Beyoncé loves to take something trendy and make it even cooler. (Remember when kale was the hottest vegetable and Bey made it even more stylish by wearing a sweatshirt stamped with the word?) The latest proof of Queen Bey’s trailblazing style prowess is her bedazzling take on the French manicure.

In a recent Instagram post, the star — pictured with hubby Jay-Z — showed off a glittery silver Balenciaga x Gucci suit jacket and “pantashoes,” complete with sunglasses and giant hoops. Her silver French manicure, accentuated with tiny black geometric shapes, peeked out from matching fingerless gloves. Her take on the classic mani also featured metallic tips that curved into a rounded “C” on her almond-shaped nails, as well as a sheer base to allow the festive silver to stand out.

It’s not the first time Bey’s shown her love for the OG form of nail art. In November, she documented another stylish French manicure in which she rocked a green polish base with yellow tips and tiny rhinestones running along an accent nail — color choices that paired perfectly with her Gucci tube socks. And in March, she wore yet another version of the French design — also a metallic mani, this time with gold tips in lieu of silver.

With an A-lister like Bey (plus other celebs like Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid) decking her nails with various French manicures, it’s clear the 2000s-era design isn’t going anywhere. So whether you’re going with a metallic or colorful take on the classic style, it’s a good time to practice painting those rounded tips.