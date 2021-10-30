There are two obvious benefits to the best clear handbags: One, they’re undeniably stylish — especially since ‘90s fashion trends are back in full swing. Two, they allow you (and the security at sporting events and concerts) to see exactly what’s in your bag, so they’re often stadium- and festival-friendly. Luckily, there’s no shortage of transparent bags on Amazon, but finding the right one for you will come down to your preferred style, size, and features.

Style is mostly a matter of personal preference, but it can be a matter of practicality, too; for example, if you need both hands and ease of movement for a concert, a crossbody bag might be the best choice — but if you’ll be making trips to work or the grocery store, a larger shoulder tote or backpack might be the way to go. The style will also impact the size, which can be difficult to gauge when you’re shopping on the internet, but I’ve included the dimensions below each one so it’s easy to figure out.

Finally, make sure your bag of choice has the features you need in order to get the best use out of it: adjustable straps, secure zippers, and plenty of compartments all serve to make your handbag that much more useful. Check out the best clear handbags Amazon has to offer, below.

1. A Best-Selling Clear Tote

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s stylish and roomy — or maybe it’s the fact that it costs less than $20 in any color. Either way, this BAGAIL clear bag has over 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, making it one of the most popular options on Amazon. It has both standard handles as well as an adjustable shoulder strap, and the top zipper, thick vinyl, and reinforced seams all keep your stuff secure.

Dimensions: 12 by 12 by 6 inches

Available colors: black, rainbow, burgundy, fuchsia, green, navy, red, royal blue

One reviewer wrote: “If you attend sporting events, I highly recommend this bag! [...] The seams are all reinforced with bias tape. It is roomy, has a zipper, long handles and a sturdy shoulder strap. I do not worry about carrying my personal items in this bag when we go to the arena or stadium.”

2. The Most Stylish Clutch

Looking for a clear bag that’s stylish enough for formal events including weddings, showers, and holiday parties? Look no further than the Vorspack clutch. In addition to its transparent body that comes in several tints (including holographic), it also has a metal chain — which is adjustable and detachable — so you can wear it as a crossbody as well as a metal clasp. The PVC material is thicker and shinier than many other options, too.

Dimensions: 8.6 by 6 by 2 inches

Available colors: clear with black chain, clear with gold chain, clear with silver chain, neon green, holographic, orange

One reviewer wrote: “Love this purse! Fits my wallet, lip glosses, hand sanitizer and emergency supplies. I honestly wasn’t expecting to be able to get as much as I can in here so it’s been better than expected! Used it for multiple events and it’s held up great.”

3. A Clear & Leather Crossbody

Not all clear handbags have a high-end look — but this Vorspack crossbody purse’s clear body comes with faux-leather accents for a much more elevated appearance. It’s big enough to hold all of your necessities, plus it has a detachable wrist strap in addition to the adjustable shoulder strap. The PU leather comes in a wide range of colors, the buckles are made from sturdy metal, and the top zipper prevents anything from falling out.

Dimensions: 8 by 10 inches

Available colors: black, blue, brown, green, gray, orange, pink, red, white

One reviewer wrote: “I especially like that the strap is ‘leather,’ so it looks nicer than other bags I found. The size is great and fits requirements for the stadiums and arenas I've gone to this summer for concerts.”

4. The Best Big Tote

For shopping trips, beach days, and even work, there’s the DALIX clear tote. The roomy PVC body is reinforced with a vinyl bottom to hold everything from your laptop to your groceries, while the zippered outer pocket and interior couch can help you keep track of smaller items like your phone, keys, and wallet. The sturdy straps comfortably fit over your shoulder, and the top zipper keeps all of your stuff inside.

Dimensions: 20 by 14 by 6 inches

Available colors: black, pink, navy, red, purple, royal blue

One reviewer wrote: “I work a job that requires me to carry a clear bag. This bag is perfect, the material seems to be fairly durable, it's huge, it has mega depth to it , it also has a nice size inside and outside pocket for your smaller belongings.”

5. The Best Clear Backpack

The Vorspack clear backpack has plenty of handy compartments to keep you organized for school, travel, or work. In addition to its spacious main section, it also has a front pocket, two side pockets, an interior pouch, and mesh inserts, all of which help you organize everything from your electronics to your writing utensils. Each of the fabric shoulder straps is reinforced, adjustable, and padded for durability and comfort.

Dimensions: 17 by 12 by 7.5 inches

Available colors: black, blue, coffee, green, gray, navy, orange, pink, purple, red

One reviewer wrote: “I work in a prison and am required to have clear bag to make it easier to inspect to ensure I’m not bringing in contraband. I prefer backpacks over the tote bags that are sold in the state employee store so I purchased this one. It feels sturdy and has a decent enough room for food, drinks, personals (lip balm, lotion, hand sanitizer, etc.). I like the pockets inside and on the sides of the bag.”

6. A Crossbody With A Zippered Pocket

With over 2,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, the COVAX clear crossbody bag is one of the most popular options for festivals, concerts, and sporting events. It’s made from thick, waterproof PVC, has an elongated body with two separate compartments, and utilizes metal for the hooks, zippers, and strap adjuster. Needless to say, it’s a practical, durable pick. While it only comes in black, the brand offers two different sizes: large and small.

Dimensions: 7.7 by 5.9 by 1.8 inches (small)

Available colors: black

One reviewer wrote: “This bag is great for concerts, festivals, amusement parks. I have used it for all already. It fits everything you need [and] works great for the clear bag policies at many events now. I have also got many compliments on it!”

7. The Best Acrylic Box Purse

A structured purse not only better protects your items, but has a more elevated appearance. Cue the Linkidea box purse, which is made from solid acrylic for a sturdy exterior that’s still 100% transparent. The clutch is outlined in a rose-gold or silver border with a secure latch and comes with two interchangeable metal chains (link and snake) to choose from.

Dimensions: 7 by 4 by 2 inches

Available colors: clear with rose gold, clear with silver

One reviewer wrote: “Great value and looked so chic. I loved that it came with two interchangeable chain options. [...] I bought it to wear for a wedding and it worked perfectly.”

8. A Cute Jelly Handbag

Clear handbags don’t have to look sporty; take this clear jelly purse, for example. Yes, the body is made from transparent PVC, but the curved design, colorful stitching, oversize buckle, and eight color options all make it one of the cutest options on the market. It also has two carrying options: a handle and a detachable metal chain with a faux-leather shoulder pad.

Dimensions: 7.3 by 2.4 by 5.9 inches

Available colors: black, blue, green, light green, light yellow, pink, white, yellow

One reviewer wrote: “Bought this for a Dodger game and now I wear it all of the time! Really cute and the quality was great too.”

9. A Tote Bag With Lots Of Compartments

If organization is important to you, the MAY TREE transparent tote bag has plenty of room and plenty of compartments. Carry books or electronics in the massive main interior, secure umbrellas and water bottles in the two mesh side pockets, and hold your keys, phone, and wallet in the zippered front pocket. Both the handles and the adjustable shoulder strap are reinforced.

Dimensions: 12 by 6 by 12 inches

Available colors: black, blue, gray, red

One reviewer wrote: “The extra pockets are SO helpful. [...] This bag actually holds A LOT too. I had everything I needed for the whole day and still some space to spare!”