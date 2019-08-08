Swimwear season is kicking off and while 2021 will be more about staycations than Santorini, looking for the perfect swimsuit still may prove a bit time consuming – especially if environmentalism and sustainability are at the forefront of your mind.

By now we all know the fashion industry has had a monumentally negative impact on the health of our planet and, sadly, swimwear is as much a part of the problem as anything else. Similar to any dress or t-shirt you may buy, the process of making bikinis, swimsuit, and trunks also uses up materials and energy that may prove problematic for the environment. Worse yet, the synthetic fabrics used to make swimsuits (most often a combination of nylon, elastane, spandex, lycra, and polyester) can pose a risk to our oceans if they leach their microfibres into the water.

If you’re trying to make more conscious fashion choices, it’s worth doing some research around swimwear and the kind of pieces you want to invest in. Luckily, there are a number of brands out there making efforts to create eco-friendly options by using recycled materials and more substantial, chlorine-proof fabrics to make your swimsuit last longer. Although the price tags are often higher, these are pieces to invest in, as they can be promise to stand the test of time while having less of an impact on the environment.