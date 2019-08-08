Fashion

The Best Sustainable Swimwear Brands The Invest In To Summer

These swimsuits promise to stand the test of time while having less of an impact on the environment.

Sustainable swimwear brands in the UK
BATOKO / Finisterre / Rokit
By Niellah Arboine
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

Swimwear season is kicking off and while 2021 will be more about staycations than Santorini, looking for the perfect swimsuit still may prove a bit time consuming – especially if environmentalism and sustainability are at the forefront of your mind.

By now we all know the fashion industry has had a monumentally negative impact on the health of our planet and, sadly, swimwear is as much a part of the problem as anything else. Similar to any dress or t-shirt you may buy, the process of making bikinis, swimsuit, and trunks also uses up materials and energy that may prove problematic for the environment. Worse yet, the synthetic fabrics used to make swimsuits (most often a combination of nylon, elastane, spandex, lycra, and polyester) can pose a risk to our oceans if they leach their microfibres into the water.

If you’re trying to make more conscious fashion choices, it’s worth doing some research around swimwear and the kind of pieces you want to invest in. Luckily, there are a number of brands out there making efforts to create eco-friendly options by using recycled materials and more substantial, chlorine-proof fabrics to make your swimsuit last longer. Although the price tags are often higher, these are pieces to invest in, as they can be promise to stand the test of time while having less of an impact on the environment.

BATOKO

Zoggs

Electric T Back Swimsuit
Zoggs

Since the success of their original Ecolast™ range, Zoggs are continuing their sustainable swimwear efforts with Ecolast+™. The swimsuits in the new ‘plus’ collection are made using fibres from recycled plastic bottles and consumer waste. It’s also 100% chlorine proof and comes with a life-long guarantee.

More Than Swim

Sustainable Leopard Print Bikini
More Than Swim

More Than Swim’s range is all about minimising your carbon footprint while maximising your sass. Their made-to-order bikinis are cut to size and designed with eco-friendly inks digitally printed to reduce waste and produced in the UK. Plus they offer fair wages to their workers. Each design is based on animal print and their swimsuits range from a size S to 4XL

Finisterre

Deakin & Blue

Rokit

Swim Society

Laura Bikini
Swim Society

Founded by Love Island 2017 contestant Montana Brown, Swim Society offers bikinis and swimsuits in a large range of sizes. The swimwear itself is made from recycled polyester with a minimum of 85% recycled content and the brand prides itself on transparency and taking their customers along with them on their sustainability journey.

Sūndar

The Ouse Swimsuit
Hibana

Sūndar’s Wilderness swimwear collection is made completely from ECONYL® – regenerated material created from landfill and ocean waste. They offer a small selection of bikinis and swimsuits (ranging from UK size 6-14) named after rivers like the Mississippi and the Buriganga. With each piece, there is an explanation of how that particular river has been affected by pollution and environmental disasters.