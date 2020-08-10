There's actually quite a bit of science involved in choosing the best essential oils for baths, Valerie Cooksley, R.N. — a holistic nurse and Houston-based clinical aromatherapist — tells Bustle. But for starters, you'll want to purchase high-quality, wild-crafted essential oils (even better if they're certified-organic) that are stored in amber or blue glass. "The label should state the exact Latin botanical name (not just the common name) to ensure you are using the correct oil," says Cooksley, along with the country of origin, plant part used, and method of distillation.

Though Cooksley points out that "Essential oils are safe and effective naturally-derived phytotherapeutic agents that have been used since ancient times, in many different traditional healing systems all over the world," using essential oils properly requires that you always dilute them in a carrier oil before applying them onto your skin. If left undiluted, they might be too strong, and can cause skin irritation.

Use approximately six to 10 drops of a skin-friendly essential oil in your bath, using caution if you are pregnant, have health conditions or allergies, or are taking certain medications (when in doubt, ask your medical provider). Before using a new essential oil, do a patch test first, Cooksley suggests, and always keep essential oils out of the reach of children. Since heat and water both increase absorption, an ideal water temperature falls between 97-101 degrees Fahrenheit. You can soak for anywhere from 20 minutes to one hour to fully reap the essential oil's aromatherapeutic benefits.

Whether you're looking to fall asleep faster, clear up stuffy sinuses, ease body pain, or accomplish something else entirely, scroll on to shop five of the best essential oils to add to your baths.

First You'll Need: US Organic Jojoba Oil Amazon $17 See on Amazon “Always use a carrier to blend with your essential oils to disperse them safely into the water," says Cooksley. "Good choices for bath carriers include honey, milk, or cream, such as buttermilk or goat's milk, mineral salts, like Epsom salts or Dead Sea salts, and vegetable, nut, or seed oils." Jojoba oil, like this cold-pressed, unrefined, USDA certified-organic jojoba oil, is one of the most popular carriers for essential oils, because it's full of good-for-your-skin antioxidants and vitamins. Plus, when you're not putting it in your bath, you can use it to strengthen and nourish your hair, skin, and nails.

1. The Best Lavender Essential Oil Gya Labs 100% Pure Lavender Oil Amazon $9 See on Amazon Wonderful-smelling lavender oil is calming to the nervous system and the skin, says Cooksley. It can help relax and calm your mood, which is why it tends to be the go-to choice for people with sleep issues and anxiety. All Gya Labs essential oils are 100% pure and natural, cruelty-free, and undiluted, containing no fillers, bases, or additives. Note that Gya Labs suggests a ration of two drops of essential oil to one tablespoon of carrier oil. Mix the brand's lavender oil into your nightly bath, and you might find yourself falling asleep faster than usual.

3. The Best Eucalyptus Essential Oil Cliganic USDA Organic 100% Pure Eucalyptus Essential Oil Amazon $7 See on Amazon Not only will the scent of eucalyptus make your bathroom smell like a spa, but it's also energizing and stimulating, Cooksley says. Additionally, it can help relieve congestion, making it a great choice to add to a hot bath when you're dealing with a sinus infection or cold. Or, use it in your morning bath to make you feel invigorated and alert for the day to come. Cliganic's 100% pure, undiluted eucalyptus essential oil is USDA certified-organic, cruelty-free, and verified by the Non-GMO Project. And the best part is, it'll set you back just $7.