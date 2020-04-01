Get the most out of your mediation practice with the best essential oils for meditation. I’ve selected essential oils to help you relax and focus so you can practice mindfulness during meditation. Read on for an essential oil to help you meet your reflection goals.

Meditation can help change the brain for the better by improving focus and decreasing stress, but meditation can be challenging even under the best circumstances. From calming lavender to uplifting ylang ylang, the essential oils below may help you slow down, be present, and alleviate distracting mental or physical sensations to improve your practice. That said, some essential oils are better for certain types of meditation:

Rose, cedarwood, neroli, and frankincense essential oil are best for spiritual meditation, which involves self-reflection or seeking a deeper connection with a higher power.

which involves self-reflection or seeking a deeper connection with a higher power. Since mindfulness meditation requires concentration on thoughts without judgement, go for calming oils that ease anxiety and promote focus, like lavender.

Ylang ylang's purported mood and energy boosting qualities may be ideal for movement meditation, which can be practiced while walking, gardening, or doing any light movement that allows the mind to wander.

No matter your meditation style, you can use essential oils in a few ways: topical application, personal aromatherapy inhalers, and essential oil diffusers. If you go with topical, be sure to use a carrier oil like coconut oil.

Check out the best essential oils for meditation; all are 100% pure, come from companies with third-party lab testing, and have undergone GC/MS purity testing.