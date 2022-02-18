Fidget spinners and stress balls definitely had their moment, but it’s hard to beat the best fidget rings when it comes to convenience wherever you go. Best of all, the benefits of fidget toys are scientifically backed. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, noted in an interview with Bustle that there have been studies that report an improvement of attitude, attention, and interaction when a fidget toy is introduced — “but fidgeting with a piece of jewelry you'd be wearing anyway can be incredibly convenient and more sanitary than reaching for a random object nearby.” First, know what a fidget ring can offer, and then find one with the ideal motion, material, size, and style for you.

Of course, “fidget rings should not be considered a magical cure,” Dr. Hafeez wrote, but a piece of anti-anxiety jewelry “can help you become more present while [creating] a positive association,” so you can more effectively “keep your nerves in check.” Fidget rings come in a wide range of designs: Some “are designed to let wearers spin or manipulate the features. Others provide rough or dented textures you can rub your fingers against,” while some “include a moveable band attached to the fixed band, which allows you to smoothly ‘spin’ your ring,” Dr. Hafeez added. All of them work equally well for fidgeting purposes; it’s just a matter of deciding which motion you’ll find most calming.

After that, narrow down the options as you would any other piece of jewelry: Are you looking for one made from a precious metal or would you rather a more durable material that won’t tarnish? Does the ring come in your size? Do you like the color and the overall style?

No matter what you’re looking for, one of the fidget rings below should check every box on your list — all while helping you to stay calm and focused.

1. These Minimalist Sterling Silver Rings

This sterling silver fidget ring is a best-seller because it’s stylish, hypoallergenic, and functional. Made from S925 sterling silver throughout, it doesn’t contain any nickel or lead (unlike cheaper alternatives, which may turn your finger green). Each one features tiny silver beads that can be spun or slid along the band to minimize stress and cultivate focus.

Available sizes: 4 — 10

One reviewer wrote: “From someone who has severe ADHD and anxiety - this ring is a game changer. This lil' ring has only been on my finger for a few days, but it's already like a security blanket and helps me stay in reality when my brain has too many tabs open.”

2. A Fan-Favorite Spinner Ring In Tons Of Colors & Designs

With more than 5,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars, this spinner ring is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It’s made from durable tarnish-resistant stainless steel, but comes in a huge range of different colors and designs, including rainbow, glitter in various shades, and etched patterns like hearts, stars, and eyes. The center section spins freely and quietly along the band, so you can fidget subtly wherever you happen to be.

Available sizes: 4 — 12

One reviewer wrote: “I've had this ring for over six months and it's still going strong. I wear it in the shower, swimming pool, and at night and it still looks as good as new. [...] It helps to keep me from picking on my cuticles and to help me concentrate while I'm studying. All in all, I am very satisfied with this ring and would recommend it to anyone looking for a spinner ring.”

3. The Best Value Set

For less than $25, you get 11 different rings in all different designs — from spinners to beads — which is why this fidget ring set is the best value around. All of them are made from stainless steel, so they’re durable, hypoallergenic, and match well with the rest of your silver-tone jewelry. With a set this big, there’s one for every outfit (or every finger).

Available sizes: 6 — 11

One reviewer wrote: “I love these rings! I switch them out depending on what I'm wearing every day, there's a very good selection of designs. They are seriously helpful for my anxious fidgeting. I used to rub my finger raw taking my old ring on and off over and over. Now I spin my ring instead!”

4. An Adjustable Gold-Plated Spinner Ring

Sold in a huge selection of different gemstone colors and 14K gold-plate tones (rose, yellow, and white), this spinner ring is both beautiful and calming. The sparkling stone spins in a circle to allow you to fidget discretely. The open design is adjustable to fit most finger sizes. Choose your favorite color or your birthstone — either way, hundreds of reviewers have awarded it a 4.4-star rating because it “looks amazingly real” and is a “big help,” according to customers

Available sizes: one size (adjustable)

One reviewer wrote: “My daughter loves her ring. It fits great since it is adjustable. She spins it constantly and says she feels better with it on. [...] It spins exactly like a fidget spinner, effortlessly.”

5. The Best Bold Fidget Ring

Bold jewelry is back, and this Silpada Wave Rider ring combines that trend with the ability to fidget. The scalloped band measures 0.44 inches so it covers much of your first knuckle, but it also has two thin moveable bands inside that you can spin, slide, and fidget with. The whole thing is made from 0.925 sterling silver. According to reviewers, it “looks great when all dressed up” as well as “when casual.”

Available sizes: 5

One reviewer wrote: “Extremely comfortable and well-made spinner ring. I love spinner rings!! It’s an obsession of mine. This one has to be my favorite. There is no chance of losing the spinners as far as I can tell.”

6. The Most Durable Fidget Ring

It’s made from durable stainless steel, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. Needless to say, this King Will spinner ring is one of the most durable around. It features an interwoven chain design in the middle, which spins along the band for fidgeting purposes — and you can get it in either silver or gold with various contrasting colors for the center chain. According to reviewers, it “doesn’t tarnish” when worn in the shower and doesn’t dent when working with “heavy equipment.”

Available sizes: 4 — 15

One reviewer wrote: “Have had the ring for a good while now, I work outside all day, dealing with obstacles, heavy equipment, and varying weather. I climb over rough terrain and the ring has been handling extremely well. Besides the inevitable scratches, the color has not faded one bit, the small chain in the middle still holds true and tight. It’s just as smooth and vibrant as when I unboxed it. Amazing product for the price.”

7. An Adjustable, Stacked Fidget Ring

Finally, there’s this stack-effect fidget ring, which (thanks to its interwoven layers) looks like three different rings in one. It has cylindrical beads that you can spin or move from side to side, and the whole thing is made from 0.925 sterling silver. Since it’s adjustable due to its open-loop design, it’ll fit most people and most fingers.

Available sizes: one size (adjustable)

One reviewer wrote: “Really cute, and nice to play with! As a high-anxiety, neurodivergent person, you have no idea how nice this is! The beads roll just right to be satisfying and calming. It matches my other white gold and 925 sterling silver rings that I wear regularly.”

Expert:

Sanam Hafeez, Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind

Study referenced:

Stalvey, Sheryl; Brasell, Heather. (2006) Using Stress Balls to Focus the Attention of Sixth-Grade Learners. Journal of At-Risk Issues, https://eric.ed.gov/?id=EJ853381