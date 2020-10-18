Fleeces made their big come back last year with brands such as Phillip Lim and Sandy Liang sending the style down the AW19 catwalk and solidifying their status as winter chic. Soon, fleeces were flooding high street shops and now they're back again for 2020. If you're thinking about trying out this trend, here are the best fleeces to keep you warm this winter.

If you think about it, there's really never been a better time to invest in a good fleece. With recent announcements about the tier system and various COVID-19 restrictions, outdoors meet-ups are still very much a thing, meaning we all need to invest in a solid winter wardrobe. Enter, the fleece. Practical, cosy, and ever so cool.

The high street sure isn't short of options if you're looking to get on board with the modern fleece trend. Brands such as The North Face have always been doing them, and are still going strong, while more affordable options are cropping up at the likes of Monki, Uniqlo and ASOS. With an uncertain winter period ahead of us due to the ongoing pandemic, one thing's for sure: you'll certainly feel warm and cosy whatever comes your way.

Check out my favourite nine options below, and prepare to feel cosy all winter long...

