While the main function of a full-length mirror is to provide a head-to-toe reflection, it can also act as a clever design element that also adds more light to your room. The best full-length mirrors will complement your aesthetic, and they'll be easy to hang or lean against the wall. Plus, they won't warp, so you'll always get a clear, distortion-free reflection. So, what are some key factors to consider before making your purchase?

Weight: The heavier the mirror, the more sturdy it will be, which is ideal if you're planning on leaning it against the wall. A lighter mirror, on the other hand, will be easier to hang.

Whether you're looking for a design-savvy option that lets you extend personality to all corners of your home, or simply looking for a way to make sure your shoes match your outfit, I’ve rounded up the best full-length mirrors on Amazon, so you can find the one for you.

1 An Elegant Mirror That's Extra Tall NeuType Full-Length Mirror Amazon $141 See On Amazon Standing 65 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds, this full-length mirror is perfect for leaning against the wall or hanging, thanks to the included gourd hooks. The mirror pictured here features an aluminum alloy frame with a subtle, luxurious gold finish, but it's also available in more than a dozen other styles, like silver, black, minimalist wood, or a backlight option. Longer than most mirrors, this is a piece that will add a little drama to any room. A reviewer wrote: “I bought this mirror to put in my room because I needed a full size mirror to put together outfits for work. I really like how durable this mirror is and how the sides are so pretty and elegant. I didn't expect it to be so large and durable.” Available sizes: 12

2 This Budget-Friendly Mirror That Does The Trick Beauty4U Full-Length Mirror Amazon $52 See On Amazon If you're on a budget, this cheap full-length mirror is a great pick, and reviewers report that it's totally distortion-free. At 50 inches, it weighs just over 9 pounds — the lightest on this list — and it's easy to mount to the wall. It's available in black or white, and the frame features a subtle sculpted design. A reviewer wrote: “Great mirror! Easy to install. Looks great. Nice quality for the price and most importantly real mirror so reflection is exactly as you are, not distorted.” Available sizes: 4

3 Editor’s Pick: A Versatile Mirror With A Hidden Storage Rack Harmati Full-Length Mirror Amazon $180 See On Amazon Associate editor Carina Finn recommends this versatile mirror that can be hung up, leaned against a wall, or — since it has a built-in kickstand — set up on its own in the corner of your room. Even better, it has a built-in clothing rod in back that’s perfect for throw blankets or hanging up tomorrow’s outfit. Available in frame colors like brushed brass and green, it has an arched top for a little design boost. It weighs just over 31 pounds and boasts a generous length of 63 inches, and while some reviewers have reported distortion, Finn says she’s “obsessed” with having this pick in her home. According to a reviewer: “This is definitely the most I’ve ever spent on a mirror but I’m super pleased with it! The reflection is great and I didn’t notice any flaws or warping [...] Would highly recommend.” Available sizes: 1

4 A Rustic Option For A Farmhouse-Chic Vibe Barnyard Designs Long Decorative Wall Mirror Amazon $160 See On Amazon For a true farmhouse feel, go the rustic route with this large floor mirror that has a frame made from unfinished wood. The frame is 58 inches tall with an inset mirror that measures out to just 48 inches tall, which means you may not see your entire reflection if you're on the tall side. It weighs 28.2 pounds and looks great leaning against the wall, but can also be mounted with the preinstalled hooks. A reviewer wrote: “In love with my mirror! So rustic and chic. Stands alone and fits well in our house.” Available sizes: 1

5 A Vintage-Inspired Cheval Mirror That’s So Charming Legacy Deco Cheval Mirror Amazon $72 See On Amazon This freestanding cheval mirror gives off some serious vintage vibes. Available in finishes like cherry, black, and oak, the mirror is 59 inches tall and can be tilted so you get the perfect angle. While there is some assembly required, reviewers have noted that it's a breeze to put together and that there's zero distortion. It will fit nicely in any corner of your home, but might be especially charming in the bedroom. A reviewer wrote: "First, and most important, this mirror provides an accurate reflection regardless of the angle. Will accommodate any height. My husband is 6'4" and was able to get full view by tilting back a little [...] Beautiful accent piece. Design and color go perfect with my bedroom furniture. Dark cherry finish looks exactly like photo." Available sizes: 1

6 An Over-The-Door Mirror That's Easy To Mount MIRUO Over-Door Hanging Mirror Amazon $73 See On Amazon If you don't have space for a floor mirror, but don't want to fuss with mounting something to a wall, this over-the-door mirror might be right up your alley. The 40-pound mirror attaches easily with the accompanying hangers to hook over your door, making the whole thing a breeze. The mirror is bordered by a thin plastic frame, and comes in 43- and 47-inch sizes, as well as a few longer sizes you can mount to the wall or set on the floor. It’s distortion-free and comes in multiple frame colors. A reviewer wrote: “High quality, beautiful over the door mirror. This looks way more expensive than it is and the size and width is perfect for my daughter’s bedroom closet door. Easy to add the hanging brackets with a simple screwdriver. Is not flimsy or cheap like many over the door mirror you see in the stores. Gorgeous mirror. Highly recommend." Available sizes: 5

7 A Timeless Mirror With A Wooden Frame That’ll Look Good Anywhere Tiny Times Wood Full-Length Mirror Amazon $140 See On Amazon Available in light and dark finishes, this beech wood mirror with rounded corners has a timeless aesthetic that’ll look good with any decor, whether that’s traditional, mid-century modern, farmhouse, or — well — you name it. The 63-inch long mirror weighs just 24 pounds and can be leaned against the wall, mounted, or set upright on its own with the included kickstand. Reviewers are pleased with the lack of distortion, so you’ll always get a good view. According to a reviewer: “Wow! I absolutely love this mirror. This was a great buy. The mirror really pulls the room together. (In fact, it pulls together the entire house.)” Available sizes: 1

8 A Frameless Mirror That’s A Minimalist’s Dream Honyee Full-Length Wall Mirror Amazon $120 See On Amazon If you’d rather not commit to a frame style, you can opt for this frameless mirror that simply has beveled edges. The 60-inch mirror is super lightweight, weighing just 18 pounds, and comes with adhesive and screws for mounting it to the wall. It’s minimalist in design, and there’s no mention among reviewers of any distortion. According to a reviewer: “This mirror is beautiful. It is thick and feels very well made. The bevels are perfect. [...] I haven't hung it yet but they include 2 mounting brackets with glue and hardware and a full sheet of mounting tape squares. Im very impressed and so happy I went with this mirror!” Available sizes: 1

9 A Mirror With Built-In Storage For Jewelry AOOU Organizer And Full-Length Mirror Amazon $110 See On Amazon Optimize the space in your home with this full-length mirror that doubles as storage. The wall-mounted mirror hinges open, revealing multiple shelves and drawers for cosmetics and valuables, as well as hooks and slots designed specially for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. The small LED spotlights illuminate everything, and the lock-and-key closure on the side ensures that valuables remain safe. Weighing 29 pounds, the distortion-free, wall-mounted mirror is 47 inches long and is available with brown and white frames. A reviewer wrote: “This jewelry cabinet had plenty of room for all my jewelry. I like that there is a small shelf under the necklace hooks for the longer necklaces. It looks great." Available sizes: 1

10 A Luxe Mirror With LED Lights For A Better View QiMH Vertical Mirror WIth LED Lights Amazon $180 See On Amazon This vertical mirror has cool, futuristic backlighting that will add the perfect glow to selfies or help you see your outfit better. The wall-mounted mirror is 47 inches long and weighs 30 pounds, and since the on switch for the lighting is on the side, the mirror maintains its clean, streamlined aesthetic. It requires a single 9-volt battery for operation, which will keep the lights running for up to 50,000 hours. A reviewer wrote: “Omg, this mirror is so gorgeous, I love it!!! It’s perfect and the lighting is great for photos! I definitely recommended this mirror if you are looking to add a modern touch to your room then put this on your purchase list! I mounted it on my wall it was pretty simple, plugged it in and the lights are ready to go.” Available sizes: 4

