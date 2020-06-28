Style
The 11 Best Full-Length Mirrors
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
While the main function of a full-length mirror is to provide a head-to-toe reflection, it can also act as a clever design element that also adds more light to your room. The best full-length mirrors will complement your aesthetic, and they'll be easy to hang or lean against the wall. Plus, they won't warp, so you'll always get a clear, distortion-free reflection. So, what are some key factors to consider before making your purchase?
- Length: If you’re taller, you'll want to make sure the mirror is long enough to get a full look at yourself. And if the mirror is on the shorter side, be sure you have enough space to step back if you want to get a full look.
- Weight: The heavier the mirror, the more sturdy it will be, which is ideal if you're planning on leaning it against the wall. A lighter mirror, on the other hand, will be easier to hang.
- Style: If you're just looking for a way to check out your outfit, a simple and affordable mirror will do the trick. But if design is top of mind, consider whether you're looking to go modern, classic, or rustic chic. You can also opt for a traditional cheval mirror or a trifold mirror so you can see your outfit from every angle.
Whether you're looking for a design-savvy option that lets you extend personality to all corners of your home, or simply looking for a way to make sure your shoes match your outfit, I’ve rounded up the best full-length mirrors on Amazon, so you can find the one for you.