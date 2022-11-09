The life of a beauty writer means we are blessed to be able to test hundreds of new launches and cult-fave products each and every day. And perhaps even luckier for our partners, family, and close friends: That means that they get their hands on countless beauty buys, too.

Personally? My husband has been loving our (now shared) nighttime skin care routine, and is much more easily coerced into a night of binge-watching our favorite show and testing a new face mask. What’s more, he has been caught experimenting with countless beard balms, face scrubs, under eye creams, hair pomades, solid fragrances, and even my tried-and-true LED light therapy SolaWave on more than one occasion. And while many items were deemed much too complicated, fussy, or seemingly useless in his eyes, there have been quite a few products that he absolutely loves (and asks me for frequent refills).

Right from the men in the lives of Bustle beauty editors — here are 12 must-have products that are sure to be a great gift for any man you love this holiday season and beyond. Happy shopping, lovers.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

12 Products That Make Great Gifts For Men