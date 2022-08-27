It’s a common misconception in the styling world that the best hair tools on the market are the most expensive — but some of the curling irons, blow dryers, and more that professional hairstylists love the most actually don’t cost an entire month’s rent. In fact, some of the most recommended hair tools that experts use regularly ring up for under $50.
Sure, expensive, high-tech hair tools can be great. Dropping hundreds and hundreds of dollars on them? That part is not so great — and that’s where the experts come in. To find them, Bustle asked celebrity hairstylist Glenn Ellis and stylist and founder of Blondies & Co. Salon Jessica Page to share their favorite hair tools that are under $50.
There are a lot of budget-friendlier options that can do just as good of a job as their more expensive counterparts. Don’t believe it? Read on to see how you can take your at-home hairstyling game to another level on a budget. (Thank the beauty gods.)
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.