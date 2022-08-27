It’s a common misconception in the styling world that the best hair tools on the market are the most expensive — but some of the curling irons, blow dryers, and more that professional hairstylists love the most actually don’t cost an entire month’s rent. In fact, some of the most recommended hair tools that experts use regularly ring up for under $50.

Sure, expensive, high-tech hair tools can be great. Dropping hundreds and hundreds of dollars on them? That part is not so great — and that’s where the experts come in. To find them, Bustle asked celebrity hairstylist Glenn Ellis and stylist and founder of Blondies & Co. Salon Jessica Page to share their favorite hair tools that are under $50.

There are a lot of budget-friendlier options that can do just as good of a job as their more expensive counterparts. Don’t believe it? Read on to see how you can take your at-home hairstyling game to another level on a budget. (Thank the beauty gods.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron 1 1/2 Inch Amazon $36.68 See On Amazon Ellis’ pick — the Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron — is an industry fave. “It’s a classic and will polish your hair quickly and efficiently,” he says. Its 24K gold barrel helps define curls and can reach a temperature of 430 degrees to curl any type of hair texture.

2 The Leandro Limited x BabylissPRO Midi Dryer Ulta $49.99 See On Ulta Page’s top pick is the Leandro Limited x BabylissPRO Midi Dryer, citing its carbon technology that helps evenly distribute heat and prevent damage. As an added bonus, it also comes with a diffuser and nozzle attachment.

3 CHI Professional 1-Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Hairstyling Flat Irons Amazon $48.66 See On Amazon Ellis recommends the CHI Professional 1-Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Hairstyling Flat Iron if you’re in the market for easy, uncomplicated styling. It provides even heat distribution to simultaneously smooth and shine your strands.

4 Bed Head Mess Behave Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Ulta $44.99 See On Ulta How fun is this waver? Page likes the Bed Head Mess Behave Ceramic Deep Hair Waver to create effortlessly “messy” bends in your hair. If your hair is straight when it air dries, she says it also helps touch up any pieces of hair that could use some added texture.

5 Wetbrush Shine Pro Brush Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Page likes the WetBrush Shine Pro Brush because it has a mix of flexible bristles and boar bristles that make it super easy to detangle.

6 GHD Ceramic Vented Round Brush with 2.1-Inch Barrel Nordstrom $40 See On Nordstrom The GHD Ceramic Vented Round Brush is another one of Ellis’ favorites. “It glides through the hair like a knife and butter,” he says. “It’s super easy to use and has a sleek look.” It retains heat to help you style and add volume to your hair for a sleeker at-home blowout.

7 Metallic Shark Clips The Hair Shop $15 See On The Hair Shop Ellis likes the Hair Shop’s Metallic Shark Clips because they will hold even the thickest hair in place while you style different sections. He points to the gold ones as an especially chic option.

8 Fit Cheek Claw Kaxi $12.99 See On Kaxi Page notes that claw clips can play double duty as both an accessory and a styling tool to help your section off your hair. Her recommendation is the Kaxi Fit Check Claw because it’s heavy-duty and can hold a lot of strands in place.

9 Edge Styler Baby Tress $15 See On Baby Tress Page likes the Baby Tress The Edge Styler to style edges. A double-sided styler with a comb on one side and boar bristles on the other, it can be used to smooth and shape your baby hairs to perfection.

10 BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers Amazon $39.99 See On Amazon The BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers is Page’s pick for best hot rollers. “They heat up quickly and the butterfly clips hold them sturdy in the hair,” she says. Here, you get five hot rollers — each with a one-and-a-half inch width — to create loose, dreamy curls.

11 Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser Amazon $34 See On Amazon Page likes the Dry Bar The Bouncer Diffuser because of how gently it dries and tames frizz. It also fits most dryers which is always an added bonus.

12 Detangling Comb Dyson $24.99 See On Dyson For best wide tooth comb, Page likes the Dyson Detangling Comb. “It’s sturdy but flexible enough to detangle hair gently,” she says.

13 Hair Picks PATTERN Beauty Hair Pick Amazon $9 See On Amazon The Pattern Beauty Hair Pick has extra-long prongs to add volume and elongate curls. It also comes with a comfortable thumb grip to make styling your curls a lot easier.

14 Microfiber Towel Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $16.09 See On Amazon The Kitsch Quick Dry Towel, Page says, is very absorbent and can reduce blow dry time and heat damage. Opt for a fun print — like this dotted one — to add more personal style.