10 Halloween Decorations That Will Make An Impact On Zoom

Right, first things first: Halloween isn't cancelled this year. While social distancing does mean we'll probably not be able to paint the town blood red as in previous years, with the help of Zoom, we can still enjoy the spooky season indoors. Remember the Zoom quizzes and social-distancing parties that defined lockdown? Well, let's give it a Halloween update, as Bustle has found the 10 best Halloween decorations that will make an impact on video calls.

Now for those considering simply changing their virtual background on Zoom, I encourage you to not cop out. While it would be simpler to go digital with decorations, get into the spirit of all things spooky and inject some Halloween haunted-ness into your home decor. And, if you've already decided on your Zoom Halloween costumes then you may be ready to up your game with the decorations to match.

From glitter skull chandeliers and gigantic scary clowns to bleeding candles, here are some Halloween decorations that'll help make an impact on Zoom.

