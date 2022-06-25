ICYMI: One of the biggest swimsuit trends of summer 2022 is high-cut bikinis and one-pieces. The style was ubiquitous in the ‘80s and the nostalgia is palpable.

It’s no surprise that the look is back again. Whether it’s slip dresses reminiscent of the ‘90s or low-rise pants from the early aughts, the fashion industry is constantly bringing back looks that were made popular decades ago. Thong bathing suits are also very much in at the moment, another trend that took hold in the ‘80s.

As of late, Instagram and TikTok feeds have been flooded with leggy, Malibu Barbie-esque swim looks featuring hip-high briefs. Brands like Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata, celeb-fave Solid & Striped, and Kim Kardashian’s Skims are all releasing their take on the throwback style.

Naturally, celebrities are already wearing the look. Dua Lipa showed off a dreamy, high-cut thong bikini recently and Lizzo tried the trend as well. So, hop on the bandwagon and rock a retro swimsuit this summer. You won’t regret it. Ahead, shop 24 styles that will make your legs look long as hell.

1 Pink Queen High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Amazon $29 See on Amazon This bikini is available in over a dozen colors and comes in an American flag print that’s perfect for a Fourth of July pool party.

2 Bikinx High-Cut Bikini Amazon $32 See on Amazon A whimsical printed option, this patterned two-piece has garnered hundreds of 5-star reviews.

3 Zaful High Cut Bikini Set Amazon $25 See on Amazon Also available in a range of vibrant colors, this style offers a more modern, V-cut bottom.

4 Dixperfect High-Cut One-Piece Amazon $18 See on Amazon Delivering slightly more coverage in the back, this swimsuit is beloved by reviewers with over 3k 5-star reviews. The red version screams Baywatch.

5 Shekini Bandeau Bikini Amazon $26 See on Amazon This 4.2-star bandeau bikini has been hailed as “perfect,” “amazing,” and “a must item” by obsessed customers.

6 Tainehs High-Cut Swimsuit Amazon $24 See on Amazon Not only is this bikini high-cut and stylish, but the print feels very “coconut girl.”

7 Relleciga High-Cut Thong Swimsuit Amazon $33 $19 See on Amazon Whether you like bright colors, muted tones, or fun prints, this thigh-high thong one-piece offers all the options.

8 Chyrii Cut-Out Swimsuit Amazon $29 See on Amazon Strappy, cut-out styles like this suit offer an update to the classic style. One reviewer wrote: “I love it soo much I had to get it in every color for my trip to Cancun!!! A must buy!!”

9 Cupshe V Neck Mesh One-Piece Amazon $38 See on Amazon I personally love the sheer details on this sleek and simple one-piece.

10 Viottiset Ruched High-Cut Swimsuit Amazon $43 $32 See on Amazon This high-cut drawstring suit is another popular pick on Amazon, with 4.3 stars and thousands of 5-star reviews.

11 Meyeeka High-Cut Monokini Amazon $50 $30 See on Amazon If polka dots aren't your thing, this cut-out monokini comes in a wide range of solid colors and printed styles to choose from.

12 Suuksess Cutout Bikini Amazon $29 See on Amazon Combine the underboob swim trend with the high-cut style for an absolutely fire look. Get on board with this hot AF, highly-rated bikini.

13 MakeMeChic High-Cut Bikini Amazon $24 See on Amazon This pretty blue floral-print bikini features high-cut briefs and a cool, cottagecore vibe.

14 Yii ouneey High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $24 See on Amazon Another bandeau style, this two-piece comes in lots of cute prints, including tie-dye and floral designs.

15 Omkagi Bandeau Bikini Amazon $30 See on Amazon You’ll look tropical-chic when you slip into this cute suit. It’s also available in a slew of other prints and colors.

16 American Apparel High-Cut One-Piece Amazon $46 $43 See on Amazon If you’ve been looking for a simple, unfussy suit, look no further. This American Apparel high-cut one-piece will take you anywhere.

17 Trina Turk High-Leg One-Piece Amazon $154 See on Amazon One reviewer said this colorful Trina Turk suit reminds them of retro Miami and garners a lot of compliments, too.

18 Seafolly High-Cut Bikini Bottom Amazon $33 See on Amazon These textured bikini bottoms are touted as being comfortable for all-day wear (ideal) and come in several gorgeous shades, plus some fun prints.

19 Blooming Jelly Two-Piece Amazon $30 See on Amazon Available in eight colors, this cheeky bikini also gives a glimpse of underboob.

20 Feaphy High-Cut Bikini Amazon $33 See on Amazon “This bathing suit far exceeded my expectations and I’m so happy with it. I actually ordered another one in a different color because I love it so much!” a reviewer said of this style.

21 Meyeeka 3-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $46 $27 See on Amazon Unlike the others on our list, this 3-piece suit includes a cropped long-sleeve sheer top that you can throw on for added drip (and not the kind that comes from a pool).

22 Sovoyontee One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See on Amazon Loving the strappy, cut-out swimsuit look? This one’s for you.

23 Hilinker Ribbed One-Piece Amazon $35 See on Amazon You really cant go wrong with this ribbed one-piece, which features a pretty side cut-out design.