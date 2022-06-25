ICYMI: One of the
biggest swimsuit trends of summer 2022 is high-cut bikinis and one-pieces. The style was ubiquitous in the ‘80s and the nostalgia is palpable.
It’s no surprise that the look is back again. Whether it’s slip dresses reminiscent of the ‘90s or
low-rise pants from the early aughts, the fashion industry is constantly bringing back looks that were made popular decades ago. Thong bathing suits are also very much in at the moment, another trend that took hold in the ‘80s.
As of late, Instagram and TikTok feeds have been flooded with leggy, Malibu Barbie-esque swim looks featuring hip-high briefs. Brands like
Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata, celeb-fave Solid & Striped, and Kim Kardashian’s Skims are all releasing their take on the throwback style.
Naturally, celebrities are already wearing the look.
Dua Lipa showed off a dreamy, high-cut thong bikini recently and Lizzo tried the trend as well. So, hop on the bandwagon and rock a retro swimsuit this summer. You won’t regret it. Ahead, shop 24 styles that will make your legs look long as hell. We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1
This bikini is available in over a dozen colors and comes in an American flag print that’s perfect for a Fourth of July pool party.
2
A whimsical printed option, this patterned two-piece has garnered hundreds of 5-star reviews.
3
Also available in a range of vibrant colors, this style offers a more modern, V-cut bottom.
4
Delivering slightly more coverage in the back, this swimsuit is beloved by reviewers with over 3k 5-star reviews. The red version screams
Baywatch. 5
This 4.2-star bandeau bikini has been hailed as “perfect,” “amazing,” and “a must item” by obsessed customers.
6
Not only is this bikini high-cut and stylish, but the print feels very
“coconut girl.” 7
Whether you like bright colors, muted tones, or fun prints, this thigh-high thong one-piece offers all the options.
8
Strappy, cut-out styles like this suit offer an update to the classic style. One reviewer wrote: “I love it soo much I had to get it in every color for my trip to Cancun!!! A must buy!!”
9
I personally love the sheer details on this sleek and simple one-piece.
10
This high-cut drawstring suit is another popular pick on Amazon, with 4.3 stars and thousands of 5-star reviews.
11
If polka dots aren't your thing, this cut-out monokini comes in a wide range of solid colors and printed styles to choose from.
12
Combine the
underboob swim trend with the high-cut style for an absolutely fire look. Get on board with this hot AF, highly-rated bikini. 13
This pretty blue floral-print bikini features high-cut briefs and a cool, cottagecore vibe.
14
Another bandeau style, this two-piece comes in lots of cute prints, including tie-dye and floral designs.
15
You’ll look tropical-chic when you slip into this cute suit. It’s also available in a slew of other prints and colors.
16
If you’ve been looking for a simple, unfussy suit, look no further. This American Apparel high-cut one-piece will take you anywhere.
17
One reviewer said this colorful Trina Turk suit reminds them of retro Miami and garners a lot of compliments, too.
18
These textured bikini bottoms are touted as being comfortable for all-day wear (ideal) and come in several gorgeous shades, plus some fun prints.
19
Available in eight colors, this cheeky bikini also gives a glimpse of underboob.
20
“This bathing suit far exceeded my expectations and I’m so happy with it. I actually ordered another one in a different color because I love it so much!” a reviewer said of this style.
21
Unlike the others on our list, this 3-piece suit includes a cropped long-sleeve sheer top that you can throw on for added drip (and not the kind that comes from a pool).
22
Loving the strappy, cut-out swimsuit look? This one’s for you.
23
You really cant go wrong with this ribbed one-piece, which features a pretty side cut-out design.
24
“I rarely come on here to write reviews but after putting this on I had to. Great quality and fit,” said one of many happy reviews.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.