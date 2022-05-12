Shopping
10 Underboob Bikinis That Have The Chicest Boob Cut-Outs
We’re just not gonna talk about tan lines...
Here at Bustle, we support a person’s right to show as little or as much as tittie as they so choose. From sideboob to Bridgerton boob, full-coverage, or freeing the nip, there’s no wrong way to do it. When it comes to fashion, however, there are market trends that lean more towards one or the other, and currently, the pendulum has swung directly to the underboob.
Stylish celebrities such as the Jenner sisters, Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Cabello and more are choosing outfits designed to give the reverse cleavage look. Sydney Sweeney rocked an underboob-baring suit from Frankies Bikinis (shop it here) in an episode of Euphoria this season. Before that, peek-a-boob bikini tops took a starring role in Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. Now, it’s proving to be one of 2022’s hottest swimsuit trends.
All this is to say, underboob swimsuits are certainly having a moment. If you're thinking of trying the spicy trend this season, you're in the right place. Keep scrolling to shop our edit of two-piece suits that will allow your lower breast to feel the warm kiss of the sun. Now doesn't that sound nice?
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.