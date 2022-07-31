There’s no question that denim shorts are a quintessential warm-weather staple, and the best high-waisted jean shorts are both chic and easy to wear. There are tons of styles to choose from, including tried-and-true and trendy silhouettes. But there are a few considerations when choosing a pair you’ll confidently reach for again and again — namely, cut, material, and rise.

Choosing The Best High-Waisted Jean Shorts For You

Style is subjective, and that’s certainly true when selecting a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that you’ll love. But as you shop, you’ll want to consider your own personal aesthetic first and foremost, as well as any gaps in your wardrobe. Denim comes in tons of colors and you’ll find plenty of traditional blue denim featured on this list, but you’ll also find black pairs and even a pastel option. Just don’t forget to click through and check out the other available styles, as some come in dozens of colors.

Next, consider your favorite shorts styles. Some have simple yet versatile silhouettes, while others have unique design details like distressing or an elastic waist. In the dog days of the summer, a pair of short shorts might help you beat the heat. But if you prefer your hemlines longer, a pair of mid-to-knee-length shorts might be a better fit. What your jean shorts are made of also plays an important role in how they fit and feel. If you like the rigid construction of non-stretch denim, opt for a 100% cotton pair that will grow more comfortable as you wear it. Otherwise, denim blends with elastane (aka spandex) will offer some stretch from the moment you open the package.

Also take note that sizing will differ from one brand to the next, including exactly how high they’ll sit on your waist (aka the rise). Not all manufacturers include rise measurements for their shorts, but I’ve included the information when it was available.

Shop The Best High-Waisted Jean Shorts

In a hurry? Here are the best high-waisted jean shorts:

Take a breather from your favorite pair of jeans and shop these high-waisted jean shorts, which can all be found on Amazon.

1 A Popular Pair Of High-Waisted Levi’s Cut-Offs Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Picture a pair of high-waisted jean cut-offs, and it’s likely that a pair like these Levi’s will come to mind. With a frayed hem, relaxed silhouette, and 10.5-inch rise, the shorts capture a lived-in effortlessness that reviewers have come to love. They’ve garnered a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviewers weighed in. This pair is made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, and it comes in 37 color options. One reviewer wrote: “I have been on the hunt for jean shorts all year. I was looking for a lighter wash, not super short, and high waisted [...] while these are stiff initially they fit great! True to size (follow the size chart) and a decent length! HIGHLY recommend for the price.” Material: 97% cotton, 2% polyester, 1% elastane | Available colors: 37 | Available sizes: 23 — 39

2 A Pair Of Jean Shorts That Look Vintage Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon With their vintage-inspired silhouette, these jean shorts make a charming alternative to casual cut-offs. They are cut with room in the legs and have a comfortable elastic waist. They also feature classic rolled-up cuffs and denim made with 100% cotton. Shop the shorts in seven colors, including the light-blue wash pair seen above. One reviewer wrote: “I really like these shorts. They are true high waisted shorts. The fabric is soft and fit is very comfortable. I could wear them everyday.” Material: 100% cotton | Available colors: 7 | Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 These Comfy Jean Shorts In A Longer Length Levi's Premium 501 Mid Thigh Shorts Amazon $49 See On Amazon Neither too short nor too long, these Levi’s mid-length shorts offer coverage without feeling constrictive. They are relaxed through the hips and thighs with a 10.5-inch rise. The pair pictured above is made with 99% cotton and just 1% elastane, which one reviewer wrote “offers more structure and naturally stretches with wear.” One thing to note is this has a button closure instead of a zipper. One reviewer wrote: “These remind me of retro-style Levi’s but I feel like it’s a more modern high-waist. Concealed button-fly and a great length! You can roll them once if you want a shorter look that day.” Material: 99% cotton and 1% elastane | Available colors: 8 | Available sizes: 23 — 34

4 A Pair Of Summery Off-White Jean Cut-Offs Daily Ritual Denim Cut-Off Shorts Amazon $39 See On Amazon White shorts are a great go-to for hot summer days, and this pair from Daily Ritual has been described by one reviewer as the “best white shorts.” Another shopper wrote, “I like that the shorts are NOT see-through.” Reviewers have mentioned that they fit snugly — so you might want to size up if you want a roomier fit. Snag them in this off-white shade or one of five other denim hues. One reviewer wrote: “A little bit stretchy which is great! Very cute. Size right on. Nice length and nice waist line. Look forward to wearing these many times this summer!” Material: 91.5% cotton, 6% polyester, and 2.5% elastane | Available colors: 6 | Available sizes: 24 — 32

5 A Pair Of Classic High-Waisted Jean Shorts Levi's High Waisted Mom Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Levi’s high-waisted mom jean shorts keep it simple and stylish. The pair has a relaxed silhouette and is made from 100% cotton, resulting in a vintage (aka non-stretch) fit and feel. Select from among five options, including classic denim blues and black. One reviewer wrote: “These are perfect! They are my favorites & I have them in two colors (would definitely order more!). Perfect length and vintage-y fit. I size up and they end up a tad big in the waist and the perfect loose fit in the leg (just the way I like them). For a more fitted look stay TTS. So comfy and wash well. Very happy with them.” Material: 95% cotton and 5% recycled cotton | Available colors: 5 | Available sizes: 24 — 40

6 These High-Waisted Jean Short-Shorts In 44 Colors Cuihur High Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pair of denim short-shorts is a great option for anyone who loves a shorter hemline. Designed with a slim-fit silhouette and a cuffed hem, the pair has received praise on Amazon, with reviewers describing them as the ideal summer shorts. They’re made with a stretchy cotton blend, which makes them comfortable to wear, too. Shop the pair in over 40 colors, including options with distressing and button flies (instead of zippers). One reviewer wrote: “I have been looking for high-waisted denim shorts for awhile, and I was so happy when I first put these on! The material is comfortable and stretchy, and dare I say it makes my butt look pretty darn good! I highly recommend this product.” Material: 72% cotton, 23% polyester, 3% viscose, and 2% spandex | Available colors: 44 | Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Pair Of Breezy Drawstring Jean Shorts Sidefeel Elastic Waist Rolled Hem Denim Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon These drawstring jean shorts are cute and comfortable in equal measure. They’re relaxed through the hips and thighs and replete with an elastic waistband. The adjustable drawstring closure means that you can wear the shorts as high (or low) on the waist as you’d like, too. Multiple Amazon reviewers have mentioned they are comfortable but noted that the shorts run large, so you might want to size down. They’re available in a dozen colors, including options with intentional distressed and playfully printed pockets. One reviewer wrote: “I love the stretchy waistband and the material is real denim but not too stiff. These are great for around the house or wearing out.” Material: 82% cotton, 10% polyester, and 8% viscose | Available colors: 12 | Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 These Levi’s Cut-Offs With A Super-High “Ribcage” Rise Levi's Premium Ribcage Shorts Amazon $69 See On Amazon Featuring a super-high waist, this pair of Levi’s Ribcage shorts is designed with a rise that measures 12 inches (that’s 1 full foot!) and sits above the belly button. The shorts are slim through the hips and thighs — ending in casual frayed hems— and have just a touch of elastane. Some reviewers have claimed they run small and recommended sizing up for extra comfort. Shop them in seven color options, including this black version. One reviewer wrote: “The Ribcage line is supposed to have Levi’s highest rise and it truly does! The Ribcage shorts fit very snug at the waist, so you might need to size up from your usual size. Another thing to keep in mind is that these are 99% cotton with only 1% elastane, so there is minimal stretch. I typically wear a size 27 in most bottoms and that is the size I went with. It fit me perfectly, with just the right amount of tightness. The shorts feel really comfy for me. I also appreciate that the inseam is not too short either.” Material: 99% cotton and 1% elastane | Available colors: 7 | Available sizes: 24 — 32

9 A Stylish Pair Of Bermuda Jean Shorts Lee Ultra Lux High-Rise Bermuda Jean Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an 11.9-inch rise and a silhouette designed to hit right above the knee, these Lee jean shorts make for a stylish update on the tried-and-true Bermuda style. They’re stretchy and comfortable to wear, and while the pair only comes in three denim washes, the available options are super versatile. “Been waiting for a long time to find some decent high-rise Bermudas,” one reviewer wrote. “Well, the wait is finally over! They fit well and an added bonus is that the fabric isn’t overly heavy!” Wear the shorts with a tee and flats or dress them up with a blouse and strappy sandals. One reviewer wrote: “Fabulous comfortable shorts. Do not bag, sag, or loosen. Fit like a glove. Excellent length.” Material: 62% cotton, 25% polyester, 12% viscose, and 1% elastane | Available colors: 3 | Available sizes: 2 — 18

10 A Pair Of Jean Shorts With Waistband & Pocket Details HAPCOPE High Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon The pockets, buttons, and waistband on this pair of jean shorts will make them feel one of a kind (even if they’re technically not). To add to the pair’s visual interest, they’re replete with an exposed button fly and rolled cuffs. Reviewers have confirmed they sit high on the waist — plus, according to one Amazon reviewer, they are the perfect length: “Not too short but short enough. Love them!” They come in a playful pink (pictured above), but if you aren’t keen on the color, the shorts are available in 22 other styles, including options with cuffed and frayed hems, as well as distressed options. One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable and cute. [...] Fits well, very comfortable, looks just like the picture. Has a good amount of stretch which I prefer in shorts, without being as stretchy as leggings or yoga pants.” Material: 73% cotton, 25% polyester, and 2% spandex | Available colors: 23 | Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

About The Recommender

Danielle Calma is a commerce writer for Bustle, where she researches and recommends the best fashion products for shoppers. She has also covered style topics for Elite Daily. Denim is a staple in her closet — and when she isn’t wearing jeans, she’s usually donning a pair of jean shorts, which are essential to her warm-weather wardrobe.