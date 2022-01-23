Perfect for exercising, running errands, or simply lounging around at home, leggings are one of the most versatile clothing items — but they’re not all created equal. The best high-waisted leggings are made with a generous amount of spandex or elastane for stretch, and they come in a variety of lengths, colors, and even eye-catching prints — there’s truly an option for every style. Plus, many are opaque, if you’re looking for a pair that’s non-see-through.

When it comes to material, polyester and nylon are known for their sweat-wicking properties, which will help keep you dry when working out, while cotton is more breathable and lightweight, making them a comfy choice for everyday wear. Of course, you’ll want your leggings to be stretchy, and that’s where spandex and elastane come in. Everyday leggings will have anywhere from 6% to 10% spandex, but leggings built for exercise tend to have from 15% to 20%. In the same vein, high-waisted compression leggings — which offer a snug fit that promotes circulation and muscle recovery while working out — typically have at least 20% spandex.

While most high-waisted leggings can be worn for a variety of settings, some stand up better to certain scenarios than others. For example, if you plan on exercising in cold weather, choose a pair with fleece lining to keep your legs toasty, or opt for leggings with reflective piping to enhance visibility when walking or running in low-light conditions.

Besides leggings for workouts, lounging, and running around town, I’ve included leggings that look like dark-wash jeans as well as a pair with a faux leather design that’s fun for a night out. Or, if you want to emulate a retro vibe, these velvet leggings are for you.

After digging through hundreds of leggings on Amazon, I’ve rounded up the best high-waisted leggings that are perfect for any occasion.

1 These Leggings With A Chic, Ruched Waist Band Core 10 Gathered Waistband Legging Amazon $36 See On Amazon These high-waisted gym leggings have a ruched waistband for a unique touch. The medium-weight performance fabric is made from a blend of 12% spandex and 88% polyester for a smooth look and feel. Available in black, rose, teal, and navy, these pants can easily be paired with a sports bra or crop top for a chic, athletic look. Reviewers have reported the pocketless pants are opaque — helpful if that’s something you’re in the market for. According to a reviewer: “These leggings fit perfectly and comfortably. They are true to size as well. The best part is they are squat proof, meaning if you squat or bend over you can't see through them like SO MANY leggings and yoga leggings are. I love the ruching on the tummy...” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 These Cult-Favorite Leggings With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting over 49,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear these fan-favorite leggings are well-loved by buyers. The polyester “peach skin” fabric is soft, opaque, and stretchy (thanks to the 8% spandex), and there are over 50 colors and styles to choose from — including full-length, capri-length, and pocketed designs. The leggings come at a budget-friendly price and are perfect for everything from working out to running errands to lounging at home. According to a reviewer: “These leggings are the softest and best fitting I have ever worn. The stretch and solidness of the fabric is amazing and the price is unbeatable. I ordered the plus one size with trepidation, because this type of sizing rarely works for me. I was so wonderfully surprised and love them so much I am ordering a second pair. A+.” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

3 Editor’s Pick: A Fuss-Free Pair In Bold Colors Core 10 High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bustle editor Anna Anderson says, “This is my go-to pair of leggings — the wide waistband is super comfortable, and the bright, cheerful color selection is an easy way to add some energy to your workout wardrobe (think: lime green, orchid purple, and poppy red.” Made from a blend of 86% polyester and 14% elastane, this simple opaque pair features a concealed key pocket at the waistband. According to a reviewer: “So, I would have written this review sooner, but I was busy buying other colors!!! Barre has turned me into a legging snob and these are a rival for Alo. They are thick but not hot, I got the lavender and you cannot see through them [...] The waistband is high and soft like a fold-over band. I’m so in love with these and can’t wait for the other colors to arrive!!!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4 The Buttery Soft Leggings That Have A High-End Feel Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have called this full-length option the “softest leggings” because of their buttery texture — and they’re opaque, too. Made from an opaque blend of nylon and 20% spandex with four-way stretch, the compression leggings are perfect for active days. A thick, seamless waistband gives you a secure fit, while the flat-lock seams prevent rubbing and chafing. While there are no side pockets, there is a small waistband pouch for holding essentials. According to a reviewer: “I probably own about 80 clothing items from Lululemon...so I’m actually shocked about how great these are! Very similar to the Align leggings from Lululemon. They look good, fit is great, and they feel even better. Buttery soft! Would definitely order again.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Cozy Fleece-Lined Pair For Chilly Days 90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon If it’s insulation you’re after, it doesn’t get better than these fleece-lined leggings that keep you warm and cozy when it’s chilly outside. Made with polyester and 12% spandex, the opaque leggings have pockets on both sides, as well as flat-lock seams to prevent chafing and a gusset crotch for ease of movement. According to a reviewer: “These leggings are THE BEST for active days in cold weather. [...]The fleece lining is subtle, but enough to make a huge difference in cold weather. Paired with winter socks, boots, and a heavy jacket I’m ready to go. The pockets are an added bonus. It’s large enough to fit my iPhone snugly... it never falls out.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

6 These Simple Leggings Made From Breathable Cotton No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for leggings that are ultra-soft for everyday wear, these simple lightweight leggings from No Nonsense fit the bill. Made from a cotton-polyester blend with 5% spandex, the opaque leggings have a slim waistband. Throw them on with a sweater, T-shirt, or tank top for an easygoing look that will keep you comfy all day long. Reviewers noted that these leggings don’t have pockets, and that the lower amount of spandex means they might be better for general wear as opposed to working out. According to a reviewer: “As far as I'm concerned, these are the best leggings I've ever worn. The thin waist-band makes them extremely comfortable, and they are durable after what seems like scores of washings. [...] I wear these for biking, for yoga, for hiking, and around the house. The price is great for the quality. They don't wear out quickly on active inner thighs, either, which is always a bonus...” Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

7 The Nike Leggings With Superior Sweat-Wicking Properties Nike All-in Tight Leggings Amazon $82 See On Amazon Built for working out, these Nike high-waisted leggings are constructed with Dri-FIT technology that helps you keep you dry while you sweat. Made from a thick, buttery blend of 83% polyester and 17% spandex, the opaque pants feature a back pocket for your phone, a small front pocket for keys, and a gusseted crotch for ease of movement. According to a reviewer: “I like the fit. [...] The V line above the buttocks is my favorite style of legging. I always get compliments when I wear them! Also perfect fabric for sweaty workouts.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Pair Of Capri Leggings That Come In Tons of Colors & Patterns ODODOS High-Waisted Yoga Capris Amazon $23 See On Amazon These capri-length leggings are ideal for warm-weather wear, and this pair from ODODOS has a great look and feel. The polyester-spandex leggings are stretchy and moisture-wicking — with styles ranging from 17 to 24% spandex — making them perfect for a wide range of activities. They also have two side pockets for storing your phone and keys. Reviewers liked how opaque they are and the fact that there are 80 patterns and solids to choose from, like camouflage and jacquard, so you can find a pair that fits your personal style. According to a reviewer: “I love the fit of these pocket capris and love the feel of the fabric; very stretchy, so so soft, and holds everything in without being tight and uncomfortable. I have purchased many different brands and these are by far my favorite.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 Some Retro-Inspired Velvet Leggings That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Offering an early 2000s velour aesthetic, these velvety leggings are as chic as they are comfortable. Made of an ultra-soft polyester velvet with 5% spandex, they offer just enough stretch. These opaque leggings are pocketless, which creates a streamlined silhouette that makes putting an outfit together easy. According to a reviewer: “OMG! What a find on Amazon! These leggings fit PERFECTLY! They are super soft and the colors are bright and rich. I love how you can dress them up for work or just be comfy in them. I have them in four colors and get compliments on them all the time!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 The Breathable Capri Leggings Made From Soft Jersey Cotton Just My Size Jersey Capri Leggings Amazon $12 See On Amazon These pocketless capri-length cotton workout leggings are blended with 10% spandex for a stretchy fit that maximizes breathability. The thin elastic waistband is non-constricting, so you can wear these leggings all day — or even as pajamas at night — without any discomfort. Plus, although they’re made of a thinner T-shirt-like material, reviewers were thrilled by how opaque they are. According to a reviewer: “Wonderfully comfortable! I don't want to take them off. [...] I would recommend these for sleepwear, [casual] wear, wear under a long blouse, lounging around the house. They aren't fancy, so I would not wear them with dressy blouses unless you can pull it off in the black color. Material is soft and cool and washes very well.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

11 These Cross-Waist Leggings That Come In Over 50 Options ODODOS Cross-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a barely-there feel, these cross-waist compression yoga pants have an extra bit of style, and one reviewer called them “the most comfortable leggings.” Available in 25-inch and 28-inch inseams — as well as a myriad of solid and tie-dye shades — there’s a pair of these opaque leggings to suit any taste. These are super stretchy as well — the polyamide styles feature 28% elastane, while the polyester varieties have 24% spandex. Not to mention, the cross-waist conceals a hidden pocket that allows you to stash your phone or wallet inside. According to a reviewer: “These are the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn. Like them better than aerie and lululemon. They fit so well and are so flattering. Not sheer at all and not so compression that you feel like you’re being squished but still smooths [...] They feel like you’re not even wearing pants! I want them in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 A Budget-Friendly Value Pack Of High-Waisted Leggings syrinx High Waisted Leggings (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the best cheap leggings, this value pack is a great deal, and it allows you to switch up your look multiple times throughout the week. Choose from all solid black, or go with a trio of different shades or patterns. Despite the budget-friendly price, reviewers have reported that these high-waisted leggings are of “great quality” and completely opaque. The four-way stretch fabric is made from polyester and 8% spandex, making the leggings easy to move around in, and the pocketless design helps keep everything smooth. According to a reviewer: “I wear leggings every day and these are by far my favorite budget friendly onesI’ve had. They’re so soft, comfortable & they aren’t see through [...] I’ll definitely be buying more of these to add to my collection” Available sizes: Small/Medium — XX-Large

13 These 3-Pocket Compression Leggings With 25% Spandex Ewedoos Yoga Leggings With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like to have your essentials close by while you’re at the gym, on a hiking trail, or running errands, these high-waisted compression leggings are for you. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 26,000 reviews, they have three deep pockets: one on each side and a small pouch sewn into the waistband. Plus, the side pockets are big enough to fit a smartphone (yes, even bigger models), keys, cash, and more. Made of polyester and 25% spandex, the totally opaque pants offer quite a bit of compression. They’re available in full and capri lengths, as well as a variety of vibrant jewel tones. According to a reviewer: “These pants are super soft, supportive, NOT see-through, and have the perfect placement of pockets (not too low or too high). Pockets are deep enough to fit my iPhone 11 so it doesn’t pop out when I sit or move around. The material is not shiny/slick, but buttery soft like other leggings, yet much more supportive. [...] Fave runnning/workout leggings ever.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 Some Cult-Favorite Leggings That Come In Eye-Catching Patterns Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Pattern Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some eye-catching flair to your athleisure collection with these patterned leggings, which have an average overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after 30,000 reviews. Available in bold animal prints, vibrant florals, and cool camouflage, these 75% polyester and 25% spandex compression leggings can be paired with neutral tees, tanks, and sports bras for a fashion-forward look. There are no side pockets, but you’ll find a small pouch sewn into the waistband. Multiple reviewers even noted that these opaque leggings are on par with Lululemon high-waist leggings — but for a fraction of the price. According to a reviewer: “Leggings are great! Nice price, squat-proof, moisture wicking (I sweat a LOT). They don’t fall down or slide when running. Washed them inside out, came out as good as new. The outside feels amazing, super smooth. They’re very comfortable and the patterns are beautiful. I recommend these. Easily my new favorite leggings.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 This Pair With Cool Mesh Panels For Lots Of Ventilation TSLA High-Waist Workout Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings by TSLA are elevated by their chic mesh panels, which give them an edgy appearance as well as increased airflow. The thick waistband helps them stay in place during any activity, from yoga to CrossFit to everything in between. While the manufacturer doesn’t list the exact percentage of spandex that’s blended with the nylon fabric, these moisture-wicking leggings are thick and opaque. The pair pictured above doesn’t have pockets, but some of the other available colors do. According to a reviewer: “I got these in red! they are breathable and flexible [...] I wear them all the time and think they are completely worth it!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Pair Of Leggings That Look Just Like Denim HUE High-Waist Denim Leggings Amazon $45 See On Amazon When you want the put-together look of denim but the soft comfort of leggings, these jeggings are straight-up magical — and the darker washes arguably make them the best high-waisted leggings for work. The cotton-polyester blend is soft, breathable, and blended with 9% spandex for stretch. Plus, there’s a faux button-fly, a set of belt loops, and two functional back pockets that give these leggings all the perks of real jeans. Choose from a variety of light, dark, and patterned washes — if you prefer your leggings to be opaque, note that reviewers found the lighter washes to be a bit more sheer. According to a reviewer: “Hands down these are the most comfortable pair of jeggings! [...] They are easy to move in and stay up at the waist. I flew in them, went to dinner out in them, and have worn them a decent amount and the stretch is still there. I love them and will be buying more.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 These Leggings With Reflective Stripes For Extra Visibility SUUKSESS Reflective High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon For those who like to walk or jog in the evening or on overcast days, these are the best high-waisted workout leggings, as they’re designed with reflective piping down the sides that help you stay visible in low-light settings. The manufacturer doesn’t note the exact percentage of spandex in the polyester blend, but reviewers reported that it’s ultra-stretchy and opaque. A cross-waist detail and a deep side-pocket complete the look. According to a reviewer: “The material is sooo soft and durable [...] and these also have an awesome glowing detail, which is great at night or in darker settings (people will be able to see you if you are walking or biking and avoid running into you).” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Pair Of Extra-Long, Ribbed Leggings For Taller Heights Yogipace Tall High-Waisted Yoga Leggings Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have longer legs, these high-waisted gym leggings were designed with tall people in mind and come in three inseam lengths: 31-inch, 34-inch, and 36-inch. The 75% nylon and 25% spandex fabric has a unique ribbed texture that creates a soft, supportive feel throughout the legs. A large pocket on the waistband provides a spot for you to hide your essentials, but keep in mind that while some reviewers were pleased with how opaque these leggings are, others found them to be a little more sheer than they’d like. According to a reviewer: “Finding leggings that go to my ankles is like finding the holy grail. I’m over 6 ft tall and most leggings look like weird capris on me. This extra long inseam is amazing. The leggings are ultra high waisted and flattering, and are made of super comfy material that holds its shape. Bought four more pairs because these are that good. Tall girl approved!!!” Available sizes: X-Small Tall — XX-Large (31-, 34-, and 36-inch inseams)

19 These Seamless Leggings With A Cool Ombre Pattern Aoxjox Seamless Workout Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon Seamless and soft, this pair of workout leggings has a lightweight feel that won’t distract you during your workout. The polyamide-polyester blend would be stretchy enough on its own, but the 7% spandex makes it even more flexible. These pocketless leggings also feature a wide waistband and an on-trend ombré pattern that starts at the top, gradually fading down to the ankles, but if you’re looking for opaque fabric, keep in mind, some reviewers noted that these leggings are more sheer than others. According to a reviewer: “These leggings are perfect! I love the stretch and fit on my body. [..] Unlike other leggings where you feel like they move against you, these leggings move WITH you and are very mobile(?) Haha, what I'm trying to say is, you don't feel like you're wearing them and they are comfy and breathable, but most importantly, SQUAT PROOF.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 These Extra-Long Leggings That Fit Over-The-Heel BALEAF Over-The-Heel High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re a dancer or you just want to feel like one, these extra-long leggings are a great option that can be pulled over your heels — but you can also scrunch them up at the ankles. The cotton-polyester leggings are blended with 13% spandex, and they have two deep thigh pockets as well as a concealed pouch sewn into the waistband. This is another fantastic pick for taller people who want a pair that actually reaches their ankles, and reviewers liked how opaque the fabric is. According to a reviewer: “These are fantastic! I’ve bought 3 pairs and I love them!!! They’re SO soft and they ACTUALLY go over my heels! I was a dancer for a long time and LOVED leggings that came over my ballet shoes, these make me feel so good AND they have pockets!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 These Bootcut Leggings With A Super Comfy Fit Marika Bootleg Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you like the comfort of leggings but want a different silhouette, you should check out these bootleg pants from Marika. Like many traditional leggings, they’re made of a polyester fabric with plenty of stretch (due to 19% spandex) and have a thick waistband that can be rolled down. However, they’re slightly looser throughout the leg, giving them a comfy feel without being baggy. A pocket on either side gives you the freedom to carry small items with you on the go, and reviewers have found the material to be opaque. According to a reviewer: “These are comfortable without looking like I just rolled out of bed, & the fabric is perfect for overnight summer temps. I also LOVE when clothes have pockets. They're not see-through and they have plenty of stretch so that they fit well without being baggy. So glad I decided to buy them!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

