An organizer is only great if it works for you and your space, which is why when it comes to the best jewelry boxes you'll probably want to (literally) think outside the box. These days you can find a number of designs and shapes that are perfect to house your collection, no matter how big or small it is. Even better? Many feature a multitude of smart solutions — like earring slots, necklace hooks, and even hidden or removable trays — to keep your treasured pieces neatly tucked away yet still so easy to find.

When you begin shopping around for the right jewelry organizer take stock of the number of pieces you have as it will largely dictate which box will be the best match. If you're an accessory lover, a standalone cabinet with tons of dividers might be worth the upgrade because it will leave plenty of room to add new items and keep them all tangle-free. A classic rectangular box with smooth lined drawers, removable trays, or a combination of the two can also hold quite a bit and won't take up too much room on a dresser. Of course, you can also go much more simplified with ring trays or even a more portable mini-case that makes it easy to keep your baubles protected in a suitcase or in a vanity drawer. And just like when you're picking out accessories to go with your outfit, you'll probably be drawn to finishes and colors that match your style aesthetic, be it modern minimalist, or timeless and classic.

To get you started, you'll find a curated list of the best jewelry boxes on Amazon below. Many are focused on models with specialized compartments and cubbies so that you'll have plenty of room to change things up as your style evolves too.

1 A Cult-Favorite Faux Leather Jewelry Box That's So Polished Kendal Leather Jewelry Box Amazon $102 See On Amazon With five drawers and two side panels that open to reveal 16 necklace hooks, this Kendal jewelry box keeps a ton of different pieces organized but still looks neat and polished on a dresser. The lid has additional storage, with removable rolls that can hold more than a dozen rings or studs. The top four drawers have multiple compartments for more delicate baubles, while the lowest is deep enough for chunky bracelets and cuffs. The jewelry box has a faux leather finish and is also available in black or white. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,730 Amazon shoppers, with one offering this enthusiastic review: "I’ve been waiting for the perfect one to come along and this is it! A ton of storage and looks quite nice on my dresser. "

2 This Two-Tier Jewelry Box That Looks More Expensive Than It Is KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-tier jewelry box has lock and key, and a soft lint finish that's especially luxurious in a shade of robin's egg blue that's reminiscent of the iconic jewelry store, Tiffany & Co. With its more compact, square-shaped design, it can still store quite a bit, including eight pairs of studs, 12 rings, eight necklaces, and much more. Remove the top layer to reveal nine larger slots perfect for chunkier pieces, or as one reviewer suggested, accessories you don't wear as often. Another fan-favorite, this pretty organizer has more than 4,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. If teal is not your color, it's also available in black and hot pink.

3 These Sleek Stackable Jewelry Trays Umbra Tesora Jewelry Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you're a jewelry minimalist, or just want a place to keep your everyday pieces neatly contained, you'll love these stackable trays that come backed by an average 4.7-star rating from 1,200+ Amazon shoppers. Each of the two dishes is 2.5 inches deep, and the lid doubles as a tray. Apart from this glass version, the organizer also comes in a variety of cool finishes, including marble, concrete, and terrazzo.

4 This Standing Jewelry Armoire That Doubles As A Full-Length Mirror Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Length Mirror Amazon $120 See On Amazon For those who want a way to be able to view their entire collection at once, this 60-inch-tall standing jewelry cabinet provides a sleek solution that features a convenient full-length mirror on the front. Inside, you'll find 24 necklace hooks, 78 ring grooves, more than 100 slots for earrings, and two bracelet rods. In addition to those standard compartments, you'll also get four shelves, two drawers, and three clever cups that you'll find plenty of uses for (think: hair ties, makeup tools, or sunglasses). All that and the entire unit is still less than 4 inches deep! The adjustable mirror itself is 42 inches tall by 14.5 inches wide. If you prefer a darker finish, it's also available in brown. Reviewers have found the assembly to be quick and easy, using the provided screws.

5 This Classic Organizer That Will Hold All Of Your Rings Glenor Co Ring Box Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like to rotate the rings you wear, it can be hard to find a dedicated way to safely store all of them, which is why this ring organizer is such a great solution. The box has a smooth, leather-like exterior and a metal magnetic clasp with a sophisticated design. The inside of the case is lined with a soft, velvety fabric to prevent scratches and has slots for up to 54 rings. It's such a fan-favorite on Amazon that more than 1,000 shoppers have given it a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating.

6 This Modern Option With Cool Hidden Compartments Umbra Stowit Jewelry Box Amazon $70 See On Amazon [now $60] Another sleek design from Umbra, this jewelry box has a unique slide-out lid that hides two drawers, including a compartment with fabric rolls for your rings. The lower level has another big drawer that can be used for necklaces or dangling earrings. All three drawers are lined with soft linen and the organizer has rubber feet to keep it steady on all surfaces. Apart from this stunning white and natural wood combo, the modern box comes in black and walnut, and white and nickel and you can also get it in a mini size, too.

7 This Beautiful Glass Display Box That Looks Like An Antique Levilan Vintage Glass Jewelry Holder Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elegant, and functional this glass jewelry box is like a display case for your most cherished accessories. The brass-trimmed case has six compartments with a delicate chain-supported lid that gives it an heirloom feel. Each of the square compartments is wide enough to stash a number of pieces, though you could also mix and match and store cosmetics in there, too. If you don't think this chest is large enough, you could also consider stacking it or place it alongside this larger glass box.

8 A Jewelry Holder With A Place To Charge Your Phone HOUNDSBAY Jewelry Box With Charging Station Amazon $115 See On Amazon Considered more of a valet than a jewelry box, this suede-lined organizer still comes with plenty of ways to store your accessories, but what makes it even more unique is there's a handy phone dock on the top (with a slot to pull your own charging cord through) that sits alongside a glass-encased area to display watches. Pull out the drawer underneath, and you'll see ring rolls, small compartments for earrings, and a large one that's wide enough for holding glasses or a wallet. The organizer has a sturdy, metal frame that's covered with faux leather and lined with a soft, suede-like fabric. Reviewers love the quality construction with one fan mentioning that it's "perfect for the nightstand." It's also available in brown and black.

9 This Minimalist Acrylic Jewelry Box HerFav Jewelry Box Amazon $28 See On Amazon A pretty acrylic jewelry box like this one would look great with any decor and its clear design makes it so easy for you to see what's inside. All three of its drawers are lined with soft cream-colored velvet (or you can go for the gray lining instead). The top drawer has seven rolls for rings and studs, plus four other compartments, the middle has five cubbies, and the bottom drawer is divider-free, to be used however you need. The drawer set has quite the following on Amazon with a 4.7-star average rating, from an overall 1,700 reviewers.

10 This Elegant Mini Jewelry Suitcase That’s So Portable Misaya Jewelry Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Though it's quite tiny, this faux-leather box can pack so much and in the most organized way. The lid has five necklace hooks and a moveable partition that can hold up to 10 pairs of small earrings. The main compartment has six ring grooves and two adjustable dividers for bigger accessories. It's another popular choice with Amazon customers and has more than 1,400 five-star ratings. Apart from this shimmering white, you can pick it up in four other colors including this beautiful smoky gray and classic black.

11 Or, A Soft Shell Hanging Case For Those Who Like To Travel With Options BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a soft, envelope style, this travel jewelry organizer folds flat and won't take up a ton of room in your travel bag or in a drawer if you're low on counter space. There are four transparent zipper pockets, some with several compartments to keep things even tidier. There are also six necklace holders and two ring bands that snap closed, as well as an earring compartment for studs. The lovely quilted pattern is available in four colors (large in black pictured), and the mini and small sizes come in even more hues and patterns.