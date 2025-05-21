These days, everyone seems to be looking for a whiff of nostalgia, especially in fashion. It’s why even the most polarizing trends of the noughties (and more recently, the cheugy trends of the 2010s) are returning to the mainstream, for better or worse. Longchamp, however, offered a throwback all style savants can get behind when it reopened its SoHo boutique on Tuesday, May 20.

The building, which was built in 1950, has long been a pillar of the French label’s US market. It wasn’t until 2006, however, that British designer Thomas Heatherwick reimagined the space, breathing new life into the brand to reflect its popularity among it girls. Kate Moss, for example, couldn’t stop carrying the label’s wares that the duo eventually collaborated on a limited-edition collection in 2010.

Now that Longchamp is experiencing yet another wave of it-girl love, buoyed by TikTok and the likes of Joey King, Emma Roberts, and Meghann Fahy, the label tapped Heatherwick to remodel its SoHo store a second time. The result was a three-story culmination of modern touches (like wavy sculptural balusters framing the brand’s staircase awash in the label’s signature neon green) and heritage details. The new space’s successful marriage of new and old elements mirrored the brand’s offerings, which include reimagined heritage designs with chic, of-the-moment interpretations. Ahead, a roundup of the most nostalgic bags to shop at Longchamp.

The Ubiquitous OG Bag

Show of hands: who owned a Le Pliage in the 2000s (or desperately wanted to)? The trapezoidal nylon bag, named after the French word for “folding,” was a foldable, lightweight marvel that everyone loved back in the day, including royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as fashion royalty, like Beyoncé. Designed in 1993 by Philippe Cassegrain, son of the brand’s founder, Jean Cassegrain, the 32-year-old bag has been enjoying newfound social media fame with Gen Zers on TikTok. Do your younger self a favor and grab this nostalgic fave.

The Netted Option

Sure, net bags routinely trend every summer, but no webbed style has gained as much street cred as the Le Pliage Filet Mesh bag. Especially when the mesh look peaked in 2017, everyone was showing off the curated contents of their purses in chic Longchamp options. Now that summer is finally here, there’s no better time to snag a see-through purse. It comes in two sizes (XS and L) and a multitude of hues.

The East-West Newbie

Launched in 1993, the Le Roseau has been one of the brand’s timeless staples, marked by the iconic bamboo clasp. It wasn’t until 2020 that the style was reinterpreted in trendy new iterations. Those who prefer the classic look can stick to the Le Roseau S, and those a little more adventurous should try the mini, bucket, hobo, or, my personal favorite, an east-west take.

This Season’s It Color

Butter yellow has been trending on runways since 2024, and the color du jour has officially infiltrated the accessories space. If you want to get in on the buttery look, may I suggest starting with this Le Roseau M shoulder bag? Unlike the other, open-mouthed Le Roseau offerings, this features a flap closure for a sleek finish, with the bamboo clasp moved to the side instead of the center.

A Dainty Mini

Though this Épure XS Tote bag is a new style, it’s reminiscent of the croc-leather Longchamp mini bag Kendall Jenner was spotted carrying in 2020. Like the Le Pliage, this teeny accessory made from supple Russian leather is also foldable and comes with removable straps for a crossbody option.