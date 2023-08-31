Similar to the fishnet tights of 2007, the webbed item’s primary identifier is its woven construction. The net bag’s lattices tend to be wide and exaggerated, often revealing a leather or nylon lining below. Instead of exposing the contents of one’s purse (showing off produce was a huge mesh bag trend back in 2018), the current iteration offers latticework that’s more of an aesthetic overlay to a fully opaque, durable inner.
Riffing on the combinations of hues and textures is where these bags truly shine. Two-toned designs in berry shades, for example, let fashion girlies channel either Barbiecore or the Hailey Bieber-approved “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic. Meanwhile, a bucket-shaped option with an oatmeal base and a dark brown net falls squarely into the sophisticated neutral trend bound to be big this fall.
Some styles, meanwhile, chicly play on fabrics and materials. Leather braiding over a leather purse feels decidedly posh, while seashells woven into a purse keep summer sensibilities alive. A few items even feature fringe, perfect for a more playful take on the trend. Whichever silhouette or hue suits your handbag needs, shop the cutest net bags for the season.