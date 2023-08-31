Shopping

13 Stylish Net Bags To Add To Your Accessory Rotation

While the buzzy mesh bag is the accessory offshoot of the see-through craze sweeping Hollywood, net bags are the more saucy, yet equally stylish, counterpart. And they’re primed to surpass the popularity of their sheer cousin.

Similar to the fishnet tights of 2007, the webbed item’s primary identifier is its woven construction. The net bag’s lattices tend to be wide and exaggerated, often revealing a leather or nylon lining below. Instead of exposing the contents of one’s purse (showing off produce was a huge mesh bag trend back in 2018), the current iteration offers latticework that’s more of an aesthetic overlay to a fully opaque, durable inner.

Riffing on the combinations of hues and textures is where these bags truly shine. Two-toned designs in berry shades, for example, let fashion girlies channel either Barbiecore or the Hailey Bieber-approved “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic. Meanwhile, a bucket-shaped option with an oatmeal base and a dark brown net falls squarely into the sophisticated neutral trend bound to be big this fall.

Some styles, meanwhile, chicly play on fabrics and materials. Leather braiding over a leather purse feels decidedly posh, while seashells woven into a purse keep summer sensibilities alive. A few items even feature fringe, perfect for a more playful take on the trend. Whichever silhouette or hue suits your handbag needs, shop the cutest net bags for the season.

This two-toned Jacquemus option is a posh neutral dream for anyone who wants to channel Sofia Richie’s “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

This two-toned crescent bag — with its pink canvas and knotted, Twizzler-red leather — looks absolutely delicious.

Take the netted bag trend into eveningwear territory with a fully beaded, glammed-up lattice. Elegant and dainty.

This top-handle bag features a more complicated weave, as well as fringe, for maximum style impact.

You can never go wrong with a black-and-white bag. Consider this Anine Bing style, complete with a coiled handle.

If you’re a Y2K girlie and baguette silhouettes are more your speed, consider this one in vivid orange.

For a play on textures, consider this bucket bag with a weave made out of twisted raffia. The handle, meanwhile, is crafted from leather. It’s a tote that can go from beach to city.

Even your phone can travel in style with this dedicated micro bag. The criss-cross pattern is crafted out of long beads. Too cute.

Inject color into your ‘fits with this rectangular cobalt piece, fitted with an irregular top handle. A geometric slay, if you will.

The netted look gets blingy in a blanket of sequin discs. This particular one, in baby pink, serves Barbiecore.

A neutral ivory handbag need not be boring. One with a weave and a braided handle is definitely eye-catching.

A crochet-style shoulder bag is perfect for any beach vacation. But this one, in fall’s buzzy crimson red hue, is a great transitional accessory.

Summer may be ending soon, but your summer state of mind doesn’t have to. This beachy straw bag pairs just as well with chunky sweaters as it does with a bikini.