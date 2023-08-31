While the buzzy mesh bag is the accessory offshoot of the see-through craze sweeping Hollywood, net bags are the more saucy, yet equally stylish, counterpart. And they’re primed to surpass the popularity of their sheer cousin.

Similar to the fishnet tights of 2007, the webbed item’s primary identifier is its woven construction. The net bag’s lattices tend to be wide and exaggerated, often revealing a leather or nylon lining below. Instead of exposing the contents of one’s purse (showing off produce was a huge mesh bag trend back in 2018), the current iteration offers latticework that’s more of an aesthetic overlay to a fully opaque, durable inner.

Riffing on the combinations of hues and textures is where these bags truly shine. Two-toned designs in berry shades, for example, let fashion girlies channel either Barbiecore or the Hailey Bieber-approved “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic. Meanwhile, a bucket-shaped option with an oatmeal base and a dark brown net falls squarely into the sophisticated neutral trend bound to be big this fall.

Some styles, meanwhile, chicly play on fabrics and materials. Leather braiding over a leather purse feels decidedly posh, while seashells woven into a purse keep summer sensibilities alive. A few items even feature fringe, perfect for a more playful take on the trend. Whichever silhouette or hue suits your handbag needs, shop the cutest net bags for the season.

2 Madison Bag Brandon Blackwood $280 See on Brandon Blackwood This two-toned crescent bag — with its pink canvas and knotted, Twizzler-red leather — looks absolutely delicious.

3 Fishnet Décor Shoulder Bag Urban Revivo $49.90 See on Urban Revivo Take the netted bag trend into eveningwear territory with a fully beaded, glammed-up lattice. Elegant and dainty.

4 Paradiso Bag Grass Green Poppy Lissiman $135 $80 See on Poppy Lissiman This top-handle bag features a more complicated weave, as well as fringe, for maximum style impact.

5 Gaia Bag Anine Bing $300 See on Anine Bing You can never go wrong with a black-and-white bag. Consider this Anine Bing style, complete with a coiled handle.

6 Crochet Shoulder Bag Mango $59.99 $39.99 See on Mango If you’re a Y2K girlie and baguette silhouettes are more your speed, consider this one in vivid orange.

7 Net Bag In Raffia And Leather Etsy $66.52 See on Etsy For a play on textures, consider this bucket bag with a weave made out of twisted raffia. The handle, meanwhile, is crafted from leather. It’s a tote that can go from beach to city.

8 Beaded Phone Bag H&M $24.99 See on H&M Even your phone can travel in style with this dedicated micro bag. The criss-cross pattern is crafted out of long beads. Too cute.

9 Mesh Bag With Irregular Handle Mango $99.99 $79.99 See on Mango Inject color into your ‘fits with this rectangular cobalt piece, fitted with an irregular top handle. A geometric slay, if you will.

10 Sequined Net Bag Mango $59.99 See on Mango The netted look gets blingy in a blanket of sequin discs. This particular one, in baby pink, serves Barbiecore.

11 Staud Hitch Net Knotted Shoulder Bag Bergdorf Goodman $325 See on Bergdorf Goodman A neutral ivory handbag need not be boring. One with a weave and a braided handle is definitely eye-catching.