If you're dealing with dryness or flaking on your face, keeping your skin properly moisturized should always be your goal. But if that tightness and flakiness happen to be more concentrated around your nose, you may not want to reach for whatever cream is already on your counter. Instead, going with one of the best lotions for dry skin around the nose will ensure you're getting the right amount of relief without exacerbating further irritation, redness, or even clogged pores. For that reason, the most optimal products are oil-free, non-comedogenic, and formulated with soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. They should also absorb quickly so that your skin feels comfortable and not overly greasy.

You may have noticed that hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and shea butter are commonly found in the ingredient decks of many of the most popular moisturizers for dry skin, and that's because they are indeed effective hydrators. Hyaluronic acid is able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, while glycerin, another natural humectant, can also help keep skin soft and supple. Shea butter is another excellent skin conditioner, but it's also known for its calming properties, which can help reduce redness. Likewise, licorice root extract is an anti-inflammatory that's also beneficial for eczema.

Since you're aiming to pamper dry spots, choosing an oil-free moisturizer will help prevent any other common concerns associated with the skin on/around your nose, like clogged pores and blackheads, from popping up (tip: creams with niacinamide can do double-duty balancing oil production and supporting the skin barrier). In terms of texture, gels and lightweight, watery creams will absorb the most quickly, but for those days when you need more of a physical barrier, an ointment (featuring a straight occlusive like petroleum) can really help to prevent further water loss.

Apart from all of the aforementioned stellar ingredients, the best lotions for dry noses should also have an enthusiastic fan base to back up their efficacy. Find them all below!

1. The Best Daily Moisturizer With SPF

This lightweight moisturizer has more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many fans calling it "magic" for its ability to hydrate and heal their skin. The star ingredient is panthenol 5, a skin protectant with anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it contains niacinamide and other hydrators like glycerin and shea butter, as well as ceramides to lock in moisture. It has a creamy texture initially, but dries matte and is super absorbent, according to reviewers. Along with keeping skin deeply nourished, this cream has SPF 30, so you don't need to apply a separate sunscreen when wearing it. It's also fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it shouldn't provoke irritation or clog your pores.

One fan's take: "This lotion exceeds all my wants in every way. It is lightweight, non-greasy, absorbs very quickly, and lasts all day. It has never caused the hair around my face to get greasy, a frequent issue of mine, nor caused my glasses to slide up and down my nose on an oil slick. I do not leave face prints on my cell phone either. My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it's a bit magical. My pores have visibly shrunk around my nose and cheeks...always the worst area for me. My skin color has dramatically evened out and improved with much less redness. And, most importantly, I always feel hydrated now and don't have any dry skin on my face."

2.The Best Gel-Cream

This Neutrogena water gel has a cult following on Amazon, with more than 22,000 five-star ratings. As its name suggests, the product has a gel-like texture that won't clog pores or leave a greasy residue on your skin. Instead, reviewers noted that their skin felt more hydrated and refreshed almost instantly, with one writing, "It was as if my skin just drank it up!" The potent hero ingredient inside is hyaluronic acid, and the oil-free formula makes it a good option for those with oily skin. Just note that it does have a slight fragrance, though many fans report that it's subtle and pleasant.

One fan's take: "This is the moisturizer I have been waiting for my whole life. I have tried moisturizers from what feels like every brand - from the drugstore to the high-end expensive stuff... This stuff feels incredible on my skin - it feels like a relief to put it on. It's not even remotely greasy, absorbs almost instantly, and has the lightest, cleanest fragrance. Other, heavier moisturizers left me with tiny clusters of new blemishes every morning (so frustrating), but this hasn't clogged my pores at all, and my skin feels soft & plump."

3. The Best Redness Relieving Gel Cream

Enriched with skin-soothers like glycerin, panthenol, and licorice root extract, this Eucerin Redness Relief cream goes to work while you sleep by restoring hydration to dry skin as it simultaneously helps calm inflammation. Its unique gel-cream texture absorbs quickly and effortlessly glides right over your skin (a benefit you'll greatly appreciate following a cold or flu that's left you with angry, chapped skin around your nose), which means no greasy mess left on your pillowcase. It's also fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic. This jar has more than 1,800 five-star ratings, and if you want the same, effective redness relief, but with SPF 15, be sure to check out the Eucerin Redness Relief Day Lotion.

One fan's take: "I am thrilled that I found this product. I've been struggling with rosacea on my forehead, cheeks, and nose for quite some time. I tried several drug store products were indicated to treat rosacea. None worked. This worked within 2 days. I used it twice a day for the first 2 weeks and now only use it at night. It has no odor and is not greasy. I've already reordered."

4. The Best Ointment

The petroleum-based Aquaphor ointment doesn't just help heal dry, cracked skin, but it's also an occlusive that will further protect skin from irritation caused by harsh weather and/or excess nose-blowing. The dermatologist-recommended formula is fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free, which means it's also safe for very sensitive skin. The ointment can be used practically anywhere on your body, and many reviewers also report that it makes an excellent lip balm, especially in the colder months. It's also great for dry elbows, hands, and feet. With so many uses, it's no surprise that Aquaphor has over 6,000 five-star ratings.

One fan's take: "This ointment has been amazing to my skin! During colds, I'll apply a thin layer to my nose and under so blowing my nose doesn't become a problem. I'll apply a thin layer to cracked skin or dry patches on my face as well. It has done a great job of immediately making an area feel better, decrease in redness, and feel moisturized. It's been life changing for my eczema too!"

5. The Best For Using Under Makeup

Another great option from La Roche-Posay, the Cicaplast Baume contains anti-inflammatory panthenol, as well as shea butter and glycerin for hydration. You can apply it around your nose on an as-needed basis, but, according to Amazon users, its thicker, velvety texture leaves behind such a smooth, matte finish that it also works really well at keeping skin flake-free under makeup. The non-comedogenic formula is fragrance- and oil-free, and it's also stand-out on Amazon, with more than 2,400+ five-star ratings.

One fan's take: "This stuff is a life-saver. My skin suffers from redness and is extremely sensitive, and there was a noticeable difference after only one use. I've been using it for 3 days now (morning & night), and most of the severe redness is gone. I can also wear it under makeup and it doesn't add any oiliness! You just have to let your skin absorb it before putting on the makeup."

Also Consider: A Hyaluronic Acid- & Cica-Infused Primer That Neutralizes Redness

A skincare/makeup hybrid, this No Pore Blem primer packs a lot of punch for its price, and it has an overwhelming amount of positive reviews. First, it's chock full of dry-skin fighting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, pumpkin seed oil, and centella asiatica (aka cica), which is a staple in Korean beauty products because of its antioxidant properties and ability to soothe compromised skin. And that green hue you see? It will actually help tone down the redness on the surface of your skin.

One fan's take: "I have very dry skin at my nose and this primer absolutely fixes it! I’ve never seen my skin look so flawless and makeup last so long with any primer before. 100% a must buy."