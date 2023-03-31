Yet another month has rolled on by, and it’s brought along with it a fresh assortment of new beauty products. As is our civil duty, Bustle’s beauty editors have been slathering and spritzing on all of them to determine which have made the cut as newfound mainstays in our routines. So what’s notable from March 2023’s beauty launches? A hand and body lotion spiked with an alluring fragrance, a bright, floral perfume that’s perfect for spring, and a velvety-soft tinted lip oil, to name just a few.

As you begin spring cleaning your makeup bag and beauty cabinet, you’ll want to make some room for this month’s newness. Trust. It’s another transitional time of the year, after all, which calls for lighter moisturizers, even more sun protection, colorful makeup, and a new perfume (if you're a fragrance wardrobe kind of gal) — and March’s launches check all the boxes.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll through for the most exciting beauty products that launched in March. A fair warning: You may want to add them all to cart (I’m not stopping you though).

1 The Delectable Hand & Body Lotion Hand + Body Lotion 01 in Taunt DedCool $30 See On DedCool “I’ve professed my undying love for DedCool’s Taunt fragrance before, so I’m not at all shocked by how obsessed I am with this lotion. Like, the second I heard about this launch, I practically leaped with excitement. Now, in addition to spritzing myself with my Taunt perfume every day, I get to moisturize my skin from head to toe while making it smell even more like my favorite scent (it has notes of amber, vanilla, and bergamot, FYI). Thank you, DedCool.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Ultimate Glitter Glitterpuck Half Magic Beauty $26 See On Half Magic Beauty “Created by Euphoria’s head makeup artist Donni Davy, Half Magic Beauty totally nails fun, colorful makeup — and the new Glitterpuck is no different. That said, it’s the ultimate glitter for those who are wary of glitter. It goes on basically like fairy dust and it’s buildable, so you can wear the faintest shimmer or rock a bold festival-ready look. The color is really pretty, too — it looks like a glass of bubbly rosé. I like to wear a light dusting on my lids with an otherwise neutral look for just the softest pop.” — RL

3 The Tinted Lip Oil Lip Defense SPF Pavise $58 See On Pavise “Even though I’m diligent about sunscreen, I’m not exactly the best at making sure my lips are protected. Thankfully, new skin care brand Pavise’s Lip Defense SPFs offer gorgeous pigment, hydration, and sun protection, so they’re a win in my book.” — RL

4 The Brightening Toner Farmacy Brighten Up 3% TXA Dark Spot Toner Sephora $34 See On Sephora “I had taken a break from toners until I tried this one from Farmacy. The ingredient cocktail sounded promising with its combo of tranexamic acid, poly-hydroxy acid, azelaic acid, and orange peel — all potent skin-brighteners — so my dark spots and I had to try it. Two weeks later, my skin looks brighter, even, and more clear, so it definitely lives up to its promise.” — RL

5 The Perfect Daytime Moisturizer Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Ulta $32 See On Ulta “Regardless of your skin type or skin concerns, you need to wear SPF every single day. Make your beauty routine easy with a moisturizer-meets-broad-spectrum-sunscreen like this one from Keys Soulcare. Its formula is creamy but lightweight, packed with hydration (thanks to glycerin and squalane), and it keeps you shielded from the sun. It’s my daily go-to.” — RL

6 The Clay Mask Purifying Blue Clay Mask The Outset $46 See On The Outset “The Outset can do no wrong IMO, and their latest launch is the perfect treat to incorporate into any gentle skin care routine. Formulated with sensitive skin in mind (which is a big win for someone like me), their newest Blue Clay Mask is filled with complexion-loving ingredients that leave skin feeling tightened, soothed, plump, nourished, and never stripped of moisture. It truly is like a luxe facial in the comfort of your own home.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

7 The Floral Perfume Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Sephora $108 See On Sephora “Floral fragrances can often smell a bit too powdery for my liking. But Florist truly elevates what it means to be a modern floral perfume, with notes of sun-kissed honeysuckle, earthy tuberose, and bright gardenia that radiate a vibrant youthfulness. I will definitely be packing this gorgeous scent for my trip to Paris this spring.” — ORR

8 The All-Star Cleanser Daily Purifying Cleanser Ourself $55 See On Ourself “Yes, this cleanser is pricey, but I justify it by remembering that none of my other products will work if my face isn't cleansed properly — and this is all I need to get rid of makeup and leave my skin feeling soft, clean, and balanced in just one go. The gel lathers into a nice creamy foam, and the highly-concentrated formula means you only need the tiniest bit each time (so expect this to last awhile!).” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

9 The Mineral SPF Olehenriksen Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Sephora $35 See On Sephora “TBH, I'm not the biggest SPF user and much prefer foundations or skin tints that sneak in a bit of sunscreen so I can skip that step altogether. But Banana Bright has a natural, subtle citrusy aroma that makes me *actually* want to apply it daily. The soft orange-tinted formula doesn't leave a white cast on my skin, and my complexion is left looking radiant and dewy as the vitamin C works its magic. This is a launch I will definitely be refilling throughout the spring and summer months.” — ORR

10 The Rejuvenating Mask Restorative Mask Oak Essentials $68 See On Oak Essentials “Everything about this mask is appealing, from the sleek packaging to the jelly texture and the light honey scent. Made with organic honey, avocado oil, sea buckthorn oil, and more, it's my new favorite treat for my skin at the end of a long week. I apply it before bed, rinse off, and wake up looking refreshed and glowy.” — FX

11 The Intoxicating Scent The Maker Naked Eau de Parfum Bluemercury $175 See On Bluemercury “I'm obsessed with skin scents, and have been wearing this one nonstop. Unlike other clean-smelling fragrances, this one has an edge — the pink pepper, wild orris, and white musk all make the final effect completely intoxicating. It's the kind of scent you'll smell your own wrists for throughout the day.” — FX

12 The Smoothing Serum Tatcha The Silk Serum Sephora $98 See On Sephora “It's been a long time since I've been blown away by a serum, but leave it to Tatcha to surpass every expectation. First of all, the texture is milky-light and sinks in instantly, making it perfect for day and night. Second, I love that Tatcha backed up its claims by testing this on human skin cells in-vitro, where it worked just as well as retinol. And finally, I can honestly say I've noticed a huge difference in my skin after just two weeks of using it every night.” — FX

13 The Best Razor Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor + 2 Refills Target $20.99 See On Target “This is the third time that Rifle Paper Co. has lended its adorable floral prints to Venus' shaving tools, and the latest collaboration doesn't disappoint. This razor boasts five blades for a super close shave, and the handle feels sturdy in your hand. I'm also packing the collection's travel-friendly Mini Comfortglide Razor for my next vacay; a $10 shaving tool with its own compact case is a no-brainer.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

14 The Hydrating Serum Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream Sephora $58 See On Sephora “Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden's latest moisturizer has such a dreamy texture that I've been absolutely loving. With peptides, squalane, lactic acid, and shea butter among its ingredients, it leaves my skin hydrated without feeling heavy.” — ES