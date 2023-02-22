'AJLT' Fans Can’t Emotionally Handle Carrie & Aidan's Latest Outfits

Fans are being treated to frequent paparazzi snaps of the HBO show’s cast as filming continues in And Just Like That Season 2, much as we did before the show returned, with shots from the streets of New York City and beyond, giving us rare glimpses of the fashion choices and potential plot lines alike. But the latest sighting has fans... divided.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw) and John Corbett — who was recently confirmed to be reprising the role of Aidan Shaw — filmed a scene together at New York’s Coney Island, during which time the co-stars were photographed holding hands, taking a selfie, stopping by a picnic table, and walking down the famous boardwalk. The pair were also joined in the yet-to-be-aired scene by fellow AJLT stars David Eigenberg and Niall Cunningham, who appear in the series as Steve Brady and Brady Hobbes, respectively.

Naturally, fans of the Sex and the City sequel series were quick to comment on the latest behind-the-scenes photos. While many were delighted to see the “adorable” co-stars filming together once again, others had some thoughts on Aidan and Carrie’s on-set attire, which for the latter included a patterned coat draped over a long blue shirt, complete with purple bottoms and a “horrifying” black tote.

“Aidan, honey, can I get you a steamer,” joked one fan on Twitter, referencing Corbett’s rather creased-looking shirt. “Is she carrying a tote?” asked another curious fan, while one user also pointed out that Parker appeared to be wearing her Season 2 love interest’s shirt while filming the scene, writing: “I just noticed... Carrie is totally wearing Aidan’s shirt.”

Find more memes and tweets reacting to Carrie and Aidan’s latest And Just Like That outing, below.