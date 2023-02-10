Twitter Can’t Help But Wonder About Carrie & Aidan's New Kissing Pics

After the paparazzi captured images of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming a kissing scene as their And Just Like That characters, the lead actor herself took to Instagram to share some images of her own. The teaser snaps show SJP’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw kissing her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw outside her New York apartment. Parker captioned the post emphatically with “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”

And Just Like That’s official Instagram account has also posted a similar set of photos of Carrie and Aidan embracing, captioned “And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes.” HBO Max had been teasing this new development for a while now, having already posted photos of Carrie and Aidan strutting down a street, hand in hand, last month. But now that they have been shown in a lip lock, there’s no ambiguity about their upcoming romantic arc.

The last time viewers saw Aidan was in the 2010 movie Sex And The City 2, when the former flames ran into each other in Abu Dhabi, and ended up sharing dinner and a kiss — despite both being married to their respective partners. Aidan was married to a fellow designer, and Carrie, of course, was navigating marriage with Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

However, the first season of And Just Like That saw Mr. Big dying and Carrie coming to terms with her grief. Now that she is once again single in New York and her ex seems to be back, perhaps this could spell a happily ever after for Carrie? Season 2 cannot come quickly enough.

Fans are obviously having a meltdown over the rekindling of this relationship — Carrie’s romance with Aidan has been tumultuous to say the least, but he has always been a fan favourite character. Gwyneth Paltrow has commented on Parker’s post, “NO WAYYYYYY”, while Andy Cohen simply wrote, “I’m freaking.” However, there are also viewers who disapprove of this couple. See below for our pick of the top memes and tweets reacting to the And Just Like That storyline.