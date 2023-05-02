Fashion’s Super Bowl — aka the Met Gala — is here, and it’s brought the gussied-up A-listers... as per usual. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and it’s dedicated to the designer’s long-running career. To honor him, celebs dressed to the nines with gowns and suits that nodded to Lagerfeld’s signature (and very chic) style. Take, for instance, Naomi Cambell’s Chanel Couture gown, and Dua Lipa’s Bridgerton boob-esque white dress, for instance.

Of course, you can’t have a major red carpet event without some misses. Certain looks from the 2023 Met Gala have sent the internet into a tizzy. Doja Cat’s glamorous rendition of Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, was such a moment — and it was one that launched countless Tweets making fun of the look. Lil Nas X and his silver-painted look have become quite the internet conversation starter. Pedro Pascal’s thigh-high leg slit is... well, making Twitter faint. And people are freaking out about Jared Leto in the Choupette-inspired cat suit.

Ahead, the best memes and Tweets of the 2023 Met Gala that are sure to make you giggle.

Twitter is relating Doja Cat’s Met Gala look to Tigris from The Hunger Games, and they’re not wrong.

Daddy has arrived... and he’s serving leg.

We are collectively unwell.

Jared Leto arrived at the Met Gala in a Choupette costume, lookin’ like a furry.

Between Doja Cat’s ‘fit and Leto’s cat suit, there was just a lot of cat content.

Twitter isn’t sure if they’re watching the Met Gala red carpet or a cat video on YouTube.

Hathaway, dressed up in Versace, has her fans in a chokehold with her Andy Sachs-esque lewk.

Twitter is absolutely living for Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow’s reunion.

Say what you want about Lil Nas X’s Met Gala look, but fans know that he will always serve.

One Tweet found an uncanny resemblance between the rapper’s painted-on look and the Guy Diamond troll (and his bare bum).

Others think he looks more like Tobias dressed up as the Tin Man on Arrested Development.

And the award for best photobomb in the history of photobombs goes to...

The internet is shooketh about Bad Bunny’s Met Gala ‘fit, which is basically the mullet of suits.

See?

The inspiration for Janelle Monae’s experimental look, perhaps?

They’re not wrong.

The Jenners love a sequined look.

Not everyone on Twitter was a fan of J.Lo’s look.

TL;DR of the night? This Tweet pretty much sums it up.