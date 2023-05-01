The Oscars of fashion is finally here, and I’m happy to report that it didn’t disappoint. Through the years, the annual Met Gala has been the glamorous crux of fashion and Hollywood. Beyond the famed exhibit, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been home to some of the most iconic outfits in fashion history — from Kim Kardashian borrowing Marilyn Monroe’s gown to Hailey Bieber bringing back the whale tail, and even Princess Diana’s slinky slip dress.

This year’s bash — held on the first Monday of May, as per tradition — is another one for the books. With the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” stars like Penelope Cruz, Rita Ora, and Phoebe Bridgers have ascended the Met steps in their best tributes to the late designer, who passed away in 2019. Among the standout looks are Dua Lipa’s Bridgerton-esque gown, Emma Chamberlain’s mod ‘fit, and Emily Ratajkowski’s Cleopatra-inspired dress. There was, of course, lots of Chanel — including Naomi Campbell’s pink Couture gown, Cruz’s bridal number, and Nicole Kidman’s vintage dress, all of which served as gorgeous nods to the former head of the fashion house.

Ahead, the best looks of the night so far.

Dua Lipa

Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff

Dua Lipa, the evening’s co-chair, showed up in a stunning white bridal-style gown that served major Bridgerton vibes.

Emma Chamberlain

Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor

In a very mod moment, Chamberlain showed up in a silk baby blue jacket and maxi skirt with a matching headband.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Ratajkowski’s Met Gala look was a beige-colored Tory Burch gown — meant to mimic the quilting of a Chanel bag — with a tulle sheer train and plunging neckline.

Naomi Campbell

Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor

In a signature supermodel moment, Naomi Campbell turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet in a vintage Chanel Couture silk asymmetrical pink dress with silver sequin details.

Penelope Cruz

Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff

Cruz, another co-chair of the evening, was also in a bridal-style look — Chanel Couture, to be exact — complete with a diamond-encrusted veil.

Nicole Kidman

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Nicole Kidman never really misses, and this year’s Met Gala look is no different: The star rocked a flowing, pastel rose-colored silk gown with rhinestone details.

Quinta Brunson

Getty Images/Noam Galai/GA / Contributor

The newfound red carpet fashion queen Quinta Brunson turned up in a fitted Chanel pastel pink gown with black tulle and ribbon details, plus a delicate white rose right underneath the plunging neckline.

Sydney Sweeney

Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

The Euphoria starlet absolutely slayed the red carpet with her sparkling Miu Miu gown, which she wore with very ’90s-era supermodel hair.

Michaela Coel

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stunned in a beaded gown with gold details, including star-shaped nipple covers.

Amanda Seyfried

Getty Images/Noam Galai/GA / Contributor

Amanda Seyfried stunned in a flapper-style beaded mini dress, which she paired with long, flowing waves and a bold red lip.

Ashley Graham

Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Contributor

Supermodel Ashley Graham’s Met Gala look was a jaw-dropping pink and black Chanel gown with a fitted bodice.

Margot Robbie

Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff

Margot Robbie sported an A-line black Chanel gown with see-through corset midriff detailing.

Yara Shahidi

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Yara Shahidi turned up in a gold-colored dress with a corset bodice and thigh-high slits.

More to come...