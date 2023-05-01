Count Dua Lipa among the fans of the Bridgerton boob look. At the 2023 Met Gala, the “Levitating” singer walked the Met steps in a white tweed ball gown that served the spicy Regency-era aesthetic. One of the event’s co-chairs, the singer was destined to slay on this year’s white steps.

At this year’s soirée, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” Lipa paid homage to the late honoree by dipping into his archives. The gown first debuted on the Fall Couture runway of Chanel in 1992, worn by Claudia Schiffer, a famed Lagerfeld muse. Lagerfeld sent the ivory number down the runway as his final bridal look, with the black contrast stitching on top acting as the gown’s sole pop of color.

The bustier-style dress gave her a pushed-up look similar to the gowns worn on Netflix original series, Bridgerton. A Met Gala favorite, the look also made the rounds at last year’s bash. The gown’s fitted torso was balanced out by the voluminous skirt with a fringed hem. Of course, it was made in all-over tweed — the classic Chanel look.

Rivaling the decadence of the gown were Lipa’s dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels. Lipa’s massive diamond necklace was made up of over 200 carats, while her ring added 9 more carats to her regal ‘fit.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She let the accessories shine, keeping her makeup neutral, with a subtle smoky eye and nude lips. Even her hair was kept simple — with subtle tousled waves.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A slay.