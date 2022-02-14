Winter’s great for cozy cardigans and your favorite stretchy leggings, but when it comes to your skin? Not so much. These blustery, frigid months are notoriously rough on complexions. I’m talking dullness, flakes, and that weird tight sensation that’s just plain unpleasant. But winter is nearing its end (promise), so there’s no better time to get skin in shape for the sunnier months ahead. And it all starts with this crucial step: washing your face with one of these best moisturizing cleansers.

Sure, your preferred moisturizer and those fancy hydrating serums full of skin-loving ingredients (I’m looking at your hyaluronic acid) are vital in your quest for a well-moisturized complexion; but it all starts with step one of your routine. And if any of the above skin-care laments sound familiar, that’s your cue to switch to a facial cleanser that makes hydration a top priority.

But no need to stray too far away from your preferred cleanser. Below, you’ll find moisturizing cleansers in a variety of formulas to ensure there’s one that’ll suit your routine and personal preference. Wether you usually reach for a gel cleanser, a lush balm, or a cleansing milk, your ideal moisturizing cleanser is listed below, ready to serve as your first step to plumper, more hydrated skin.

Scroll on to see and shop the best moisturizing cleansers, all worthy of your coveted sink space.

Gel Cleanser

If your skin doesn’t tolerate oil-based cleansers very well but your flaky epidermis is still craving hydration, these moisturizing gel cleansers are the perfect solution.

Formulated by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, this lightweight hydrating cleanser targets three key issues: dryness, pollution, and irritants. It deeply hydrates skin with marine peptides, removes pollution particles with hydrolyzed algin, and soothes with botanical oils.

This three-in-one multitasker cleanses, tones, and nourishes, thanks to infused plant medicines that deeply penetrate skin and leave it looking brightened and refreshed. With ingredients like niacinamide, aloe vera, and green tea, this plant-based moisturizing cleanser helps achieve soft, hydrated skin without adding an extra minute to your skin-care routine.

Cleansing Milk

Cleansing milks aren't actually made from milk, but they do have that same sort of texture and appearance. They're not as heavy as oils, balms, and creams, but have a bit more oomph compared to a gel.

This creamy aloe facial cleanser gently sweeps the day away while soothing and balancing your skin via aloe vera, black tea, and niacinamide. It's a good choice if you've been battling redness or irritation, or if you have sensitive skin.

She’s a bit of a splurge, but Chantecaille’s Flower Infused Cleansing Milk is a real treat for dull, dry skin. The formula is infused with moisturizing botanicals, including acacia and jasmine flower wax, rose water, and sweet almond oil. It does a great job of nixing stubborn eye makeup while still boasting calming and balancing benefits.

Cream Cleansers

As their name implies, cream cleansers have a creamy, luxurious texture. Consider them the perfect medium between a cleansing oil or balm and a milky cleanser.

The heroes of this cream cleanser are avocado and olive oil, which are combined with antioxidant-rich green tea extract, nourishing jasmine, and prickly pear extracts. This soap-free cleanser nixes dirt, oil, and makeup, while leaving your skin feeling hydrated and happy.

Aloe vera and olive leaf extracts team up with camellia oil and a bevy of other botanics (such as Ylang Ylang and grapefruit) in this gentle cleansing cream from Grown Alchemist. In addition to removing the day, the formula helps tackle redness, softens skin, and evens out skin texture.

Cleansing Balms And Oils

This type of cleanser has a high percentage oil in the formula, and, as such, they’re serious hydrators and true rock stars when it comes to removing makeup. Pro tip: They’re meant to be applied to dry skin, massaged, then rinsed off.

There’s a reason this cleansing balm is a cult-favorite. The sherbet-like texture feels silky and smooth on the skin — but more importantly it’s packed with a bouquet of intensely rich oils, including safflower seed, evening primrose, and sunflower. The addition of ginseng berry and royal jelly further help hydrate and soothe, too.

Those battling super dry skin will find a soothing treat in this oil cleanser from K-beauty brand Whamisa. Made with 100 percent oil, it removes makeup, calms skin, and offers intense moisture. A trifecta of hazelnut, olive, and avocado plump and soothe, while fermented filtrates of organic flowers will nourish your complexion.

