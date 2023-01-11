We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When you think of nail polish, chances are high that one of the first brands you think of is OPI. The iconic nail brand has built a loyal fanbase of beauty lovers and experts over the decades and despite the influx of emerging brands that launch every year, OPI polish remains at the top of the game. But the reason for this isn’t luck or a viral TikTok. It’s much more simple than that.
“OPI listens to its customer base and provides products that meet the customer's needs,” says celebrity manicurist and educator Mimi D. “ People have come to know OPI and trust that what they're buying is a quality product.”
Founded in 1981, OPI has been offering consumers a wide variety of nail polish shades (with fun catchy names as a nice added touch) that outdo a lot competitors. It has expanded its portfolio over the years to include gel, press-on, dip powder, and vegan options to keep innovation exciting. But what keeps people coming back time and time again is the high quality you get from any one of its products.
“They serve everyone — the nail artist, the consumer, and the salon owner,” says CEO of Nailing Hollywood and celebrity manicurist Mazz Hanna. “From the brand’s inception, they disrupted the market by providing a broad spectrum of colors when nobody else was doing it. Their color range was what got them on the map, and their high quality and accessible price point are what kept them there. And the fact that their quality remained intact for nearly three decades — even after an acquisition — is truly impressive.”
“OPI is a great quality brand,” adds Los Angeles-based nail artist Hang Nguyen. [It] continuously keeps collections new and trendy fresh as well as maintain true to [its] cult classic favorites.”
If you’ve been curious to see what the experts actually like to use, scroll down to see 13 OPI nail polish colors that Mimi D, Hanna, and Nguyen love. You’re bound to find something that’ll catch your eye.