When you think of nail polish, chances are high that one of the first brands you think of is OPI. The iconic nail brand has built a loyal fanbase of beauty lovers and experts over the decades and despite the influx of emerging brands that launch every year, OPI polish remains at the top of the game. But the reason for this isn’t luck or a viral TikTok. It’s much more simple than that.

“OPI listens to its customer base and provides products that meet the customer's needs,” says celebrity manicurist and educator Mimi D. “ People have come to know OPI and trust that what they're buying is a quality product.”

Founded in 1981, OPI has been offering consumers a wide variety of nail polish shades (with fun catchy names as a nice added touch) that outdo a lot competitors. It has expanded its portfolio over the years to include gel, press-on, dip powder, and vegan options to keep innovation exciting. But what keeps people coming back time and time again is the high quality you get from any one of its products.

“They serve everyone — the nail artist, the consumer, and the salon owner,” says CEO of Nailing Hollywood and celebrity manicurist Mazz Hanna. “From the brand’s inception, they disrupted the market by providing a broad spectrum of colors when nobody else was doing it. Their color range was what got them on the map, and their high quality and accessible price point are what kept them there. And the fact that their quality remained intact for nearly three decades — even after an acquisition — is truly impressive.”

“OPI is a great quality brand,” adds Los Angeles-based nail artist Hang Nguyen. [It] continuously keeps collections new and trendy fresh as well as maintain true to [its] cult classic favorites.”

If you’ve been curious to see what the experts actually like to use, scroll down to see 13 OPI nail polish colors that Mimi D, Hanna, and Nguyen love. You’re bound to find something that’ll catch your eye.

1 Do You Take Lei Away? OPI Nail Lacquer In Do You Take Lei Away? Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon One of Hang’s favorite OPI nail polish colors is this creamy pale pink shade. She says it’s just one of many pink and bare shades from the brand that can serve as a base layer for nail art or be worn on its own.

2 Big Apple Red OPI Nail Lacquer In Big Apple Red Target $12.89 See On Target Long live the red nail theory. Mimi D. names this bright cherry red polish as one of her favorites from the brand.

3 Put It In Neutral OPI Nail Lacquer In Put It In Neutral Amazon $9.77 See On Amazon Another great base shade is this pale sheer pink. “It’s the perfect neutral shade and looks gorgeous on every skin tone, nail shape, and length,” says Hanna. “It’s also the perfect shade to use as a base for French manicures, negative space nail art designs, etc.”

4 Bubble Bath OPI Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon Another pick from Hang, Bubble Bath is a more sheer base to give you a barely-there color and shine.

5 Malaga Wine OPI Nail Lacquer In Malaga Wine Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon If you’re looking to incorporate Viva Magenta (aka Pantone’s color of the year), Mimi D. suggests one of her favorite shades, Malaga Wine. She describes it as a “deep, rich magenta hue.”

6 Lincoln Park After Dark OPI Nail Lacquer In Lincoln After Dark Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon “[This] will always be my ride-or-die winter shade,” says Hanna. “The mysterious is-it-brown-is-it-purple-or-is-it-black shade is chic and always in style.”

7 Funny Bunny OPI Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta Whether you want a classic French manicure or a full-coverage winter white shade, opt for Funny Bunny. One of Hang’s favorite OPI nail polish colors, it’s a soft creamy white that goes with any look.

8 Duomo Days, Isola Nights OPI Nail Lacquer In Duomo Days, Isola Nights Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon There’s just something mesmerizing about midnight blue nails. It’s why Mimi D. highlights this as one of her favorite OPI polish colors. “It's a deep blue shade that's amazing for something dark, but not black,” she says.

9 Cajun Shrimp OPI Nail Lacquer In Cajun Shrimp Amazon $10.92 See On Amazon “This deeply pigmented and borderline neon color is as upbeat as it gets,” says Hanna. “It’s a classic reddish-pinkish-orangeish shade that looks good on everyone.”

10 Brown To Earth OPI Nail Lacquer Brown To Earth Amazon $9.77 See On Amazon A shade that Mimi D. fell in love with immediately, this dark chocolate shade is an instant classic if you’re looking for something deep and moody.

11 My Italian Is A Little Rusty OPI Nail Lacquer In My Italian Is A Little Rusty Amazon $9.77 See On Amazon Can orange be a neutral shade? Mimi D. says absolutely. This is a muted burnt orange with a glossy finish that looks stunning on pretty much anyone.