Who else is ready to put 2022 fully behind them? It’s officially January 2023 and a fresh year doesn’t just serve as a reset. It also signifies the beginning of some major new makeup, skin care, and other beauty releases.

This is not an exaggeration. Right off the heels of the holiday break, the most buzzy beauty brands in the industry started 2023 strong with major newness. Chanel added to its iconic Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick collection with 14 gorgeous new shades. Rimmel London covered all your drugstore makeup needs with colorful eyeliners and pigmented lip balms.

If you’re dealing with scalp issues (the dry weather will do a number on anyone’s hair and skin), Head & Shoulders is dropping new scents for its drugstore classic dandruff shampoo to elevate your showering experience. Plus, there’s plenty on the skin care front. M.A.C. Cosmetics launched its Hyper Real collection, Hero Cosmetics unveiled a retinol, and Mara Beauty hit Sephora.

That’s only the beginning of all the newness coming your way. If you’re in the mood to just clear out the old and lean into the new, here are the newest makeup releases, buzziest skin care drops, and hottest hair care launches to shop in January 2023.

1 Fresh Spilled The (Black) Tea Fresh Beauty Fresh fans love the skin care brand’s black tea line. The newest addition — the Black Tea Advanced Age Renewal Cream ($95; fresh.com) — contains a combination of antioxidant black tea and rambutan leaf extracts called “BT Matrix” that delivers anti-aging benefits similar to retinol, according to Fresh. It also contains ceramide NP and squalane.

2 Chanel Expanded Its Rouge Allure Velvet Range Chanel Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet lipsticks ($42; chanel.com) initially launched in 2011 with six shades, and just added 14 more hues that range from a neutral pink to a deep red. Formulated with moisturizing shea butter and castor oil, the lipsticks glide on smoothly and have a satiny finish.

3 Hero Cosmetics Released Retinol Hero Cosmetics For those in search of a new retinol, Hero Cosmetics released Rescue Retinol ($22.99; herocosmetics.com). It’s a nighttime cream with encapsulated retinol, shea butter, sunflower oil, and squalane on its ingredient list.

4 Charlotte Tilbury Got Lit Charlotte Tilbury’s products are known to be real glow-getters. The new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter ($48; charlottetilbury.com) comes in seven shimmery shades that can be used to sculpt and illuminate your cheekbones and anywhere else on your complexion that you want to reflect light.

5 M.A.C. Got Into The Skin Care Game M.A.C. Cosmetics You know M.A.C.’s makeup, now meet its new Hyper Real skin care collection. It includes three launches: a cleansing oil ($48), a moisturizing cream ($49), and a hydrating serum ($55).

6 Rimmel London Got Colorful Rimmel London It’s January, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to dark colors. Head to your local drugstore to catch Rimmel London’s 2023 makeup releases. You’ll find the new Kind & Free Brow Definer, Tinted Lip Balm, and Clean Eye Definer.

7 Head & Shoulders Elevated Your Senses Head & Shoulders Dandruff may not be the sexiest thing to talk about, but Head & Shoulders wants to make getting rid of those pesky flakes more of a spa-like experience. It launched seven new shampoos with new formulations to give your scalp a deep cleanse, with some containing refreshing scents like eucalyptus and coconut.

8 Mara Dropped At Sephora If you’ve been curious about Mara’s celebrity-beloved, algae-infused skin care products, you can officially shop the brand at Sephora stories and online while racking up Beauty Insider points.