Who else is ready to put 2022 fully behind them? It’s officially January 2023 and a fresh year doesn’t just serve as a reset. It also signifies the beginning of some major new makeup, skin care, and other beauty releases.
This is not an exaggeration. Right off the heels of the holiday break, the most buzzy beauty brands in the industry started 2023 strong with major newness. Chanel added to its iconic Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick collection with 14 gorgeous new shades. Rimmel London covered all your drugstore makeup needs with colorful eyeliners and pigmented lip balms.
If you’re dealing with scalp issues (the dry weather will do a number on anyone’s hair and skin), Head & Shoulders is dropping new scents for its drugstore classic dandruff shampoo to elevate your showering experience. Plus, there’s plenty on the skin care front. M.A.C. Cosmetics launched its Hyper Real collection, Hero Cosmetics unveiled a retinol, and Mara Beauty hit Sephora.
That’s only the beginning of all the newness coming your way. If you’re in the mood to just clear out the old and lean into the new, here are the newest makeup releases, buzziest skin care drops, and hottest hair care launches to shop in January 2023.