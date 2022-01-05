After what felt like an eternity of being stuck in the house, 2021 was the year to show up and show out with your fashion and beauty. You might have even swapped sweatpants and t-shirts in favor of bright and playful looks. That shift was probably reflected in your go-to nail polish colors as well.
Nail trends were all about bold, statement hues. Sunshine-filled shades like yellow and dramatic, dark hues like matte black were all over your socials. Whether you love a statement nail with elaborate art or a simple mani with one polish, there was a nail color trend perfect for you. All in all, last year was a great time for your fingertips.
Thankfully, pros are predicting that nail polish trends in 2022 will be just as exciting. Like this past year, having fun and channeling your inner artist will be the manicure standard. The new year will see many of the shades you know and love, like neutral shades and sparkling metallics. But it will also include a few colors that wouldn’t be your first pick for your nails — like periwinkle and mint green.
Not sure what the new year has in store for your nail beds? Bustle tapped Rachel James, founder of Pear Nova, and Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder and head of brand of Tenoverten, to help you navigate nail polish trends in 2022. Here are eight shades that will have you calling your manicurist ASAP.