Few items can add instant style to a warm-weather outfit as a Panama hat. Forever a classic, the best Panama hats channel the glamour of The Great Gatsby or Hunter S. Thompson, becoming a timeless yet modern wardrobe essential. Whether you’re shopping for your very first Panama hat or hoping to add some vintage glam to your hat collection, you’re in luck, because Amazon has some excellent options.

A traditional Panama hat is a fedora-shaped hat made of light-colored straw to stave off heat, and features a ribbon band at the crown, often in contrasting black. This list includes several traditional versions, as well as modern variations with brightly colored ribbons, leather, braided trims, or with a wider band that ties into a bow. Colors run the gamut of neutrals, from palest cream to chicest black, and a few options are even available in non-traditional brights. (A pink Panama? Why not!)

Though traditional Panama hat brims are closer in width to fedoras, a few options ahead feature wider brims for extra shade and a beachy-chic aesthetic. Other welcome features in a summer sun hat may include UPF sun protection, an adjustable string that keeps the hat securely on your head amidst summer breezes, or soft, flexible materials that can be rolled and packed into a beach bag. You’ll also find a few rancher hats and fedoras with Panama hat vibes that are no less effortless to style.

With that in mind, it’s time to soak up the sun — safely and stylishly — in the best Panama hats, ahead.

1 Editor’s Choice: A Packable Panama Hat That Comes In 21 Colors Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve got an upcoming trip, bring along this popular Panama hat, which has earned over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The lightweight, breathable straw and polyester construction is designed to be rolled or folded up to fit in a suitcase, without denting or misshaping. This has an adjustable inner band for a custom fit, a chin strap, and UPF 50+ sun protection. Plus, it’s offered in more colors than your typical Panama. As one satisfied shopper reported, “Perfect for shielding the sun and looking fun at the same time. It goes with everything and doesn't even cause much residual "hat hair". Editor praise: “I originally bought this to beat the Florida sun on my sister’s bachelorette trip, but also recently packed it in my carry-on luggage to make the round trip between New York and San Francisco. The hat truly is packable — I didn’t even pretend to fold this thing, and it came out of my checked luggage unwrinkled from coast to coast. It’s well-made and a good summer weight, with an adjustable crown and classic lines that are Sussex-approved.” - Scarlett James, Bustle associate editor Sizes: One Size | Colors: 22 | Material: 90% Straw, 10% Polyester

2 Another Best-Selling Panama Hat Offered In 2 Sizes FURTALK Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll quickly discover why so many shoppers are obsessed with this Panama hat. With a wide brim and contrasting black ribbon trim, it calls to mind the classic chapeau, with updates like an inner adjustable band for a custom fit, a chin strap that can be tucked into the crown when it’s not in use, and UPF 50+ to help protect your face from the sun. All of which explain why it has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating and best-seller status. Choose from 10 classic neutral shades and two different sizes. Positive review: “I finally found the perfect hat after trying many others. I have very fine hair so my head always burns if I’m in the sun, even with a hat. However with this hat I didn’t get the slightest burn after being at the beach for 6 hours. It was a little loose at first but it has a hidden adjuster to tighten, which worked perfectly. My search for the perfect sun hat is over. A great find!” Sizes: Medium-Large, Large-X-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: Paper Straw, Polyester

3 This Panama Hat With A Stylish Braided Trim Detail accsa Panama Straw Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a subtle twist on the classic style, consider this Panama hat; it features braided trim for look that’s updated yet timeless. Made entirely of straw, this hat has UPF 50+ sun protection, an inner adjustable strap and a removable, adjustable cord, and it comes in three neutrals: beige, cream, and brown. Ringing up at less than $20, this is one of the most affordable options on this list. Positive review: “I loved this hat the moment I too it out of the box and tried it on. There are no downsides to this hat. It is super inexpensive, but doesn't perform like a cheap hat at all. It's rugged, weighs practically nothing, adjusts to fit my head (which is important if you have long hair and wear it down or up in a twist, which changes the hat size you need) and is very handsome and fashionable looking. You can take it anywhere because it's packable. I love it.” Sizes: One Size; Large | Colors: 3 | Material: Straw

4 A Chic Wide-Brimmed Hat Available In Several Sizes & Colors Brixton Joanna Hat Amazon $40 See On Amazon Reviewers appreciate that this straw hat is available in four sizes (ranging from X-Small through Large), unlike most similar hats, making it much easier to find a perfect fit. An inner sweatband is a welcome touch during the summer months. The chic colors are also worth noting, ranging from neutral with a cow print ribbon to the deep brown shade above, trimmed with a wide band of bronze grosgrain at the crown for a a striking departure from the more traditional pale tones. Whichever color you choose, this hat is an elegant choice that would look just as stylish worn with sweaters and denim as it would with floaty sundresses. Positive review: “I SO APPRECIATE it when sun hats are offered in different sizes. I have looked endlessly for a nice fitting hat and this did not disappoint!! The fit is great, it feels comfortable and the length of the brim is perfect for actually shading my face and neck from the sun. I love it!” Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 10 | Material: Straw

5 This Packable Panama-Inspired Hat With An Extra-Wide Brim Wallaroo St. Lucia Fedora Amazon $67 See On Amazon If you have an upcoming trip, bring along this hat from cult hat brand Wallaroo. Not only does it feature an extra-wide 4-inch brim and UPF 50+ for sun protection, it’s made of Wallaroo’s signature Flexi-Weave fabric, designed to mimic the look of straw with a much more flexible, foldable nature that’s ideal for packing in an overstuffed suitcase. It also has an internal drawstring for the ultimate in comfort and fit. Positive review: “COMFORTABLE, SPF protection and perfect size brim with style........AND PACKABLE! LOVE IT SO MUCH! My new go-to hat and I must have 25+ hats~ this one is so comfortable and checks all the boxes.” Sizes: One Size | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Polyester

6 This Panama Hat With A Buckle Detail GEMVIE Panama Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Panama hat features leather trim adorned with a gold-toned buckle for a polished take on the classic hat style. Made of straw, the hat has an inner adjustable rope so you can find the perfect fit, and an inner sweatband to help keep you forehead dry. The elevated trim makes it a natural choice to pair with floaty sundresses and heels. Positive review: “We love these hats! The idea that this was a Unisex item really made our day! We received several compliments!” Sizes: One Size | Colors: 7 | Material: 90% Paper, 10% Polyester

7 This Investment-Worthy Rag & Bone Panama Hat Rag & Bone Panama Hat Amazon $230 See On Amazon Treat yourself to this Rag & Bone Panama hat; the creamy neutral shade of the 100% straw weave can coordinate with virtually any outfit, and the twisted grosgrain band at the crown is a chic and timeless rendering of the classic hat style. With a straight brim that’s neither too wide or too narrow, this hat will look incredible whether worn with breezy sundresses or swimsuits at the pool; you’re sure to keep it for years to come. Sizes: Small-Medium — Medium-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Straw

8 This High-End Rancher Fedora That Gives Panama Hat Vibes Lack Of Color Rancher Fedora Amazon $149 See On Amazon The straw weave of Panama hats makes them a more natural choice for hot weather than cold, but this fedora from boutique brand Lack of Color features a similarly timeless silhouette, made of 100% Australian wool for a look that you’ll wear all year long. The brim features a slender band of grosgrain ribbon to echo the wide band of ribbon at the crown. While it’s available in an array of colors ranging from subtle to vibrant, the versatile creamy tones of this version will look chic with summer and winter ensembles alike. Positive review: “I purchased this hat to wear on occasion and it quickly turned into my daily go-to [...] Everywhere I go I get complimented on this hat [...] The felt material used is sturdy and has kept it shape nicely.” Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 100% Wool