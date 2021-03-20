A Peloton is an investment, whether you buy just the bike or bundle it with weights, headphones, and other accessories. And while many of these bells and whistles are optional, there’s one item every Peloton owner should have in place before their first ride: a bike mat to protect your floors and provide stability while you ride. The best mats for Peloton bikes are made from high-density, sweat-resistant PVC, and they'll be big enough to fit your bike, without taking up too much space.

The material of your mat should be made from water- and sweat-resistant PVC that’s easy to wipe clean, which is helpful if you perspire during your sessions (chances are, you do). The mat's density is also important. Pelotons perform best on hard surfaces, where there's less chance of wobble, so look for a high-density mat that won't be squishy. And if you're planning to place your bike on extra-thick carpet, Peloton recommends putting a piece off plywood under the mat for extra stability.

Amazon has options in a range of sizes and prices, and as you’re evaluating which mat is best for you, think about where you plan to use the bike in your home. The Peloton has a footprint of 24 by 48 inches, so you'll ideally want a little more length on all sides in order to catch sweat. Of course, if space is at a premium, you can opt for a compact mat that fits the Peloton's profile to a T — just keep in mind that sweat may get on your floors. Ready to put the pedal to the metal? These are the best mats for Peloton bikes for a unscratched floors and a steady ride.

1. The Best Bike Mat, Overall

Dimensions: 31 x 70 inches

Thickness: 4 millimeters

This bike mat weighs 4.65 pounds, giving you and your bike a sturdy base on both hard and carpeted surfaces in your home. The ultra-dense mat’s PVC material has a waterproof, grippy surface that’s easy to clean after high-intensity workouts, and won’t absorb moisture from sweat or spilled water (which can ruin floors and cause unpleasant odors). At 4 millimeters, it's the same thickness as the Peloton brand mat to protect against vibrations and shock, and has a narrow 31-inch width that provides just enough additional protection alongside the bike without getting in the way when you mount and dismount. The mat measures 70 inches in length, so there’s plenty of coverage on floors from dripping sweat. The best part: It's cheaper than the Peloton brand mat, and when you factor in Amazon's free shipping, it's an even better deal.

One reviewer wrote: "I use this under my Peloton bike but on top of a thin carpet. The bike is very stable on this mat and it leaves no marks on the carpet beneath it. The size is effective for the Peloton with extra room at top, bottom and both sides of the bike.And the price is much lower than what Peloton charges, and delivery was within a few days."

2. The Best Value Mat

Dimensions: 30 x 65 inches

Thickness: 6.35 millimeters

The price of a Peloton is already pretty steep, so if you’d rather not spend a fortune on a mat, this high-density PVC mat is reasonably priced and has a number of solid reviews from Peloton users. The high-density mat is on the thicker side, so you're guaranteed to get good shock-absorption against heavy equipment like a Peloton. The mat is water-resistant and won’t absorb sweat, which can be wiped away with a warm, damp cloth. The mat is also available in a longer, wider design if you want a bit more coverage on your floors, and the brand’s products are covered by a two-year 100% satisfaction guarantee.

One reviewer wrote: "I bought this to help protect my hardwood floors from my home gym equipment. I ended up putting it beneath my Peloton bike and it’s AWESOME! Big enough without encroaching on the rest of the room, comfortable, and no stinky “mat smell” coming out of the box. Highly recommended!"

3. The Best Bike Mat For Small Spaces

Dimensions: 24 x 48 inches

Thickness: not specified

For Peloton owners who don’t have a dedicated gym or exercise space in their home, finding a spot for your bike where it’s out of the way can be a challenge. If you're short on space, this highly rated mat from MOTIONTEX is a great pick that's earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. The mat measures 24 by 48 inches, which means it's the exact same size as the bike itself, so it won't take up any extra real estate on your floor. That being said, it won't catch as much sweat, so it'll be better on hard surfaces where you can mop up after you hop off the bike. At 6.2 pounds, the mat has grippy PVC material that repel water, and although density isn't specifically mentioned, Peloton users reported that it's "really dense" and "sturdy."

One reviewer wrote: "I needed the smallest mat available to fit my new Peloton bike. I wanted the mat to take very minimal space without compromising the dimensions of the bike. This is exactly what I was looking for. Ideal for small spaces, like my NYC apt."