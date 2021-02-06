Whether you’re looking for a pretty slip to wear every day or a bodysuit that will make your significant other weak in the knees, the best plus-size lingerie comes in gorgeous cuts that span the style spectrum. You can find surprisingly great sets as well as individual pieces that nail the elusive combination of comfort and beauty — and they're all conveniently on Amazon.

When you’re looking for special occasion lingerie, a matching set gives you everything you need for a high-impact look without the hassle of sourcing separate pieces. Lingerie sets are typically sold with two or three pieces: a bra and panties and maybe even a garter belt, for classic bombshell appeal. If you love the look but hate fiddling with stockings, a pair of stay-ups with grippy silicone lining will make life easier. Sheer babydolls often include a matching G-string if you want something that looks a little more layered.

Although there’s no gospel written that matching sets must always be paired together, it’s nice to have some separates you can wear with just about anything. A buttery-soft chemise is a one-and-done option that can still ooze sex appeal. And swapping your regular robe for a lacey one can be the icing on the cake for whatever you please to wear (or not wear) underneath.

From floor-length lace gowns to the ultra-pretty briefs you’ll keep in constant rotation, these are the best lingerie pieces to treat yourself to right now.

1 A Three-Piece Lingerie Set With On-Trend Details Ella Lust Lingerie Set With Garter Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon A lingerie set with a garter belt is timeless for a reason, and this one features modern details that are classic yet current. The triangle top has delicate harness straps accented with bows at the top and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Its matching strappy G-string pairs with a lace garter belt that has four straps (also adjustable) for a near-total look. "Super happy with this set! I was surprised at how good the material was considering the price. I expected it to be super thin lace but it’s actually got some weight to it and seems sturdy," one fan reported. Don’t forget a pair of silky thigh-high stockings to finish it off. (If traditional stockings drive you nuts, grab these stay-up stockings with a bit of silicone at the top.) If you'd prefer a more supportive top, Amazon shoppers also liked this halter top lingerie set. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

2 This Jaw-Dropping Bodysuit Ella Lust Open Back Halter Teddy Amazon $16 See On Amazon This barely-there bodysuit is a showstopper. Its tie-neck halter plunges low, while a super-high cut leg and sheer thong back round out the look. A satin band meets the plunging neckline and disguises a good dose of comfy elastic to accent the waist. Reviewers especially appreciated the adjustable halter and raved about the material, pointing out that it was surprisingly great quality. "The lace was soft, not itchy! Comfortable, sexy...I feel really good in it," one fan gushed, and another satisfied shopped dubbed it an "instant favorite." If you want something that’s not totally see-through this lace bodysuit is very well-reviewed, with a solid lace bodice and cheeky bottoms. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

3 This Sheer Fluttery Babydoll With A Matching Thong JuicyRose Open Back Babydoll Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sheer babydoll set gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being well-made at a bargain price. Its plunge lace top flows into a gossamer mesh skirt that's just sheer enough, with a split back for a peek of cheek — and the hem is edged with satin ribbon for a finished look. Dual adjustable spaghetti straps meet in a V at the back so they actually stay put on your shoulders, and the matching low-rise thong is made from wide lace that feels pleasantly substantial. "It's remarkably comfortable and nice looking," one shopper noted. "Both the lace and the chiffon are soft and have stretch. I washed it on delicate in a bag, laid flat to dry, and it came out just fine. It was just the thing I was looking for to feel pretty." Some reviewers wished it offered a little more support. If that’s you, you’ll love this underwire lace babydoll. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Large – 5X-Large

4 A Bombshell Teddy With Garter Straps LINGERLOVE Teddy Amazon $18 See On Amazon This gorgeous teddy has it all. The sheer bodice is accented with lace cups and matching trim along the high-cut leg, with adjustable shoulders and garter straps on either side. A satin panel on the front creates beautiful lines while the thong back features corset-inspired lace-up detailing. "Absolutely love this," one shopper gushed. "Best lingerie I have ever purchased...Fit perfect. Love the way I feel and look in it." Don’t forget a pair of thigh-high stockings or stay-ups to complete the look. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium – 4X-Large

5 A Vintage-Inspired Lace Bralette And Satin Tap Pants Set SOLY HUX Satin And Lace Lingerie Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon A longline lace bralette and satin shorts set is a playful alternative to more obvious lingerie pieces, and you might even catch yourself sleeping in them. The bra's sheer lace cups are topped with adjustable straps with a wide band underneath that provides about the same coverage as a good crop top, while the matching tap pants take their cues from retro lingerie with an angled hem and eyelash lace trim. "Let me just say this is actually pretty comfortable," one shopper was impressed to discover, adding, "It’s perfect for the hot summer nights. I’m might get another in a smaller size because I like it that much." Some reviewers noted it ran large, although the majority of shoppers found it fit true to size. For something almost as pretty but a touch more practical, consider this lace-trimmed pajama set. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Large – 5X-Large Plus

6 A Sheer Floor-Sweeping Nightgown With Old Hollywood Vibes LINGERLOVE Sheer Lace Maxi Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon A piece that pulls out all the stops, this floor-length chemise commands attention and feels ultra-glamorous to boot. Its lace bodice is finished with a deep V neckline and offers adjustable straps along with a bra-like hook and eye closure in the back for a perfect fit. The sheer split skirt flutters when you walk, and petite shoppers reported they added a pair of heels due to the length. "I've never had a piece of clothing make me feel like a powerful seductress before," one fan praised. "It is so soft and high quality material. It stretches and hugs my curves beautifully." Another satisfied shopper raved, "Im a bit of a lingerie snob and there is nothing cheap looking about this pretty little number. A must for anyone’s lingerie collection...blends right in with some of my other more expensive pieces. Adorable with fluffy feather stiletto mules!" Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 2 sizes (One Size, One Size Plus)

7 A Peekaboo Chemise You’ll Want To Wear All The Time XAKALAKA Lace Slip Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pretty lace-trimmed nightgown is made from a soft, stretchy jersey material with a bit of sheen that feels buttery-smooth and drapes just right. Lace panels on the front and back flash a sliver of skin without feeling too “extra” to wear sipping coffee on a Sunday morning, and the adjustable spaghetti strap racerback won't slip off a shoulder unnecessarily. "Most comfortable lingerie I've ever owned," one reviewer swore. "Bought in multiple colors after this. [...] the material is soft with a little stretch...Length is good. Quality is better than most inexpensive sleepwear you'll find." For extra oomph, you might want to pick up a satin slip while you're at it. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Large – 5X

8 This Sheer Lace Robe To Top It All Off TGD Lace Kimono Amazon $17 See On Amazon This delicate kimono is finished in beautifully intricate eyelash lace, and comes with a matching satin ribbon sash that accents the waist (and, thankfully, there are belt loops on the sheer fabric). It's a lovely finishing piece, but the brand includes a dainty G-string to wear underneath if you prefer to make this the star of the show. "Love this! Definitely adds that special touch. So pretty!" one shopper wrote, and another reviewer urged, "For anyone who doesn't feel body confident,give this a try!" Some fans recommended going up one size if you plan to wear it completely closed all the time. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Large – 4X-Large