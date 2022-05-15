Shopping
The 8 Best Plus-Size Period Panties You Can Find On Amazon
Investing in some period panties is a great idea, regardless of your size. But it isn't always easy to find plus-size options. The best plus-size period panties are not only available in inclusive sizes but are as comfortable and fashionable as everyday underwear, while still providing enough layers of absorbent, leakproof fabric to help you feel comfy and secure.
What To Look For When Buying Plus-Size Period Panties
There are a lot of things to consider when shopping for period panties. The first thing to consider is your absorbency needs. Are you looking for underwear to completely replace other menstrual products, even during the heaviest parts of your cycle, or are you just looking for some additional backup? Most brands measure their absorbency in milliliters and/or their equivalency in regular tampons (which hold about 6 to 9 milliliters each). It’s also important to think of where you need absorbent fabric. Some styles of period panties only have protection in the crotch, while others have an absorbent layer that fully runs from front to back.
The next thing to think about is comfort, of course, and your preferred style of panty. Do you like thongs or boy shorts? High-waisted briefs or bikini cut underwear? There are great plus-size styles in all of those categories here.
Fabric is also an important factor in period panties. [Most period panties are made partly with cotton or a bamboo-rayon blend. If you want a little extra stretch for bloated days, look for a pair that includes a hint of spandex or elastane. Some shoppers may prefer options made with organic materials or with third-party certifications, like Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means they’ve been tested to ensure they’re free of substances that are harmful to humans. You’ll find some of the picks below check off one of these boxes, in addition to being absorbent and comfy.
Whether you're looking to become more eco-friendly or just need a little bit of backup on extra-heavy days of your cycle, these plus-size period panties are the best that Amazon has to offer.
