First things first: What exactly do primers do for your skin? Generally, they're used as a base for makeup, and are something that you apply before foundation, powder, or anything that goes directly onto your face. And the best primers for dry skin will upgrade your glow-up and also work to hydrate your complexion – a win-win.
When choosing a makeup primer, you should consider your own skin type (is it sensitive? eczema-prone? extra-dry?), the type of products you'll be using on top of the primer (liquid foundation, loose powder, etc.), and the ingredients that go into the primer itself. If your complexion tends to be on the dry end, erring on the side of gentle, soothing ingredients that pack a good hydration punch will be your best bet.
"Primers can have many benefits, depending on the formula," celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, global director of artistry and education for Tatcha, tells Bustle. "Like you would with skin care products, it's important to find a primer formula that works with — not against — your skin, which will allow you to achieve your desired look without your primer or makeup pilling or sliding around throughout the day."
A primer for dry skin actually delivers moisture, working as a sort of makeup/skin-care hybrid — a major perk for those whose complexions are feeling parched. "Because my skin is dry, I need a primer that's moisturizing and going to keep the makeup looking fresh and glowy for the long haul," Katey Denno, Credo lead makeup artist, tells Bustle. Martin adds that if you don't opt for a primer that's suitable for your skin type, "you'll notice all that hard work [of your makeup] breaking up on the skin after just a couple of hours." And nobody wants that.
For a dry skin-friendly primer, Denno recommends looking for one that's based in various carrier oils, such as camellia seed, sunflower seed, avocado, jojoba, and pomegranate seed. "Also beeswax, if you're open to that, glycerin, and cetyl alcohol, which is a fatty alcohol that works as an emollient," she says.
To help you find one for your makeup bag, here are 13 of the best primers for dry skin that'll do double duty on your glow.
