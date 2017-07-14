With so much attention given to sebum-absorbing clay and activated charcoal masks, it sometimes seems like the best hydrating face masks for dry skin play second fiddle. But here's the reality: There's a vast universe of skin masks out there for all skin types and concerns and those of us who have dry complexions can totally benefit from cream, sheet, and even sleeping masks designed to soothe, calm, and provide an intense boost of moisture to parched skin.

What face masks are good for dry skin?

Some of the best dry skin masks are those rich in ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen and elastin, Vitamin E, avocado, oatmeal (which is heaven on sensitive skin with inflammation), and botanicals and essential oils such as calendula, aloe, argan, and jojoba oil (which helps balance your skin's natural oils). Always read labels and the list of ingredients and avoid any product that contains alcohol or synthetic fragrances (especially if you have sensitive skin). If you've experience irritation in the past, look for a hypoallergenic mask. These are less likely to cause skin inflammation or irritation.

I've gathered up the top face masks for dry skin to help you prevent flakes and dry spots, alleviate redness, and actually lock moisture in so that your skin looks and feels smooth and radiant. Keep scrolling, these are the 11 best hydrating face masks for dry skin, chock-full of nourishing ingredients that'll help your skin feel plump and comfortable.

1. A Collagen-Rich Korean Sheet Mask: Mediheal Collagen Essential Masks

This sheet mask, from iconic Korean brand, Mediheal, is infused with hydrolyzed collagen and elastin, both of which help improve your skin's texture, make it appear more radiant, and soften dry patches. Apply the mask, leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, then remove it and gently pat the remaining essence into your skin. As a major bonus, it comes in a pack of 10, so you'll be stocked for ages.

According to one reviewer: "I popped these in the fridge to get them nice and cool for use after my shower and oh, I am so in love with them. They felt wonderful on-- cooling without being minty, moist without sliding off and lots of product to soak into my skin."

2. A Nourishing Mask For Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Oat Face Mask

Few ingredients can nourish and repair dry, sensitive, and irritated skin like the colloidal oatmeal found in this hydrating face mask. Leave it on for 10 minutes, wash with warm water, and follow up with moisturizer — colloidal oatmeal, pumpkin seed extract, and feverfew extract are a few of the incredible ingredients you'll find in this dry skin savior.

According to one reviewer: "Says what it does does what it says. Great for dry winter or irritated skin. Leaves skin calm, smooth, and hydrated. Light scent, lovely texture. Very pleasant and relaxing to use."

3. A French Pharmacy Cream & Mask: Vichy Aqualia Thermal Night Spa Cream & Face Mask

Think of this French pharmacy sleeping mask as a cream and face mask in one. After just one night of use, its cocktail of hyaluronic acid and mineral-packed thermal water promises to soften and moisturize dry skin. And since you don't have to wash this one off after a few minutes, the moisturizers have all night to work their magic.

According to one reviewer: "This cream leaves my face feeling cool, soft and hydrated. I have extremely dry skin and have tried countless products. This one really works."

4. A Natural Mask That Exfoliates: Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask

When you have dry skin, you have to be exceptionally careful when it comes to the products you use to exfoliate dead skin cells, particularly if you have sensitive skin. This honey and pumpkin mask gently exfoliates with glycolic acid and vitamin C brightens to rejuvenate your complexion. This mask is gluten and cruelty free and non-GMO. While some exfoliators can be drying, this is packed with aloe and honey to moisturize and soothe.

According to one reviewer: "Loving this mask, I put on a thin layer and watch some tv, a movie or go to bed and when I wash it off my skin is very plump, hydrated and smooth. Great for Colorado's dry climate"

5. A Cheap Set Of Hydrating Sheet Masks: LuLuLun Blue Rich Moisture Face Masks

These Japanese sheet masks are a favorite among beauty bloggers worldwide, and that's because they pack a major punch of hydration for a great price: It's not everyday you see a 32-pack of sheet masks. These are filled with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, along with brightening ingredients like papaya enzymes and EGF, which help encourage skin cell turnover. The packaging is a bit less luxurious than other sheet masks, since they are individually wrapped and are on the thin side, but for the price these are super worth it.

According to one reviewer: "Great sheet masks. Drenched in serum so there is no need to worry about them drying out. Great product nice and hydrating. Some of the best Japanese sheet masks."

6. A Soothing Mask For Redness: Eau Thermale Avene Soothing Radiance Mask

No matter how sensitive or dry your skin — and even if you suffer from redness — this soothing mask can help without irritating highly reactive skin. It's made with safflower oil to deliver intense hydration, and there's also thermal water to further soothe and soften. Just put it on for 10 to 15 minutes and wipe it off. However, it does have fragrance so it might not be the best choice if that's a sensitivity.

According to one reviewer: "I was a little wary because I have sensitive skin and noticed this has a scent. But it didn't irritate my skin at all. The scent is wonderful. It's not a mask, just moisturizer."

7. A Calming Mask For Acne-Prone Skin: Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask

If you have both dry or sensitive skin and acne, this wash-off mask which contains soothing balsam peru, is designed to curb inflammation and help heal acne without drying out your skin. The formula will stay creamy and won't harden on your skin (hurray for that) and will even aid in reducing redness that can result from dry skin and blemishes.

What people with dry skin say: "Amazing makes the skin soft. Especially good for the winter because it hydrates and soften the face. Great buy!!!"

8. A Brightening Mask With Vitamin C: OZ Naturals Vitamin C & Sea Hydration Mask

This hydrating face mask features hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and vitamin C to moisturize and soothe the surface of your skin. Made without petrochemicals, this hypoallergenic face mask is also a great pick if your skin is sensitive to a lot of other products out there. To top it all off, this is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel great about slathering this mask on your face. Reviewers use it a few times a week and have noticed a huge difference in their dry skin.

What people with dry skin say: "The OZNatural skin care line has been my staple for several years. After washing my face, I then apply the mask and leave it on for 20 [minutes]. Afterwards, I have a glowing appearance and my skin feels so much better and hydrated."

9. A Gentle Wash-Off Mask: I DEW CARE Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Facial Mask

A K-Beauty favorite, this hyaluronic acid face mask soothes and moisturizes dry skin leaving your face looking fresh. It's also formulated with glacier water, squalane, and hyaluronic acid that will soak deep into your skin to restore natural moisture to your complexion. Even better, this is paraben- and sulfate-free, so you can rest assured this is a particularly safe choice if you skin tends to get irritated easily.

What people with dry skin say: "I Dew Care really outdid theirselves on this mask. It is super hydrating and made my skin feel soft and bouncy, and it also left it with a little glow without a serum. It washed off like a dream and the scent is so good. If you don't like sweet scents I wouldn't recommend, but it smells just like cupcake batter."

10. Great For Travel: nügg Deep Hydration Face Mask

These individually-packed face mask pods contain everything that dry, dehydrated skin needs to feel its silky best — with camellia seed oil, spirulina extract, and aloe juice leading its list of impressive ingredients. The gel formula goes on smoothly, can be left on skin anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes, and is then removed with a warm washcloth. Reviewers who say they have really dry and sensitive skin, and even one reviewer who lives in the desert, sweat by this mask for hydration.

What people with dry skin say: "These hydrating masks are luxuriously comforting to the skin. I have sensitive skin so I am careful which products I use. This mask is very soothing and moisturizing. My skin feels so soft and calm after using this mask. I'm hooked."

11. The Best Splurge: ELEMIS Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial Hydrating Sleep Mask

This mask is definitely a splurge — so you'll want to reserve it for when your skin is most in need of a decadent, heavy-duty treatment (or for luxurious at-home spa evenings). From prestige skin care brand Elemis, a favorite of dermatologists and beauty editors alike, the Plumping Pillow Facial Mask is packed with several unique botanical ingredients that are proven to be effective at rehydrating dry skin (like star avensis and Indian night jasmine). Leave it on overnight and wake up to a well-rested, hydrated complexion in the morning.

What people with dry skin say: "This product is amazing. There is no scent and applies on easily. Apply it before bed and it hydrates your skin while you sleep. I have used this for quite some time and my skin is soft and smooth."

This post was originally published on July 14th, 2017. It was updated and republished on June 18th, 2019. Additional reporting by Amy Biggart.