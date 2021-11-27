5 Modern-Day Dupes For Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress”

Princess Diana’s style is an ongoing source of fascination, but one of the late royal’s most iconic outfits is piquing internet interest once again. First, images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana wearing the “Revenge Dress” while shooting The Crown were released. It prompted searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses to increase by 58% according to global fashion shopping platform Lyst and within a day, sending searches for sweetheart neck black dresses up by 103%.

Then Taylor Swift wore a black dress of a similar style for an appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, sending fans into comparison mode. Swift later said that the off-the-shoulder David Koma mini dress wasn’t inspired by the late Princess, but that still didn’t stop fans from comparing the look to Diana's famous ensemble.

Designed by Christina Stambolian, the original dress worn by Diana reportedly cost £900. It was a black, off-the-shoulder mini dress, with an asymmetric hem that landed just above the knee, a small sweetheart neckline, and a flowing train from the waist, AKA the perfect party dress. Diana completed the look with simple black pumps and a multi-row pearl necklace made from a brooch the Queen Mother gave her on her wedding day in 1981.

Its cultural significance was sealed almost instantly, as Prince Charles’ tell-all interview admitting his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles was airing as Diana arrived at the Serpentine. A far cry from restrictive royal style standards, the dress marked a new era for Diana.

While Diana’s original Stambiolian is a little out of the price range for the average fan (the £900 dress went for £39,098 at auction in 1997), similar options can easily be found on the high street for much less. Don’t worry though, I’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the internet for the best dupes around.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bardot Fitted Midi Dress Coast £99 £49.50 See On Coast Available in sizes 12-18.

Wrap Detail Bardot Midi Dress Club L £35 See On Club L Available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 16, and 18.