Charlotte Tilbury is a stalwart when it comes to creating timeless, makeup looks. From her stunning eyeshadow palettes to her royal-inspired nude lipsticks, her products have gained millions of fans thanks to her innovative products all geared towards glamour.

So it comes as no surprise that the makeup artist has launched an exclusive Platinum Jubilee collection to celebrate The Queen’s 70-year reign. The brand has also announced that it will be the official beauty partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, joining the nation in celebrating this historic event.

Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on Feb 6, marking an outstanding 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth. To celebrate this groundbreaking anniversary, over 2,000 public events and street parties will be taking place over a four day Bank Holiday from Jun 2-5.

To celebrate, Charlotte Tilbury will be offering her bestselling products as part of an exclusive Platinum Jubilee bundle, £124, which includes the Magic Cream Moisturiser and a legendary lipstick library. Beauty fans will also have exclusive access to the limited-edition velvet Charlotte Tilbury Platinum Jubilee Makeup Bag, £30, which will be available on charlottetilbury.com and in Charlotte Tilbury stand-alone stores.

Elsewhere, Meghan Markle-favourite Sarah Chapman London will be launching “A Platinum Celebration” Skinesis collection that uses cutting-edge technology to fuse peptides with tiny platinum particles. Other brands, such as Mavala, is releasing a Platinum Jubilee Celebration Nail Polish Trio, £11.86, and Experimental Perfume Club is releasing a limited edition perfume, Ephemeral Blends, £32, to mark the occasion. Check out some of the special beauty launches available exclusively for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

