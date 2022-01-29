Sleep shirts are a great alternative to pajamas, and they’re often more comfortable than pretty night gowns (although there’s a time and place for those, too). Available in T-shirt and button-down styles, the best sleep shirts are made from soft and breathable fabrics — such as rayon or cotton — and have a roomy, relaxed fit.

Material is by far the most important element of a comfy nightshirt. Ideally, you’ll want to look for a light or medium-weight fabric like cotton and rayon, two breathable materials that won’t cause you to overheat if you live in a warmer climate or just love to pile on the covers. On the other hand, a thicker-weight material such as flannel will keep you cozy when it’s chilly, while smooth, temperature-regulating satin is suitable for all kinds of weather. As far as flexibility, keep in mind that soft sleep shirts don’t have to be stretchy — this list includes a 100% cotton option that feels great — but a little elastane or spandex goes a long way in terms of comfort.

Nightshirts come in a wide array of designs, so the one you ultimately pick will have a lot to do with your personal taste. If you’re searching for a sleep shirt that feels as soft as your favorite worn-in tee, you should opt for a V-neck or crew-neck option cut like an oversize T-shirt. If you want to feel a little fancier, a button-down shirt with a notched collar will do the trick. Several of the picks below are available in fun, whimsical prints, so you can express your personality even while you’re catching some shut-eye.

Ultimately, whatever you sleep in is your business. But there’s no harm in feeling extra cute when you hit the hay, which is why I’ve rounded up these sleep shirts on Amazon that look nice and feel totally comfy. When morning rolls around, you might not even want to change.

1 A Classic Button-Down Nightshirt With Piped Details Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a soft modal-elastane jersey-knit fabric, this classic button-down sleep shirt has a relaxed fit that feels like a cross between a pajama top and a short nightgown. The button closure, notched collar, and front pocket are all elevated with a contrasting piping detail. Available in several subdued shades, this is a great staple sleep shirt to have in your closet. According to a reviewer: “Great fit and even better texture. So hard to find quality, comfortable nightshirts, but this was is amazing... so amazing that I had to buy another one in a different color. Would highly recommend this based on the quality and also the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 16

2 This V-Neck Button-Down Shirt That’s Ultra-Soft Ekouaer Button-Down Nightgown Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s another button-down sleep shirt that has a V-neck and three-quarter-length sleeves. Made from a stretchy cotton-spandex fabric, this lightweight nightshirt is super breathable. It’s got a curved hem (aka it’s shorter in the front and longer in the back), giving you a little extra coverage. Besides stripes, this sleep shirt is available in leopard print, plaid, solids, and more. According to a reviewer: “I am so beyond in love with this nightgown that I wish I never had to wear anything else. I bought 5 different colors and I wear one each night. It is so soft and lightweight. It is like wearing the most comfortable, softest t-shirt. [...] Not too short and not too long. It's perfect.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

3 The Sporty Sleep Shirt That Feels Like Your Favorite Jersey Tee Ekouaer Cotton Sleep Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Complete with a V-neck and stripes on the loose sleeves, this sleep shirt looks and feels like your favorite sports jersey tee. It’s made of a cotton-nylon-spandex fabric blend that’s soft and breathable. This nightshirt is casual while still being cute, and it comes in over 50 fun colors and styles, including groovy tie-dye prints. According to a reviewer: “I love this nightgown. It fits as expected, it's super comfortable with soft fabric, and I LOVE the longer sleeves. I love that the material is not see-through (as are some nightgowns I have purchased) and I also love the length. It isn't too long, but it also isn't too short. I loved this nightgown so much I ordered another one in a different color!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 52

4 An Oversize Sleep Shirt You Can Wear Year-Round Hanes Wear Around Nightshirt $12 See On Amazon When it comes to breathability while you sleep, cotton sleep shirts are the way to go. This Hanes sleep shirt is made from 100% cotton that feels like a thick tee you would wear during the day. The no-stretch fabric has a medium weight to it, so you can wear it in cool or warm weather. With a slim collar, short sleeves, and a knee-length hem, this is a great simple option that comes at a budget-friendly price. However, keep in mind that it’s one-size only, but is based on a size XX-Large, according to the brand. According to a reviewer: “I wanted something that feels like my favorite tee shirts, only big enough to sleep in. And that's exactly what I got with this purchase. It hardly makes any kind of ‘fashion statement.’ But it is perfect for sleeping comfortably, for anyone like me who tends to overheat at night (100% cotton is the key there) [...] The fabric is soft, with exactly the right weight for *both* cool comfort and opaque coverage.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 7

5 This Cute Button-Down Nightshirt With Side Pockets IN'VOLAND Nightshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a round neckline and short, lettuce-edged sleeves, this button-down sleep shirt looks adorable and keeps you comfy as you sleep. There are even two side pockets, which are great for holding your phone, lip balm, or any other essentials as you get ready for bed. The fabric is a rayon-spandex blend, which is super soft against your skin. According to a reviewer: “This is perfect! The fabric is lightweight, and allows for easy movement under the covers. It doesn’t bunch up and there’s enough stretch to it to keep it from getting restricting if you toss too much in your sleep. It’s a godsend for those moments when you get a little too hot unexpectedly and the the whole thing buttons up and down.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 10

6 This Flannel Sleep Shirt In Cozy Plaid Options Ashford & Brooks Flannel Plaid Sleep Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those chilly nights where you just want to curl up in your warmest pj’s, this button-down flannel sleep shirt is the way to go. The long-sleeve shirt is made from a soft cotton-polyester flannel, with a rustic plaid pattern that’s available in several different colors. It’s got an above-the-knee hem, a notch collar, a front pocket, and two side pockets for holding small items. Since it’s not pure cotton, the fabric is easy to care for and less likely to shrink. According to a reviewer: “Just love this sleep shirt! Thick! Warm! And it even has pockets!!! Very well made also & holds up through washing.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

7 An Elegant Sleep Shirt Made Of Smooth Satin SWOMOG Satin Sleep Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This elegant sleep shirt is made of luxurious-feeling satin. With its long sleeves, notched collar, front pocket, and button-down closure, this nightshirt is effortlessly chic. The piped detailing creates an eye-catching contrast. Not to mention, the curved hem provides extra coverage in the front and back. According to a reviewer: “This product is a great satin sleep shirt in general, but even more delightful because of the price! I really like how soft and smooth it is with the slightest bit of stretch so you can move. It also isn’t overly hot like some satin materials can be.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

8 A Luxe Satin Nightshirt In Extended Sizes IN'VOLAND Satin Sleep Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another luxurious-looking option, this satin button-down shirt is silky smooth and totally timeless. Along with a notched collar and three-quarter-length sleeves, it features a curved hem with a little extra length in back. The chest pocket and contrasting buttons and piping complete the look. According to a reviewer: “This is the most comfortable sleep shirt I've ever worn in my life and I'll definitely be ordering another one, the fabric is super soft on my skin and it feels super luxe. Tossing this on after I get out of a bubble bath or out of the shower is like the best feeling, it's surprisingly breathable and lightweight [...] If you're on the fence about buying it you should get it, you won't be disappointed...” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 8

9 The V-Neck Nightshirt That’s Sweet & Simple Chamllymers V-Neck Sleep Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck sleep shirt is a no-nonsense pick that capitalizes on simplicity and comfort. Made from a slightly stretchy cotton-spandex material, this short-sleeved shirt fits just like a regular tee — except with a longer cut. The curved hem in the front and back provides extra coverage. According to a reviewer: “If you’re on #teamNoPants, then definitely stock up on these! Feels like wearing a t-shirt but you can actually answer the front door without a weird interaction. This is really comfortable to wear as a house dress as well as for sleeping.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

10 A Boyfriend-Style Button-Down Shirt That’s Airy & Flowy TOUSYEA Button-Down Sleep Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Breezy, flowy, and slightly sheer, this long-sleeve sleep shirt is made from a 100% viscose fabric. It has a relaxed “boyfriend” fit, with a cut that resembles an oversized collared dress shirt. There are buttons on the long-sleeve cuffs, so you can roll the sleeves to your elbows, and the curved hem is slightly longer in the back, adding a little extra coverage. According to a reviewer: “I love the feel of this. [...] I bought the large and it fits perfectly. Frames my body without being snug at all. Hangs at a perfect length too. Not too long. I love it for sleeping but could easily wear it as a blouse too. Very soft and cozy. I just ordered another one in a different colour.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

11 This Sleeveless Option With A Racerback Design Avidlove Sleeveless Racerback Nightshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re someone who gets especially warm while sleeping, this sleeveless nightshirt is a great choice. Made from a light rayon material with a hint of spandex, this sleep tank has a scoop neck and a relaxed, flowy fit that drapes down to an above-the-knee hem. According to a reviewer: “I haven't written a review in a while but this sleep tank is the most comfortable thing I have ever bought! It is well made, colors are beautiful, and it is very soft. And NO nighttime sweats!!! It doesn't cling or twist around my legs. It is just perfect. I now have 3. Throwing out lots of old sleepwear to make room! I highly recommend this product. Also not see through!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

12 A Short-Sleeve Sleep Shirt Made From Soft Modal & Cotton IN’VOLAND Short-Sleeve Sleep Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Similar to a few of the other options on this list, this short-sleeve sleep shirt features contrast piping on the notched collar and front pocket. It has a half button-down closure that reaches just below the chest, making it easy to take on and off. Perhaps the best part about it: The cotton-modal fabric offers superior softness and breathability, making this a super comfortable pick. According to a reviewer: “I've been on a hunt for a cute, comfy plus size sleep shirt FOREVER. This one is IT! [...] It hits me right at the top of my knee which is perfect. It's a soft clingy material, but since I got a larger size it's not an issue. So soft, so cute, and so comfy.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 19

13 The A-Line Nightshirt With A Pretty Lace Detail Ekouaer V-Neck Lace Nightshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring an A-line cut and slight ruching under the bust, this V-neck nightshirt strikes the perfect balance between cute and comfy. There’s a delicate lace trim along the neckline, as well as contrasting colors on the short sleeves and the above-the-knee hem. Made out of a lightweight rayon-spandex fabric, this garment is like a pretty T-shirt dress you can sleep in. According to a reviewer: “Love this nightshirt! Item exactly as expected! loved the material and the comfort it offers on trying. I have already worn it immediately after receiving and will continue to wear it almost daily as a night dress. The fabric is soft, flexible and the lace isn't sharp, very soft also. It covers well so it could be worn for any family/friends sleepovers.My favorite sleepwear! Highly recommended.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

14 This Short-Sleeve Sleep Shirt In Fun Prints PrinStory Pleated Sleep Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to the addition of pleats on the chest, this nightshirt has a relaxed fit that allows for plenty of airflow. Plus, it comes in so many prints too — including pretty florals, fierce leopard print, and groovy tie-dye. The rayon-spandex fabric drapes around your frame as you move, just like a babydoll dress. The solid colored options feature contrast lining on the rounded neckline and short sleeves. According to a reviewer: “This is the softest, most comfortable to wear nightgown I have ever owned. I have already bought three more and have the 5th one on its way. The fit is perfect and it moves with you. I love it.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23