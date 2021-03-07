Some days call for an extra dose of cozy, especially when you have no plans of leaving the house. The best slipper boots offer ultra-soft warmth and good nonslip soles. Some indulgent pairs are clearly suited for lounging, however, you can also find warm indoor/outdoor slippers that are sturdy enough to walk the dog. You can't go wrong with either style — most are lined in soft fleece or imitation fur to provide that satisfying comfort that only a slipper boot can deliver.

Comfortable indoor-only slipper boots will feature soft fabric uppers: You’ll find pairs in cable knit or Fair Isle patterns that look just like a sweater, but chenille and faux fur aren’t out of the question either. One thing to note: Most slipper boots feature foam soles with rubberized dots to provide traction on slick floors without the weight of a regular shoe. These have the added benefit of (usually) being machine washable and easy to pack.

If you're looking for a pair that can withstand some trips to the mailbox, the best indoor/outdoor slippers are a bit more sturdy, with suede and sheepskin making an appearance as an upper material, and even wool if you prefer sock-style boots. These materials will be hard-wearing and weather-resistant, but don’t worry, you'll still be encased in total comfort the entire time. For soles, EVA foam is popular because it’s very lightweight, springy and, importantly, waterproof. On even more intrepid pairs, you’re likely to find a heavier rubber sole, but TPR (thermoplastic rubber) is a good budget alternative that's lightweight and weather resistant.

Whether you’re walking to the mailbox or the fridge, these are the five pairs of slipper boots you’ll never want to take off.

1. These Short Slipper Boots That Look Like A Fair Isle Sweater

For Scandinavian vibes, these short slipper boots are all hygge in colorful knits and cozy sherpa. Designed with a side open cut, they're so easy to pull on and slip off. With a cotton-based lining and woolen knit, they let your feet breathe while keeping them toasty. Although they claim to be cashmere, at that price point a blend is more likely. Soles probably can't go outside, but they feature a layer of soft foam covered in peachskin fabric with anti-slip dots, so they are perfect for shuffling about the house. "Soft, comfortable, warm. I’ve been wearing these all day and have zero complaints," a shopper commented. "I even fell asleep in bed and ended up with these on under the covers." One note: some shoppers with narrow feet recommended sizing down, as these stretch a bit to conform to the foot.

Available options: 8

Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

2. A Budget-Friendly Alternative To The UGG Cardy Slipper Boot

A soft knit lined with dense faux fur and two decorative buttons on the fold-down cuff makes these slipper boots a worthy alternative to the high-end Australian brand. The chenille upper is velvety and luminous with an imitation suede heel guard for longevity, and their sturdy TPR sole can even be taken outdoors while remaining flexible enough to roll up for packing an overnight bag. Inside is an incredibly dense faux fur lining over multiple layers of memory foam to provide gentle support if you're on your feet all day. "I have been looking for a pair of slipper boots that will keep my toes warm but with enough of a sole that I can take my pups out in the morning without wearing the soles out in a week," one shopper explained. "I work from home and wear slippers 12-14 hours per day so they need to be durable, long lasting and comfy but at a price that’s not going to break the bank...These boots hit all of those requirements. They’re [...] well stitched and look pretty darned adorable."

Available options: 9

Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

3. A Sturdy Slipper Sock Bootie You’ll Have For *Years*

Whether you prefer the buffalo check version featured or an all-white sherpa upper, this Acorn's slipper boot is no slouch despite the name. The tall, mid-calf boot is made from a thick ragg wool knit upper with rugged suede guards on the heel, toe, and sides to protect against bumps, puddles, and sidewalks — and a thick rubber sole with added traction means you can even wear them to run errands. The interior is lined with microfleece, and multiple layers of proprietary memory foam provide incredible comfort and support. These boots should start off snug since the natural materials will conform to the shape of your foot over time. (Just like a good leather shoe.) "After few hours of wear, they fit beautifully and had molded to my foot perfectly," confirmed one shopper. "I've worn them both with and without socks and they after great either way and nice and warm. They seem solidly constructed, so overall I'm super excited to finally find a replacement to my old boot style slipper." The MUK LUKS Jamie boot offers a similar style without wool or suede if you need a vegan slipper boot.

Available options: 7

Available sizes: 5/6 — 9.5/10.5

4. These Tall Faux-Fur Slipper Boots For Peak Coziness

These epic slipper boots are exactly what you want on peak self-care days. They're so padded and warm that the manufacturer actually recommends sizing up so you can really sink your feet into them (narrow feet proceed as usual). Faux fur and nubby microsuede are lined with thick fleece (yeah, just like your favorite pullover) and they feature a TPR sole that's actually quite thin, so you get the benefits of a sturdy waterproof material that's still light enough to kick up your heels. "They literally make me less miserable to wake up early," one fan reported. "Warm, but not so warm that they become uncomfortable. Furry, but not so furry that I can’t wear them all the time...I legit am thinking of buying several pair of the same ones so I never have to be without them."

Available options: 12

Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

5. Some Sheepskin Slipper Boots You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere

Putting the “boot” in “slipper boot,” these sheepskin-lined fold-down booties blend a durable suede upper with full-body lining of natural shearling wool and a sturdy foam sole. The EVA foam is springy and waterproof, giving you the benefits of rubber without weighing you down, while the use of genuine cow suede in lieu of a sheepskin for the upper makes them a more affordable option. "The best slippers I’ve owned," one shopper updated their review to declare. "These keep my feet warm with out sweating, they are super durable...they never leave my feet unless I'm in bed. If the fur flattens too much I’ll add an insole but after constant wear since the day they arrived and the beating they take from me I have to say how super pleased I am." If you’re willing to splurge a little more, the environmentally-friendly Glerups are a New York Times Wirecutter favorite made from high-quality merino wool.