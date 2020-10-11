So you’re watching Friends reruns and tying your hair with a scrunchy, when your crew invites you out for an outdoor happy hour. You open your closet to find that perfect look and alas, you’re missing one key piece — a slip dress. The best slip dresses can be worn year-round with a few simple style tricks — and I’ve rounded up the best picks on Amazon to complete your '90s obsession.

Slip dresses are making a major comeback as a staple wardrobe piece because of their versatility. They are easy to transform into sporty street style or elegant red-carpet elegance. If you’re looking to nail that perfect grunge look, toss on a leather jacket and combat boots to add some edginess to a delicate slip dress. Or if you’re celebrating something big, slip into a midi or maxi-length slip dress and add strappy heels and a faux fur jacket to really pump up the glam. I haven't even mentioned how comfortable these dresses are — they flow comfortably from neckline to hemline and add a little luxury to your day, even if you’re just lounging around the house.

The best thing about slip dresses is that they effortlessly transition from season to season so you can rock your slip dress all year. In the summer, you’ll love their breathable fabric and lightweight nature. For fall and spring, when the weather is unpredictable, layer your slip dress under a textured sweater or a stylish blazer. Tights and boots bring this dress to life in the winter.

I’ve included slip dresses in a variety of colors, patterns, materials, and sizes so there’s something for everyone. Go on and embrace your inner Rachel Green.

1. A Casual Slip Dress That's Available In So Many Chic Prints

A polyester slip dress is a casual take on the trend. This relaxed look is lightweight and features a small floral print — perfect for a Saturday morning stroll around town. This versatile piece can be worn with sneakers and a cross-body bag for errands or easily dressed up with a pair of platform heels for dinner with friends. If florals aren't your favorite, it's available in six patterns including zebra, confetti, and leopard.

Helpful Review: "This is my favorite slip dress that I've tried so far! It's subtly sexy without showing too much. The material is slinky and drapes nicely, no cling. It is a midi length and hits me below the knees, right above mid calf. This dress could be worn now in the summer on its own or in the colder months with a chunky cardigan. [...] It takes up hardly any space and doesn't wrinkle easily, so perfect for travel."

2. This Slip Dress In Gorgeous Statement Colors

Add some color to your wardrobe with this versatile slip dress. The brightly colored polyester dress is midi-length and inspired by the silky look of lingerie. It has a side slit and adjustable straps for the ultimate fit. Many reviewers say the fabric feels amazing against your skin, however, some cautioned that it stains easily. Wear a graphic tee over the dress and tie it at your waist for a more casual style that looks great with sneakers. Or wear it by itself to showcase its elegant V-neck front and back. It comes in six fun and vivid shades like fuchsia and chartreuse and fits true to size with a slight stretch, according to reviewers.

Helpful Review: "Love this dress. Doesn't feel or look cheap, which considering the affordable price could have easily been a possibility. The fabric has a silky appearance and doesn't have that tell tale shiny polyester look. I ordered the hot pink and black colors in small and they fit perfectly. Dress this little baby up with strappy stilettos, a leather jacket and some great jewelry for a perfect date night dress or jean jacket and trainers or sandals for a casual day time look. You won't be disappointed."

3. A Black Slip Dress That Goes With Everything

When you think of a classic, sexy slip dress — this is probably what comes to mind. This dress is slinky without being too revealing, with a deep V-neckline and spaghetti straps that are fully adjustable. This polyester and spandex blend dress is midi length and has a stunning keyhole detail on the back of the dress. It has a small slit on the side and lace details on the bust and up the seam of the dress. Basic black is always a crowd favorite because it can be dressed up for a night out or worn with a cardigan for a more casual look. While this pick hasn't racked up tons of reviews on Amazon (yet), it comes from a household brand.

4. A Breezy Tie-Dyed Slip Dress

This highly rated slip dress is bold and fun, plus it’s available in 29 colors and patterns including tie dye, stripes, and sunflowers. It’s made of polyester and spandex so it has some stretch that makes it extra comfortable. It has more than 1,600 reviewers, with many raving about how it is very lightweight, offers a looser fit, and is true to size (and not skin tight). Belt it to add shape or wear it alone for a gorgeous flowy look. Simply throw a cardigan or jean jacket over it in the cooler months to keep warm.

Helpful Review: "This dress is great! Super cute! The fabric is thick and the dress is made well the print looks just as pictured. It fit well and is super comfy!! I wore a black lace t shirt under it and it looked super cute. I wore it to a wine walk that my hubby and I went to, and I got tons of compliments on it."

5. This Slip Dress That Can Be Worn Two Ways

This fun slip dress has an asymmetrical hem and a secret way to be worn. It has more than 1,600 reviewers, with many delighted that the dress, which has a criss-cross detail in the back, looks just as good (if not better) worn backwards. The billowing fit is relaxed and breezy regardless of how you wear it. The polyester dress pulls on and is lightweight and smooth to the touch. This dress does not stretch, but reviewers say it runs big, so you may want to size down. One fan mentioned that the adjustable straps are very delicate, so be careful when washing them or hanging them up. This dress is available in nine colors.

Helpful Review: "This is the best dress I have ever bought. It is so comfy and cute. I actually wear it backwards with the criss cross in the front. It's so adorable and I get compliments every time I wear it. I just bought two more I love it so much. It's good strong material. No give or elastic material, but its very flowy and loose. It shrinks a little so be careful washing it. Fits to size."

6. A Formal Slip Dress With A Side Slit

You’ll pay a little more for this slip dress, but reviewers say the quality is worth it. This fully-lined polyester slip dress is a bit fancier and has a more contemporary fit that hugs the body — ideal for more formal events like weddings and cocktail parties. It has a side slit that shows a little leg and an adjustable crisscross back detail. It has a flowy, asymmetrical hem that adds a high-end feel to this dress. Wear it with a long coat and boots in the winter or a shawl and fun heels. It's available in five colors and patterns, however, it's dry-clean only.

Helpful Review: "I’m in love with this dress! I got XS in the purple/tie dye and it’s absolutely gorgeous and great quality! The way the dress hangs with it’s asymmetrical hem is lovely too. [...]Lovely silky, almost iridescent material and the dark under slip makes it so it’s not see-through:) super happy with my purchase."

7. And This Cozy Slip Dress In Luxe Cashmere

This knit slip dress is perfect for cooler temperatures. It's made of a blend of fabrics including viscose and luxe 2-ply cashmere — which makes it soft and warm. The midi-length hits just above the ankle and it has a V-neck and spaghetti straps, but some reviewers warn you have to choose a discrete bra to wear with this dress so that it doesn't show through. This sweater slip dress is fitted without being overly tight. It looks great with boots, scarves, and jackets in the fall and winter, as well as with a thick belt and sandals in the spring and summer. Reviewers say they even sleep in this dress or wear it around the house. The fabric doesn't shrink, fade, or wrinkle, but the manufacturer suggests dry-cleaning the dress to keep it looking great.

Helpful Review: "Comfy cozy piece that can be dressed up or down. I've worn it with leggings, boots/booties and moto jacket or [a] soft, chunky, cashmere cardigan when running around town or by itself when lounging at home. [...] Great for traveling too.. Very versatile."

Also Nice: A Long Slip For Under Sheer Dresses

This long slip dress is designed to be worn under your favorite maxi dress, especially one that is semi transparent. This viscose and stretchy spandex dress is ultra soft and super stretchy so you feel comfortable and concealed. It has a low back, scoop neck, and spaghetti straps to help disguise it under a more sheer dress. Some reviewers even say they wear it to sleep because it’s so comfortable. It’s ankle-length and cooling, according to reviewers, but they caution that the slip runs a little small.

Helpful Review: "Omg... this long cami slip feels so soft to the body. [...] Excellent to wear under [a] garment especially in summer weather. It’s light yet conceals see-through dresses."