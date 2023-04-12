Summer is officially only a few months away — and for many, that means that roundtrip flights are booked, busy itineraries are taking shape, and countdowns to those long awaited vacation plans are getting closer by the day.

For the totally Type A vacation planners, that means that curated Pinterest boards and shopping carts filled with outfit ideas for each day of the trip are being organized, too. Perhaps the understated hero of an iconic vacation ensemble IMO? An on-point manicure-pedicure moment. And especially for the nail art aficionados, it can be a serious challenge finding a nail art design that coordinates with every single ‘fit and matches the vibe of your destination.

Before you formally set those out of office messages and finally jet off to your dream destination, you may want to plan your mani first. Whether you’re heading to a tropical beach resort or embarking on a once in a lifetime African safari, here are 25 vacation nail ideas that are the perfect inspiration for every trip on your calendar this year.

5 Nail Designs For A Tropical Beach Getaway

3D Water Drops

3D manicures are sure to be a major trend for spring (just check out Christina Aguilera’s recent NSFW set). This water droplet nail art looks like you’ve just taken a dip in the ocean.

Solar Neon Chrome

Neon nail colors look all the more vivid against sun-kissed skin (and this chrome set on Hailey Bieber is sure to be a staple for summer).

Abstract Seashell-Inspired Nails

If mermaidcore were a mani...

Sea Glass

These aquamarine-hued tips feature oh so subtle nail art that mimics crystal clear Caribbean water.

Summer Sunset Ombre

Is it just me, or are sunsets on vacation prettier than at home?

5 Nail Art Designs For A European Adventure

Gilded Romance

For museum hopping, city exploring, and beyond, these gilded rose nail decals are every bit as much a work of art.

Fine Lines

Like the winding streets of a bustling new city, this fine line mani is simple yet inspiring.

Modern Skittle Set

Just because your city wardrobe is filled with neutrals, doesn’t mean your manicure has to lack color.

Be Bejeweled

Go for nails as bright as city lights.

Fresh Mirrored Tips

For a mani in a pinch that matches slick concrete streets and skyscrapers, Quickies’ Mirror Mirror press-ons are the move.

5 Nail Ideas For A Countryside Cottagecore Escape

Garden Florals

Realistic floral nail art is perfect for a relaxing stroll through a garden in full bloom.

Dreamy Nail Tattoos

Upgrade a classic French manicure with romantic nail tattoo stickers (like these from Lights Lacquer).

Picnic Patchwork

Have a few picnics planned for your upcoming vacation? This patchwork manicure is filled with whimsy.

Micro Cherries

Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent micro cherry mani is the perfect cottagecore inspiration.

Cow Print Nails

A little bit country; a whole lot of chic.

5 Manicure Ideas For A Nature-Filled Trip In The Wild

Elevated Animal Print

Who said zebra print was cheugy?

Holographic Neutral

For at-home painters (who may or may not have serious nail art skills), Mooncat’s lacquer in the shade Boa Constrictor is inspired by a snake’s scales and gives you a stunning mani in just a few swipes.

Go Green

ICYMI: Green nails are having their main character moment this season. These tips give some serious nature vibes.

Sweet Star Gazer

There’s nothing quite like wide open spaces in nature to see more stars and planets than you never knew existed...

Show Your Spots

These tortoise shell, leopard print hybrid press-ons à la Mani Muse are a serious safari-ready vibe.

5 Minimalistic Nail Ideas For Every Other Trip On Your List

A Very Vanilla French Manicure

Tap off-white hues (instead of your typical stark white polish) for an on-trend vanilla French mani moment.

Crystal Healer

For a bit of that self-love crystal energy on your next getaway, these rose quartz nails are the perfect daily reminder.

Invisible French

The invisible French manicure trend, sometimes referred to as the double or outlined French manicure, is officially *in* just in time for your next trip.

Heartfelt

For those that leave a tiny piece of their heart on every trip they take.

Go-To Glazed Donut

When in doubt, a neutral glazed donut manicure will always be a vibe.