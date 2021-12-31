With the comfort of your favorite sweater in a longer silhouette, the best tunic sweaters are cozy options for chilly days and seasons. They’re offered in an array of colors, fabrics, and lengths ranging from past the hips to even below the knees. Whether you’re popping them over a pair of your favorite jeans and sneakers or comfy leggings and boots, they can be the perfect way to top off an outfit.

As you shop, think about your personal style preferences. You’ll be able to take your pick between relaxed silhouettes that prioritize comfort without sacrificing aesthetics or more tailored designs that seamlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories. Also think about your preferred neckline, as you can find everything from casual crewnecks to plunging V-necks. Turtlenecks can offer warmer coverage, but if you think a turtleneck feels constrictive, a mock- or cowl-neck tunic can be good alternatives if you like the look. The majority of the options on this list are long-sleeved, but you can also find sleeveless tunics that function like sweaters vests and make for great layering pieces.

Below, find some of the best sweaters with tunic lengths. They’re worthy of a permanent spot in your wardrobe, and they’re all available for purchase on Amazon.

1 A Cable-Knit Tunic Sweater With Oversize Cuffs Sidefeel V-Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its classic V-neckline and oversize cuffs, this cable-knit tunic sweater transitions seamlessly from the couch to the street, making it as versatile as it is cozy. “So warm,” described one reviewer, adding that it’s “perfect for cold weather.” Pull the tunic sweater over leggings or jeans, or cinch it at the waist and pair it with a skirt. It comes in 16 colors and styles, including striped and patterned options and ones with a crew neck — so you’re likely to find one that speaks to your personal style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors & styles: 16 One fan wrote: “This has to be one of the best sweaters I've ever discovered in my life. It's extremely soft. It looks exactly like the pictures. It's perfect for a fall day!”

2 A Cable-Knit Tunic With A Turtleneck Woman Within Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something cozy, this cable-knit tunic sweater is replete with a warm turtleneck that is “perfect for sweater weather,” according to one shopper. It also features a hem that’s slightly longer in the back for more coverage, too. Plus, the blue marbled color of this tunic sweater is a classic way to quickly add some pizzazz to any outfit whether you’re pairing it with denim for a monochrome moment or black leggings like the picture above. Available sizes: 3X — 5X

Available colors: 1 One fan wrote: “Super soft and comfy! Perfect for sweater weather.”

3 A Cult-Favorite Tunic Sweater With A High-Low Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $42 See On Amazon Over 20,000 reviewers have weighed in on this high-low tunic sweater, and the vast majority have given it a positive rating. The fan-favorite piece is soft and comfortable, and it can totally elevate an otherwise casual outfit, thanks to its exaggerated hemline. Wear it at home, to lunch, or for a happy hour — and if other shoppers’ experiences provide any guide, prepare yourself to get lots of compliments on it. Shop it in everything from neutral hues to pops of color, as well as patterned options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 33 One fan wrote: “Super cozy, love the tunic style! I get compliments on this constantly.”

4 A Split-Back Tunic Sweater In Neutral Colors The Drop Alice Pullover Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon From the front, this tunic sweater might look simple, but you’ll find a fun detail in the back — an interesting split in the hemline. Factor in the subtle knit ribbing and the bell sleeves, and the result is a cute tunic for wearing around the house or out and about. Toss it on with your favorite denim or leggings, or pull it all together with the matching shorts. You can shop the sweater in six neutral colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors & styles: 6 One fan wrote: “Quality fabric very soft. Fits beautifully. Definitely going to be my favorite fall/winter sweater.”

5 A Swingy Sweater Vest With Pockets YESNO Swing Sweater Vest With Pockets Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you want a tunic-style iteration on an of-the-moment trend, you’ll appreciate this sweater vest. The sleeveless sweater features a swingy silhouette and a low V-neck, plus two pockets that are cute and practical. Reviewers recommend pairing it with everything from leggings on the bottom to crisp white button-downs on top. Shop it in dozens of styles, including swingy long-sleeved iterations as well. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors & styles: 25 One fan wrote: “I love this vest/tunic sweater. I ordered my regular size and it is a perfect fit. I especially like that it is constructed with gusseted side seams that provide both shape and style (and that it has pockets!). It is a great layering piece--so far, I've layered it over button-up shirts and it looks super cute. It is a substantial weight cotton so works well for a bit of warmth in chilly weather.”

6 A Tunic Made With Warm Fleece Charles River Apparel Hingham Tunic Amazon $50 See On Amazon This long-sleeved tunic is made out of a cozy fleece material and features a funnel collar along with a snap button closure to keep you toasty warm. One reviewer wrote, “I appreciate the length so I can wear my leggings.” Shoppers have reported that it’s great for everything from lounging on chilly days to wearing as an insulating layer under a coat or jacket. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors & styles: 4 One fan wrote: “I can’t explain how much I love the fit and feel of this pullover. It is a nice tunic length to cover your bum [...] all while feeling like a fleece throw. It looks cute with leggings or jeans. You can’t go wrong!”

7 A Fun Tunic Sweater With A Leopard Print ALLEGRACE Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a statement piece, consider a leopard-print tunic sweater. This crewneck sweater has a relaxed silhouette and medium weight, according to reviewers, making it a great option for wearing alone or layering when temperatures begin to dip. Try wearing it with leggings or jazzing it up with a silky midi skirt. It comes in five neutral-colored options. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors & styles: 5 One fan wrote: “I was looking for a true sweater tunic and these can be hard to find [...] This item is a true, plus size sweater tunic. It covers the bum area and can be worn with leggings. It runs true-to-size. Its a medium thickness sweater.”

8 A Color-Block Tunic Sweater With A Cowl Neckline Youtalia Cowl Tunic Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring a color-block design, this tunic sweater is dressed up in umber and black — two sepia-toned hues that look simple on their own but together? They’re worthy of a double take. The cowl neck and swingy hemline lend an overall retro-chic vibe that’s easy to dress up or down. One reviewer noted that “it’s a heavy material so it’s nice in the winter.” You can also purchase the sweater in other color-blocked combinations, including plaids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10 One fan wrote: “This is beautiful and is long. I like to wear long shirts and this is great. Everyone commented on how nice it is. It is soft and the sleeves are the prefect length for me.”

9 A Sweater Dress That Doubles As An Extra-Long Tunic Minibee Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Wear it as a dress or with pants — this knit piece can go either way. The mock-neck and dolman sleeves are outfitted with stretchy wide ribbing, and the fabric is “very thick and looks expensive,” as one reviewer described. You can find this sweater in beige, coffee brown, gray, and navy, but the neutral colors will make it a wardrobe staple. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 4 One fan wrote: “Easy to wear in a casual setting and school. The dress doubles for weekend with leggings and boot[s]. Great length and colors.”

10 A Sleeveless Sweater With A Sleek Silhouette Daily Ritual Sleeveless Tunic Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Thanks to its streamlined fit, this sleeveless tunic sweater looks chic with just about anything. Despite the sleeveless design, several reviewers have described the knit material as “thick.” According to one reviewer, it looks particularly good “with sweater skirts and pants.” It’d also look great with a layer over or under. Shop it in six solid colors and one striped option. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors & styles: 7 One fan wrote: “Good quality material and good price. [Relaxed] fit but not too much [...] Great with sweater skirts and pants.”