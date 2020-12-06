I'll say it: Few things are better than sweatshirt weather. But, not just any sweatshirt will do the job. When shopping for the best sweatshirts for women, you'll want to keep your style in mind and decide whether you're looking for a lightweight, mid-weight, or heavier design.

With so many clothing options on the internet, it isn't always easy to pick out the most comfortable sweatshirts from the rest. That said, there are a few key things to look for when shopping. First and foremost, you'll want something that's soft and comfortable. Look for a sweatshirt that's made of 100% cotton or a cotton blend, or one that is made with spandex for added stretch. Rayon and cotton are great options if you tend to overheat, whereas polyester tends to offer less airflow. But, if you're looking for a warm sweatshirt, you may want to invest in a "mid-weight" sweatshirt — bonus points if it has a fleece layer that can help to lock in heat or a sherpa design that's soft and warm.

Other than that, it all comes down to how you plan to wear it. If you need an extra layer when you're headed to the gym, you'll want to look for athletic sweatshirts made from performance materials to keep you warm and dry. If you just want to rock a cute cropped sweatshirt with your high-waisted jeans, a regular cotton blend in fun colors can do the job.

Not sure which sweatshirt (or sweatshirts) to go with? I've got you covered. Here are some of the best sweatshirts for you to choose from.

1. This Everyday Pullover With 12,000+ Reviews

Not only is this best-selling sweatshirt super cozy, but it's a total steal, too. For less than $10, you can snag this pullover that goes with just about anything. It's made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, so it's super soft and has some stretch. It also features a crew neck and a relaxed fit, making this sweatshirt perfect for wearing out to run errands, on your way to the gym, or even while relaxing at home. Reviewers love the short, boxy cut, though they noted that it does run a bit small.

According to one reviewer: "I love the length of this sweatshirt! So much so, that other sweatshirts that I have owned, have been cut off at the bottom and hemmed...I ordered one to give it a try because the price was oh so right. I normally take a small, but ordered the medium to fit loose. Perfect! I then ordered 3 more colors and plan to enjoy their cozy nice fit all winter. Totally recommend!"

Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. This Soft, Color-Block Sweatshirt In Plus Sizes

This color-block striped sweatshirt comes in 21 different styles and colors (some similar to this color-block look, and some different patterns), and is made with a polyester and spandex blend that makes it stretchy and super durable. One note: Reviewers say it's a bit on the lightweight side, so keep this in mind if you're shopping for a warm sweatshirt.

According to one reviewer: "Soft and comfy!! It fits like a an oversized, perfectly snuggly sweatshirt, just a little thinner. Perfect for layering."

Available in sizes: 1X - 5X

3. This Cropped Sweatshirt With A Scalloped Hem

This cute cropped sweatshirt has a fun pop of detail that makes it stand out from the rest. The scalloped hem that hits at your natural waist is super cute and dresses this sweatshirt up, so you can wear it with pretty much anything. This sweatshirt is made from a poly-cotton blend and features a crew neck, drop shoulders, and stretchy cuffs at the wrists.

According to one reviewer: "This top is really great for a casual or dressy look! It is a soft lightweight sweatshirt fabric and the scallop detail really makes this different. It fits true to size."

Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. This Quarter-Zip That's Made Of Performance Fabrics

This quarter-zip sweatshirt is super versatile and can be worn casually around the house, or during a workout. Designed with a cotton-modal-spandex fabric blend, this stretchy and durable sweatshirt definitely fits in the "athleisure" category (relaxed and flexible for workouts, but soft for lounging). With two functional packets, a hood, and a zipper you can pull down to get some extra airflow, this sweatshirt's smart design is one reason it has earned its 4.6-star rating overall. It comes in four different colors and a wide range of sizes.

According to one reviewer: "Very comfortable, soft and still stylish. Such a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. I’m super excited to have this to throw on when I need something comfy and cute!"

Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

5. This Oversized Sherpa Sweatshirt With A Hood

For a warmer style, this sherpa sweatshirt offers a cozy oversized fit, a quarter-zip design, and a hood. Those are just a few reasons it has won over thousands of Amazon fans. Constructed with a plush fleece polyester fabric and a touch of spandex, this soft sweatshirt stretches with you. It also has cuffs on each sleeve as well as a band around the hem to trap heat inside when the temperatures drop. You can get it in one of five colors, depending on your style.

According to one reviewer: "The best sweatshirt! The most soft, warm and cozy sweatshirt! I love it I am going to order another one in a different color."

Available in sizes: Small - 3X

6. This Classic Pullover Sweatshirt With A Hood

This basic hooded sweatshirt from Carhartt is a high-quality staple in any closet. Available in six different colors and a wide range of sizes, this sweatshirt is made of a cotton-polyester blend that is durable but so soft. It's designed with a large pocket and drawstrings to customize how it fits your neck — some functional features that not every sweatshirt on this list can claim. Over 800 reviewers have added this item to their closets and given it a glowing, 4.7-star overall rating.

According to one reviewer: "The perfect hoodie. The material is a nice quality, heavy weight cotton blend. The cuffs also feel like they will hold up well and the color leans a little towards dusty military blue as opposed to primary navy. In short this is now my favorite sweatshirt."

Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

7. This Mid-Weight Hoodie That's Super Soft

For an added layer of warmth, this cozy hoodie is an absolute must. It's made from a mid-weight cotton-polyester blend and features a soft fleece lining that keeps you toasty by helping to retain body heat. It also features a standard drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket in front, as well as a stretchy, banded bottom that hugs your hips. This hoodie also comes in a whopping 34 different colors, so you can mix and match them with your wardrobe.

According to one reviewer: "Absolutely the softest hoodie I’ve ever purchased! The outside is your typical soft hoodie material. The inside though, wow! It’s SOOOO soft! I’m planning on buying two more colors just to lounge around at home in."

Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. This Soft, Cotton Zip-Up Hoodie From Champion

From a trusted brand, this soft cotton-polyester hoodie has a zip-up design and deep pockets to store everything you need. While this is a bit on the lighter side, Amazon reviewers say it's comfortable and generous in length. This sweatshirt comes in a four colors, including gray, navy, black, and a vibrant purple. Best yet, this is machine-washable.

According to one reviewer: "I really like the fit of this hoodie. It is nice and long and very comfortable. It holds up well in the wash with not shrinkage that I have noticed."

Available in sizes: 1X - 4X

9. This Oversized Sweatshirt With Side Pockets

If you're looking for something a bit dressier, this color-block sweatshirt is an excellent pick. It's made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend that drapes comfortably. It's also a bit longer than a lot of other sweatshirts — this one covers your seat so you can easily wear it with any pants or leggings. Pair it with a cute statement necklace or earrings to dress it up.

According to one reviewer "I was looking for a long, loose fitting shirt and I am not disappointed. The sleeves are long enough so that I can even turn up the cuff. The length in back reaches down past my bottom and the front is only a little shorter, so it is perfect for wearing with leggings or skinny jeans. The material is thin and lightweight, like a T-shirt, but very soft and warm like a fine sweater."

Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

10. This Cropped Hoodie That Goes With Everything

You can wear this cropped sweatshirt with pretty much any outfit. It features a raw hemline that hits at your natural waist, making this hoodie perfect to wear with a cute pair of high-waisted pants. It also has extra-long sleeves and a drawstring hood, and it's made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex that offers cozy comfort with a bit of stretch. It also comes in sleeveless and patterned options.

According to one reviewer: "Perfect. Exactly what I expected. A shorter raw edge crop, perfect for the gym. Bright white and the material was nicer than I expected!"

Available in sizes: X-Small - Large

11. This Performance Hoodie That's Great For The Gym

You can't beat this performance hoodie for running outdoors or commuting to the gym. It's made from soft, recycled materials that are not only good for the environment but actually help regulate your body temperature, too. This sweatshirt also features a double-layer hood to help trap in heat, as well as a kangaroo pocket for your hands. It's the perfect weight to wear alone, but it also layers well. Reviewers noted that it runs small and recommended sizing up.

According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this hoodie and would wear it every day if I could get away with it. Its thicker than just a cheap ol' hoodie and has a perfect fit. It's not baggie like the unisex type. The color is true to the picture. I can't recommend this hoodie more! I've already bought more in other colors."

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12. This Lightweight Zip-Up That's Perfect For Layering

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, this stretchy zip-up sweatshirt has earned a 4.5-star overall rating. It features a lightweight, loose fit that easily layers over everything from a tank top to a thicker sweater. It also has extra-long sleeves that cover your wrists to keep them warm, plus a drawstring hood. The full-zip closure makes it super easy to take off. Constructed with a cotton-poly blend that'll be lightweight and durable, this sweatshirt also gets bonus points for its comfortable tag-less collar.

According to one reviewer: "As a person who owns an online clothing business and loves and has been buying designer high quality clothing for 15 years now, this is good quality. It's not thin and flimsy cheap. This is a good deal for the price."

Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

13. A Fleece-Lined Hoodie That's Just $13

There's so much to love about this fleece-lined sweatshirt it's hard to know where to begin. First, the price. This is one of the most affordable sweatshirts you'll find out there, and doesn't sacrifice any quality in the process. The warm fleece lining is perfect for cold weather (or to stay cozy indoors), and it has two generous pockets and a zip-up design that make this sweatshirt a functional basic. The fabric is comprised of a cotton-polyester blend that is soft, durable, and machine-washable. And, oh, did I mention it has nearly 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating?

According to one reviewer: "I love this sweatshirt. It is warm, cozy and super soft. It fits true to size. It's perfect, and affordable."

Available in sizes: 1X - 5X

14. A Striped Sweatshirt That Has Almost 2,000 Reviews

This chic striped sweatshirt comes in a bunch of classic colors and strikes a great medium-weight cotton-blend that is soft and stretchy. Don't be fooled by mixed reports of fleece on this sweatshirt, reviewers say it doesn't have the fleece lining like the sweatshirt above. That said, reviewers love the thickness of this design and say it's comfy and will move with you — no restricting, thick fabrics here.

According to one reviewer: "Best sweatshirt. Great quality, thickness is just right and I am wearing it all the time. I loved it so much, I ordered a second one in another color to wear with jeans."

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15. This Comfy Sweatshirt That Comes In Extended Sizes

This ridiculously cozy sweatshirt is an everyday basic that can be dressed up or worn around the house. It features a relaxed fit and slight side cutouts that make it super easy to move while you're in it. It also features a relaxed crew neck, and the entire sweatshirt is made from a lightweight, slightly stretchy fabric blend that's mostly cotton and modal, with a touch of spandex.

According to one reviewer: "Very soft and comfortable! The sleeves are nice and long for my 5'9" frame, and the fabric is thick and stretchy."

Available in sizes: 1X - 7X

16. This Sherpa-Lined Zip-Up That Will Keep You Toasty

If you tend to get cold quickly, you need this sherpa-lined sweatshirt in your winter wardrobe line-up. The entire interior is lined with plush sherpa fabric that helps to trap body heat, even in the most frigid weather. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend and features a full zipper and sherpa-lined drawstring hood. You can easily wear this sweatshirt over a lightweight tee, or even over a thicker shirt on colder days.

Editor's note: I own this sweatshirt, and it is every bit as warm as it looks.

According to one reviewer: "If you don't have one of these, you need to buy one. Pronto. They are soooo soft and cozy. Absolutely the most comfortable thick sweatshirt I have ever owned."