Reminder: trans and gender queer bodies are beach bodies. Whether you want a swimsuit that provides extra coverage or are shopping for something a little spicy, I’ve tracked down hella stylish options for swimsuit season.

Though gender-affirming clothing is often difficult to find (especially in brick-and-mortar stores), the fashion industry has made exciting progress in recent years. Styles with built-in chest binders, gender-neutral swim shorts, and bikini bottoms with extra support for tucking have become more readily available.

Brands like TomboyX make swimwear with coverage for every type of body, while Chromat is also working to mitigate the disparity. The queer-owned brand dropped a collection in collaboration with artist Tourmaline “that places equal value on both comfort and aesthetics, pleasure and play.” The line was designed specifically “for girls who don’t tuck, trans femmes, non-binary and trans masc people who pack, intersex people, women, men” — so, basically anyone who needs a swimsuit.

Ahead, shop even more gender-affirming swimwear options that are top-rated by reviewers and, in some cases, are also the first of their kind, such as Chromat’s Collective Opulence Celebrating Kindred collection, GenderBender’s tucking bottoms, and Origami Customs swim packers. Even better? Most of these brands are available up to at least a 3XL. Enjoy!

1 Tourmaline Tennis Skirt Chromat Size X-Small-4X $128 See on Chromat Chromat has been heralded as a leader in bringing body, gender, race, and age diversity to the runway. Their collection in collaboration with Tourmaline, for instance, is a perfect example of that, supplying one-pieces, separates, and swim skirts with built-in pockets. This skort specifically, offers extra coverage for anyone who needs it.

2 Swim Packer Origami Customs Size XXS-5XL $35 See on Origami Customs Origami Customs creates custom swimwear designed for confidence. Their website states, “This swim collection is the first of its kind ANYWHERE. Each piece is designed with our revolutionary universal fit and gentle support.” This style, specifically, is made to be worn underneath swimwear with a packing device (sold separately).

3 BaronHong Chest Binder Swimwear Set Amazon Size XS-XXL $29.99 See on Amazon Dozens of 5-star ratings will confirm, this Amazon swim binder is worth it. One review said: “Gender neutral style with just enough binding. The zipper binder makes for easier on [and] off.”

4 Swim Racerback Zip Top - Island Shade TomboyX Sizes XS-6X $64 See on TomboyX One TomboyX reviewer raved about this playful compression racerback top. “I’ve never been someone comfortable swimming without a T-shirt, but since owning this I feel comfortable in my own skin and don’t feel the need to wear a shirt while swimming anymore!”

5 Thick Tucking Bikini Bottoms GenderBender Size XS-3X $58 See on GenderBender Tucking underwear is a staple, but swimwear with the same capabilities is a bit harder to find. Gender Bender uses dual fabric layers to compress comfortably. These bottoms boast glowing 5-star reviews that claim they make wearers feel “much more feminine to wear” and are “very gender affirming.”

6 The Original Beefcake Swimwear Size XS-5X $99 See on Beefcake Swimwear Beefcake Swimwear’s onesie gives all-over coverage. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve literally never loved a swimsuit before my Beefcake suit. Finally I have a swimsuit that’s comfortable, looks incredibly cool, and I don’t feel over exposed and self conscious.”

7 Venice Swim Top Size XS-2XL $41 See on Outplay If you don’t want full binding for the beach, this swim top is a more comfortable version — a compression top “made to swim and be active in.” Wearers say: “the compression is about the same as a sports bra.”