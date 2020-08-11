Celebrity Style
How To Get On The Trinkini Trend Like Rita Ora & Lizzo
Summer's most COVID-friendly trend, without a doubt.
As a heatwave has swept across the UK in August 2020, it’s brought with it the opportunity for some serious swimwear looks – even if the only people who see them are your neighbours over the garden fence. While it’s too hot for real clothing right now, you’ve still got to consider your safety, especially if you’re around other people. Finding a mask that goes with the aesthetic you’re trying to put out sounds challenging but Rita Ora and Lizzo have been providing some serious style inspiration. So, what’s the COVID-19 trikini? This may be summer's most safety-conscious fashion trend.
Rita Ora has been sharing pictures of herself sunning it up with friends in Ibiza. However, the singer showed she had the pandemic in mind while she was away. She shared a picture of herself in a turquoise bikini and matching mask on Instagram. Voila, the trikini. She wrote, “Wear a mask even on holiday.”
Similarly, Lizzo took accessorizing her swimwear to the next level. Like the true style icon that she is, the singer shared a picture of herself in a light pink pineapple-printed bikini with the matching mask *and gloves.* Talk about co-ordination.
If you want to channel Rita and Lizzo’s energy this summer here are some trikini options to buy online.