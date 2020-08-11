How To Get On The Trinkini Trend Like Rita Ora & Lizzo

As a heatwave has swept across the UK in August 2020, it’s brought with it the opportunity for some serious swimwear looks – even if the only people who see them are your neighbours over the garden fence. While it’s too hot for real clothing right now, you’ve still got to consider your safety, especially if you’re around other people. Finding a mask that goes with the aesthetic you’re trying to put out sounds challenging but Rita Ora and Lizzo have been providing some serious style inspiration. So, what’s the COVID-19 trikini? This may be summer's most safety-conscious fashion trend.

Rita Ora has been sharing pictures of herself sunning it up with friends in Ibiza. However, the singer showed she had the pandemic in mind while she was away. She shared a picture of herself in a turquoise bikini and matching mask on Instagram. Voila, the trikini. She wrote, “Wear a mask even on holiday.”

Similarly, Lizzo took accessorizing her swimwear to the next level. Like the true style icon that she is, the singer shared a picture of herself in a light pink pineapple-printed bikini with the matching mask *and gloves.* Talk about co-ordination.

If you want to channel Rita and Lizzo’s energy this summer here are some trikini options to buy online.

Afrodite Trikini Elexia Beachwear £54 See On Elexia BIkini Elexia Beachwear has released a range of trikinis. The Italian boutique ships to the UK and elsewhere internationally. You can pick a pattern and style of top and bottoms. Then the boutique has made a range of masks to wear alongside your bikini. Prices range between £50-£65.

Carnation one piece Etsy £38.31 See On Etsy As well as selling masks, Zacchissimi has designed a range of trikinis and one pieces with matching masks. Despite what the pictures may suggest, their range is actually super size inclusive, running from extra small to quintuple extra large. You can also purchase your bikini and mask as one, rather than finding a top, bottoms, and a mask.

Handmade Trikini Etsy £58 See On Etsy Magic Design by Elyssa is another Etsy seller who has really caught on the matching bikini and mask trend. They sell in sizes small to large but you can also specify your top cup size to ensure the fit is as accurately as possible.

Personalised Trikini Bags of Love £45 See On Bags Of Love For £45 you can design your own trikini with Bags of Love. Your bikini will be handmade to order and the mask is padded for comfort. You can also use your own pictures and patters so your trikini is truly unique to you.