Waterproof sneakers should be comfortable, durable, and, of course, functional. The best waterproof sneakers come in an array of styles, colors, and silhouettes — all of which incorporate water-repelling materials like PVC (or polyvinyl chloride), waterproof leather or suede, and Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry when it rains and snows. You can find options with lightweight EVA outsoles, and others have rubber outsoles for added durability. For extra traction on slippery surfaces, particularly while running or hiking, opt for rubber outsoles with chunky tread.

Although the terms “waterproof” and “water-resistant” are sometimes used interchangeably, there is a difference between the terms. If a sneaker is waterproof, it means it is constructed to be impervious to water penetration. On the other hand, water-resistant sneakers can provide some protection in wet conditions but may not hold up to, say, heavy rain. So, as you shop for waterproof sneakers, make sure the product is made with waterproof — not just water-resistant — materials to ensure that your feet won’t get wet and cold even if you walk through puddles. Additionally, to ensure comfortable cushioning for your feet, opt for shoes that come complete with contoured footbeds (also known as insoles) that cradle and support your feet.

The prices of waterproof sneakers vary, and you may need to shell out more cash for a brand-name pair. However, there are several budget-friendly options out there — some even under $30! Read on for the best waterproof sneakers on Amazon in a range of styles and price points.

1. The Best Waterproof Sneakers Under $30

With over a dozen colors to choose from and available in both high- and low-top styles, these Dksuko waterproof sneakers are just as fashionable as they are functional. They’re constructed from a mix of durable PVC and cotton, which makes them waterproof in up to 2.4 inches of water, according to Dksuko. While the outsoles don’t feature deep treads, they’re made with a rubber that the manufacturer describes as “anti-slip” to give you plenty of traction.

They probably aren’t ideal for hiking or running since they’re made with PVC, but they look refreshingly like everyday sneakers that just happen to be waterproof. Many reviewers write that they are also comfortable to wear, even though they don’t feature contoured footbeds. At less than $30, this crowd-pleasing pair is an all-around steal.

Promising Amazon review: “They are absolutely perfect! Cool looking. Great fitting. And perfectly waterproof. And the price is so reasonable! I bought a second pair because I was worried they wouldn’t be available when I was ready for another pair.”

Available sizes: Women’s 6 — 11

2. The Best Waterproof Trail Running Sneakers

Say goodbye to uncomfortable chafing with these Salomon trail running shoes, which are equipped with a breathable Gore-Tex membrane that prevents water from leaking in yet also allows vapor to evaporate (say, if your feet sweat). They feature rubber outsoles with chunky tread to give you plenty of traction in wet terrain — one reviewer called them “great shoes for slippery surfaces.” Meanwhile, the cushioned insole molds to the shape of your foot for extra support during high-impact exercise. These sneakers are available in 10 colors.

Promising Amazon review: “Wow! Really am impressed. I am just getting back into running and more specifically trail running. This gives me the stability, water proof, and cushion...but yet firm, grasp on wet mulchy ground.”

Available sizes: Women’s 5 — 12

3. The Most Comfortable Casual Sneakers

These casual sneakers are made with waterproof leather uppers and EVA outsoles, which, while not as durable as rubber, tends to be lighter in weight and more flexible, making it a great choice for everyday wear. They feature removable footbeds for extra (and customizable) cushioning, which comes in handy when you’re on your feet all day. Bonus: The American Podiatric Medical Association awarded the supportive sneaker a coveted Seal of Acceptance. It comes in six colors and wide options.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice arch support. Comfortable and easy to zip. Keeps my feet dry and warm too.”

Available sizes: Women’s 5 — 12, including wide options

4. The Best Waterproof Hiking Sneakers

The slip-resistant outsoles of these Merrell hiking sneakers are made of Vibram rubber that’s specifically designed to be long-lasting and grippy. The uppers are made with a combination of performance suede and mesh, plus they incorporate waterproofing technology that lets vapor escape but keeps water out to help keep the shoe dry. The contoured footbed supports your arches and heels as you trek. Choose from six colors and wide options.

Promising Amazon review: “I live in remote country and I walk, hike, jog, garden, quad ride, chainsaw, mow, yard work etc all the time. You can’t hurt these shoes and you can get them dirty and they just brush off. Get the waterproof ones--I have stepped in the creek and submerged the shoe and come out with a dry sock and foot [...] These shoes are amazing and comfortable right out of the box and they just get more comfortable as they shape to your foot.”

Available sizes: Women’s 5 — 12, including wide options

5. The Best Waterproof Sneakers For Cold Weather

These waterproof Sorels have the perks of a great boot in the package of a high-top sneaker. They’re ideal for colder climates since they’re lined with insulating, cozy microfleece. (Even the footbed is lined!) The outsoles are made of vulcanized rubber with a chunky tread in a herringbone pattern for plenty of traction, plus the waterproof leather uppers are durable enough to withstand heavy rain. A faux-fur collar on each shoe helps to lock in warmth. The sneakers come in five colors, including a couple of pairs with colorful laces.

Promising Amazon review: “Adorable boots that actually do what they’re supposed to do...keep your feet dry and warm while looking cute doing so. I would recommend.”

Available sizes: Women’s 5 — 12

6. The Best Waterproof Wedge Sneakers

For a fashion-forward yet still functional option, consider this suede wedge sneaker. Available in five colors and patterns, these kicks offer a rubber outsole and a 0.75-inch platform. The hidden heel provides an extra 1.5 inches in height. Although these don’t have contoured footbeds or deep tread in the soles, users have reported that they’re comfortable and easy to walk around in. In addition to describing them as “stylish,” one reviewer attested that they “have held up well to wet NYC streets.”

Promising Amazon review: “Love these shoes! They give a little height without being uncomfortable. [...] The waterproof part is great too. Will be buying these in black next!”