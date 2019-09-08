Although a waterproof spray won’t give you quite as much protection as a pair of rubber rain boots, they will allow you to get more wear out of your kicks. The best waterproof sprays for shoes can be used on everything from leather to performance materials to create a barrier that repels water and helps keep your feet dry. And they come in a range of formulations, so you can opt for a basic version that’ll do the trick, or a more specific spray for your prized sneakers or Italian leather loafers.

Sprays are the most common type of waterproofer and are a much easier choice than more traditional beeswax treatments. After removing laces (if necessary) and cleaning the shoe, most just require an even spray that covers but does not saturate the shoe. After that, the coating should be allowed to dry before wear.

Keep in mind that many water-repellent sprays for shoes are specifically designed for certain materials or types of footwear. For that reason, I’ve included options that run the gamut. You’ll find formulas for suede and leather, sneakers, tough outdoor boots, and a versatile pick that also works on camping gear. Of course, I’ve included a few popular waterproof sprays that are reviewer-approved to work on a range of materials. To make shopping easier, here are the best waterproofing sprays to keep your footwear dry and stain-free, regardless of the weather.

1 The Best Basic Formula KIWI Select All Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon An all-around great pick, this Kiwi waterproof spray is designed to work on genuine leather, faux leather, suede, nubuck, and fabric, and with a 4.6-star rating after 6,000 reviews, it’s a clear winner. The application method is simple: Just spray from 6 to 8 inches away and allow to dry (which takes about 90 minutes, according to reviewers). The best part: Reviewers are pleased with how it doesn’t darken shoes. Helpful review: “After two coats my boots look exactly the same - which is what I hoped for. [...] It's been over a year and I can say that this stuff has definitely kept my favorite boots looking like new! Very happy with this purchase!”

2 The Fan Favorite — & One That Works Great On Canvas Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Barrier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting a stellar 4.6-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews, the Crep Protect hydrophobic spray for shoes is a bona fide fan favorite. Reviewers are pleased with how well it works on canvas — rare for any waterproofing spray — but it also shields suede, nubuck, leather, and linen. It won’t change the color of the material, and it’ll help shoes resist any future stains. Spray from 4 inches away, and the formula will dry in an ultra-fast 10 minutes — perfect if you’re just about to head out the door. Helpful review: “Perfect for shoes. I sprayed it on my vans and Adidas sports shoes. It worked very well. Amazing!”

3 The Best For Suede & Leather Bickmore Gard-More Water & Stain Repellent Amazon $11 See On Amazon Formulated especially for colorfast suede and leather, even lighter shades, this leather waterproofing spray can also be used to treat leather bags, jackets, and more. In addition to making your shoes water-repellent, the invisible layer helps protect them from scuffing and stains. The spray helps keep shoes supple and conditions leather as well. To use, simply spray items at a 6- to 9-inch distance. This spray won’t stain light-colored leather, and it dries in under an hour. However, it's not the best choice for unfinished or raw hide. Helpful review: “I use this once a year on my suede shoes and it creates a barrier so they don't get damaged when wet. One can is more then enough to cover a dozen pairs of shoes. [...] It dries to the touch in an hour, and I feel comfortable wearing the shoes after 24 hours. This stuff real save your shoes!”

4 The Best Waterproof Spray For Sneakers Sof Sole Water Proofer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed with athletic and performance materials in mind, this waterproofing spray from Sof Sole can also be used on real leather, but not faux leather. Spray onto shoes and other items, and let dry for a few hours. You can also apply a second coat for longer-lasting waterproofing. Best yet, items remain breathable even after applying, and won’t change the color of your kicks. Helpful review: “Sprayed my sneakers and left them to dry overnight. Went for a wet muddy hike in them, and water/mud rolled right off the sneakers. Will buy it again.”

5 The Best Budget-Friendly Spray (& The Best For Boots) KIWI Boot Waterproofer Amazon $7 See On Amazon While you may not want to use it on finer leathers or more high-end shoes, this waterproof spray for boots is a budget-friendly pick that adds a tough layer of protection to your more hardy footwear. With a 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 7,000 reviews, it’s highly rated and won’t darken shoes unless they’re light in color. Just spray from 7 to 10 inches away and allow to dry for 24 to 48 hours. Helpful review: “Sprayed on my black combat boots and my suede sneakers. Outcome was fantastic. I wear the boots for a dishwashing job 5 days a week and 7 hours a day. [...] And it lets my boots breathe as well. Hiked through snow and walked through creeks with no issue. Great product.”

6 A Versatile Spray For Hiking Boots & Camping Gear KIWI Camp Dry Heavy-Duty Water Repellent Amazon $26 See On Amazon This silicone-based protector leaves a strong layer of water resistance, and it’s suitable for heavy-duty use — in fact it can be applied to tents, tarps, boat covers, and patio furniture. Reviewers wrote that it won’t leave a shiny finish or discoloration but is still effective. To apply, spray shoes or desired product from about 9 inches away and reapply after two hours. Allow to dry (for up to 48 hours) before using items that have been treated. Helpful review: “I use this for everything that is going to be outside in the weather. My shoes, boots, coats, bike saddles, camping gear, etc. This stuff is quite water repellant and does not seem to affect breathability of the items. When spraying, things first look much darker, but once dry, the original color returns. Very useful product.”

7 The Best Premium Formula — & One That’s All Natural Saphir Medaille d'Or Super Invulner Waterproofing Spray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Most waterproofing sprays use silicone to repel moisture, but this classic French formula from Saphir uses all-natural ingredients, including pine-based turpentine, vegetable waxes, and mink oils (you might guess that it’s not vegan). It’s suitable for use on leather, suede, and nubuck, and will nourish materials so they look and feel great for years to come. Just as good, reviewers have reported it won’t alter the color, even if you’re using it on light suede. Just clean your shoes with a shoe brush, then spray from 12 to 18 inches away, then allow to dry for 30 minutes. Although it’s definitely a pricey option, it’s a great pick if you’ve got a pair (or several pairs) of investment shoes you want to protect. Helpful review: “Amazing sealer for suede and suede/leather mix shoes/goods. Good old European craftsman quality in a modern delivery method. How did this get missed till now?