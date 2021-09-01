Whether you’re looking to organize a few dainty necklaces or a larger collection of statement jewelry, the best way to store necklaces keeps them tangle-free and protected, while still being easy to sift through on busy mornings. There are plenty of necklace solutions for every chain out there, and I’ve curated a collection for you here.

To store fine jewelry, look for covered storage lined with felt or velvet to prevent scratches. Silver tarnishes when exposed to air, and retains its polish longer when covered. Also note: Sunlight can fade certain stones — consider enclosed storage to keep gems like amethyst, sapphires, rubies, and opals continuing to sparkle. Conversely, a pearl necklace should never be kept in an airtight container as the natural gem needs some moisture to maintain its luster; opt instead for a soft pouch or travel roll.

For jewelry that is a little less fussy, you’ll also find practical storage ideas below that make your everyday collection a cinch to access. Consider setting your faves up like a boutique with a tiered jewelry stand or getting a pretty dish if you tend to wear the same pieces every day. Home decor fanatics might love using a neoclassical bust to display statement necklaces — it’s unexpected and a little rebellious, with surprising appeal across a range of styles.

Below you’ll find everything from the travel jewelry storage that frequent flyers swear by to a jewelry box with a near-perfect Amazon rating that’s affordable enough you may want to buy two. These eight creative necklace storage ideas can contain every type of collection.

1 The Storage Style Celebrity Organizers Love Mebbay Stackable Velvet Jewelry Trays (Set Of 3) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Organizational gurus Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit told The Zoe Report they love stackable velvet trays for jewelry. They can be slipped into a drawer or stacked into a jewelry box on countertops so you can use them in a way that makes sense for you. This set of stacking jewelry storage trays features adjustable dividers so you can further customize your storage. Even the base is fully covered so your furniture stays as protected as your jewelry. “I use this product to organize my earrings, necklaces, and other jewelry in my dresser drawer,” one fan raved. “They are beautiful, sturdy and practical...perfect for storing your every day jewelry at home.” Available colors: 3

2 A Minimalist Jewelry Stand For Putting Your Favorites On Display Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Light and luxe, Umbra’s Trigem gold jewelry stand stages your necklaces like a West Elm ad. Three glittering tiers can tame even the longest pendant necklaces, and its powder-coated metal functions as a jewelry dish for catching rings and bracelets at the end of the day. (A soft lining underneath ensures it won’t scratch wooden furniture.) “It looks very elegant...works well as a décor piece,” one shopper commented, noting the open storage was unexpectedly practical as well. “It is so much easier and faster to see what I have.” For even more organization, consider this acrylic necklace stand from STORi with 24 dedicated hooks. Available colors: 1

3 A Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet That Hides In Plain Sight SONGMICS Wall-Mount Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet Amazon $66 See On Amazon This locking mirrored jewelry storage creates an all-in-one solution that streamlines getting ready and discreetly blends in with decor while keeping valuable pieces secure. Twenty-four hooks inside offer plenty of tangle-free storage for necklaces, and you could easily add more to some of the space dedicated to earrings. If you take it as it comes, you can store up to 60 rings and over 80 pairs of earrings along with whatever else you can fit on two built-in shelves. It locks shut securely and no assembly is required, you just need to mount it via the two included anchoring screws. “Sturdy and NOT cheaply made. The price is amazing for what you get,” a shopper gushed. “Installation was super easy and there is so much space. My necklaces don’t get tangled. There’s room for every ring in my collection.” Available colors: 2

4 A Small Dish For Catching The Pieces You Wear Every Day Tahit Marble And Gold Ceramic Jewelry Dish Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you tend to stick to a few classic pieces every day, keep them on your countertop in a small, stylish dish or tray. They’ll be waiting for you every morning and it makes a nice landing spot for must-haves at the end of the day so you never have to hunt for your essentials. This ceramic jewelry dish looks incredibly luxe in white and gold marble patterns with a nice high raised edge to keep everything contained — and that price point is a serious steal. “I love the marble look and it fits perfectly on my nightstand. It's not too small and feels fairly sturdy,” a shopper remarked. It would also be great for holding keys on entry tables or wedding rings next to the kitchen sink. Available colors: 2

5 This Hanging Necklace Storage With An Accessory Shelf SANY DAYO HOME Wall-Mounted Jewelry Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This hanging necklace organizer makes use of vertical space with 30 hooks that can tame the most outsized necklace collections, while the small shelf overhead is just the right size for things like sunglasses. It’s made from hardy New Zealand pine and comes painted in several finishes with solid metal hooks twisted into place. A set of wall anchors and screws are included for sturdy mounting, but if you don’t want to break out the power tools, 3M strips are included as a damage-free alternative. “Absolutely love this thing and I’m so happy it has so many hooks...Love that the hooks in the back are lower for necklaces and longer jewelry,” a reviewer noted. “The little shelf is convenient for bottles, accessories and trinkets as well so it’s fun to decorate it how you want.” Available colors: 5

6 A Statement Necklace Storage Hack That Doubles As Chic Decor Good Buy Gifts Diana The Huntress Bust Amazon $38 See On Amazon If your statement necklaces would topple minimalist stands but you still want to put them on a pedestal, a faux classical bust is sturdy enough to hold statement necklaces and adds tongue-in-cheek pop art culture to your decor. The Roman goddess Diana brings with her subtle queen energy, standing a full foot tall and weighing over 2 pounds for a more than sturdy base to display chunky necklaces, and a shopper reported it worked fantastically for the purpose. What really earned high marks, though, was the decorative touch. “Doesn’t appear too over the top but really elevates the aesthetic of my home,” an astute fan summarized. For a more subtle bust option, consider this well-rated jewelry store necklace display made from linen and wood. Available colors: 1

7 A Travel Roll That Keeps Delicate Chains Tidy UnionPlus Velvet Travel Jewelry Roll (Necklace Only) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This jewelry roll is dedicated to travel necklace storage with 16 tabs to keep favorites tangle-free. There’s a base of velvet and a foldover dust cover made from silky microfiber so not even your most delicate jewels get scratched in transit — and it rolls up into a small footprint that fastens easily with a couple of Velcro tabs. You’ll find most reviews are for the black jewelry roll, but the blush will be easier to spot in the depths of your bag. “Love this jewelry case. I travel every month and am constantly trying to untangle my chains and necklaces, NO MORE,” one frequent flyer shared. “Made well, rolls up so it does not take up a much room in my bag. No way you won't love this.” The brand also makes larger jewelry travel rolls that can accommodate every type of accessory, which are included in the same listing. Available colors: 9