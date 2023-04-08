When it comes to the best weightlifting shoes for women, the selection can seem pretty limited. Some brands only manufacture weightlifting-specific shoes only in larger men’s sizing, and while women’s cross-trainers can be used for lifting, but aren’t specifically designed for it. Fortunately, a select few brands on Amazon offer unisex or women’s sizing alongside the design and support you’ll need for safe, comfortable weightlifting.

What To Look For In Women’s Weightlifting Shoes

Overall design: Ask yourself if you’d prefer cross-trainers or weightlifting shoes. Cross-trainers are usually supportive, with stable soles and lower heel-to-toe drops, so they can be used for lifting — but they can also be used for HIIT, agility, running, and more so they’re a great all-around gym shoe. Shoes specifically made for weightlifting, on the other hand, will usually have extremely stable soles and more measured heel-to-toe drops.

Drop : The heel-to-toe drop (often simply called the "drop") is the angle between your heel and your toe. A shoe with a higher drop will have a higher heel, which may improve your ankles' range of motion while lifting. However, some people prefer lower drops or shoes that are completely flat (zero drop), especially if they like a grounded, barefoot feel.

: The heel-to-toe drop (often simply called the “drop”) is the angle between your heel and your toe. A shoe with a higher drop will have a higher heel, which may improve your ankles’ range of motion while lifting. However, some people prefer lower drops or shoes that are completely flat (zero drop), especially if they like a grounded, barefoot feel. Toe box : The toe box on a weightlifting shoe should be wide and roomy to allow your toes to spread out, boosting stability during lifting. The upper material should also be relatively rigid for protection.

: The toe box on a weightlifting shoe should be wide and roomy to allow your toes to spread out, boosting stability during lifting. The upper material should also be relatively rigid for protection. Sole : Whether you’re lifting on a mat or the floor, the outsole of your shoes should be non-slip and structured. The insole should also be structured. And while you want to be comfortable, you want to feel grounded, and an overly cushiony material could feel unstable, throwing you off balance.

: Whether you’re lifting on a mat or the floor, the outsole of your shoes should be non-slip and structured. The insole should also be structured. And while you want to be comfortable, you want to feel grounded, and an overly cushiony material could feel unstable, throwing you off balance. Security: Finally, your shoe should fit as securely as possible. That begins with finding the right size (it’s helpful when they come in half sizes), but it also means choosing a shoe that can be securely fastened. Dedicated weightlifting shoes often have a strap in addition to laces.

Shop The Best Weightlifting Shoes For Women

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for both women’s weightlifting shoes and cross-trainers:

1. The Best Raised-Heel Weightlifting Shoes

Pros:

Higher heel for improved posture and ankle rotation

Structured for balanced lifting

Wide range of sizes with a secure strap

Cons:

Only come in black

For powerlifting, deadlifting, Olympic lifting, and squatting, these Nordic-designed Core weightlifting shoes have been called a “must-have” by reviewers. The raised heel encourages a proper lifting posture and extends your ankles’ range of motion, while the EVA wedge in the midsole helps you to feel supported and stable. The wide range of sizes and strap-and-lace closure help anyone to find their ideal fit, though some reviewers recommend sizing up.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I'm a female powerlifter with extremely long femurs and short torso, so I struggle with squats. Tried out my new shoes yesterday and was able to make depth and keep my balance much easier. [...] After reading the reviews I sized up a half size to 7.5. I normally wear a 6.5 in dress shoe and a 7 in an athletic shoe. And it fits perfectly!”

Design: Weightlifting | Drop: 32mm | Available Colors: Black | Available Sizes: 2.5 — 15 (half sizes available)

2. These Zero-Drop Cross-Trainers With A Security Strap

Pros:

Secure strap you usually don’t see on cross-trainers

Zero-drop design

Made from at least 50% recycled material

Cons:

Only one color available

Technically, they’re advertised as cross-trainers, but these adidas shoes have several features that make them great for deadlifting. The zero-drop heel keeps you grounded, the wide toe box allows your toes to spread out comfortably, the rubber outsole prevents slipping, and the hook-and-loop strap boosts security. Plus, the uppers are also made from at least 50% recycled materials.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I like these for deadlifting as they’re pretty flat and your toes can naturally spread out with a wide toe box.”

Design: Cross-trainer | Drop: Zero | Available Colors: Black | Available Sizes: 5.5 — 13.5 (half sizes available)

3. The Best Weightlifting Shoes Specifically Designed For Women

Pros:

Designed specifically for women

Features a sticky rubber sole and external heel cage for stability

Available in 4 colors

Cons:

Limited inventory in certain sizes/colors

The Inov-8 Women's Fastlift 360 shoe offers plenty of protection and structure while weightlifting. It’s also one of the only brands that makes weightlifting shoes designed specifically for women. Like most weightlifting shoes, this one has a wide toe box, a raised heel, and a security strap — but it also offers an extra-sticky rubber sole for superior grip and an external heel cage that keeps the ankle supported.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I lift kettlebells and I have been using the same shoes for almost 10 years now. What a difference new shoes make. They provide excellent heel height and stability. And no sliding around on the platform.”

Design: Weightlifting | Drop: 16.5mm | Available Colors: Black, purple, khaki, white | Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 (half sizes available)

4. The Best For A Barefoot Feel

Pros:

Zero-drop barefoot feel while still offering coverage

Can be worn with or without socks

Vegan materials

Cons:

Minimal support

Barefoot weightlifting isn’t allowed in all gyms, but these Xero Prio cross-training shoes are designed to mimic a barefoot feel without breaking the rules. Thanks to their zero-drop heel, ultra-thin sole, wide toe box, and the fact that you can wear them with or without socks, they’ll help you feel balanced and grounded while working out. That said, the adjustable instep straps and vegan upper still offer security and coverage.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have been looking for lifting/HIIT shoes that weren't bulky. I kept hearing that lifting a barefoot is best (but lifting a barefoot does not appeal to me). [...] I wore them to lift for the first time today and what a difference! Being able to feel the floor really helped with my form!”

Design: Cross-trainer | Drop: Zero | Available Colors: Black/white, robin’s egg blue, violet, asphalt, lunar, delphinium blue, black, fig, lilac | Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available)

5. This Stable Cross-Trainer In Tons Of Colors

Pros:

Versatile for a range of different workouts

Wide toe box and stabilizing sole for weightlifting

Comes in tons of color options

Cons:

Drop not available

If you’re looking for a well-rounded gym shoe that works for everything from jumping to lifting, the Reebok Nano X1 cross trainer is a great way to go. While it’s lightweight, responsive, and comfortable enough for other forms of movement, it also has a durable upper, wide toe box, and stabilizing sole — all of which are suitable for weightlifting. It also comes in many colors and sizes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Good for CrossFit or any other high impact workout that involves any sort of weightlifting. Light and airy feel (it’s mostly mesh/woven material). Just stretchy enough for wider feet. Toe box is wide enough. Stable enough for squats/deadlifts/cleans/etc.”

Design: Cross-trainer | Drop: N/A | Available Colors: 25 | Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available)

6. This Unexpected, Fashionable Choice For Weightlifting

Pros:

Cost significantly less than most weightlifting shoes

Rubber toe box and high-top design boost stability and protection

Flat, grounding sole

Cons:

Some reviewers report it’s not the most durable

People have been wearing Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars for decades, whether for basketball or fashion. That said, they’re also one of the best low-budget weightlifting shoes because the high-top design supports your ankle, the rubber toe box offers protection, and the flat soles keep you grounded. They also come in tons of colors and sizes, and the lace-up canvas design allows you to customize your fit without feeling too constricted.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Used to squat in Nike Free, but bought these for the flat relatively inflexible sole. Works great and feel stable with no slip. Bought true to size and was a bit nervous, but the fit is great.”

Design: Sneaker | Drop: Zero | Available Colors: 16 | Available Sizes: 4.5 — 15 (half-sizes available)