Fitness
Here’s how to get started.
RichLegg/E+/Getty Images
Lifting weights for the first time can be intimidating. “There are so many pieces of equipment," says trainer Alayna Curry, noting it’s also physically demanding in a different way than other workouts. But these weightlifting for beginners tips will help get you started.
Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images
Don’t go for the heaviest barbell right off the bat. Instead, choose a weight that feels doable yet challenging, Curry says. It might be an 8-pound dumbbell. It might be a 20-pound kettlebell. You should be able to do 12 to 15 reps before getting tired.